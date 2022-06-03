Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Project Leopard Holdings, Inc. (NEW); outlook stable

New York, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Project Leopard Holdings, Inc. (NEW) (dba Kofax) a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the proposed senior secured first lien credit facilities ($1,346 million term loan and $150 million revolver) and a Caa2 rating to the proposed $348 million senior secured second lien term loan. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the first lien and second lien term loans and cash equity from private equity firms TA Associates and Clearlake Capital will be used to acquire Kofax from Thoma Bravo for $2.3 billion.

Upon the full repayment of debt at the close of the transaction, the CFR, PDR and existing debt instrument ratings for the company under Thoma Bravo ownership will be withdrawn.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Project Leopard Holdings, Inc. (NEW)

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Project Leopard Holdings, Inc. (NEW)

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kofax's B3 CFR is constrained by the company's high pro forma leverage of 7.3x debt/EBITDA as of December 31, 2021 (Moody's adjusted), projected limited free cash flow generation and expectation for aggressive financial policies, a key ESG consideration. In addition, Kofax operates in mature and highly competitive capture and print management markets that in Moody's view have limited organic growth potential. The company is undergoing a transition to a subscription based model from perpetual license sales, which Moody's believes will put additional pressure on Kofax's organic revenue growth over the next two to three years. Moody's projects increased operating expenses required to support the transition will reduce Kofax's profitability and sustain leverage in the mid-7x range. Moody's also projects Kofax's free cash flow generation to be weak over the next 12 to 18 months, in the low single digits of debt, due primarily to the above transition, increased debt load and rising interest rates.

Kofax benefits from its leading position in the multi-channel capture and financial process automation software markets, consistent maintenance renewal rates, and good geographic diversification. Kofax will also experience greater revenue and cash flow visibility as the proportion of its subscription license and SaaS sales continues to grow.

Kofax's liquidity is good supported by a cash balance of $50 million at the close of the transaction and Moody's expectation for free cash flow of around $20-25 million over the next 12 months. Liquidity is also supported by a proposed $150 million revolver. The revolver is expected to contain a 9.25x first lien net leverage covenant, springing at 35% utilization. Kofax's cash flow exhibits some seasonality as the company bills a significant portion of its new perpetual licenses and maintenance contracts in December and collects cash during the January through March period. The company's capital expenditures are modest at about 1% of sales.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Kofax's subscription license and SaaS revenue will continue to show strong growth and will largely offset the decline in perpetual license sales as the company transitions to a recurring revenue model. Moody's also expects that Kofax's leverage will remain in the mid-7x range in the next 12 to 18 months with free cash flow to debt in the low single digit percentage.

Similar to most security software providers, Kofax has limited environmental risk. Social risks are considered moderate, in line with the software sector. Broadly the main credit risks stemming from social issues are linked to reputational risk, data security, diversity in the workplace, and access to highly skilled workers. Kofax will be privately held and will not have an independent Board of Directors. Moody's expects financial policies will be aggressive under private equity ownership as evidenced by the high leverage at closing of the acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings for Kofax could be upgraded if organic revenue grows at least low-to-mid single digits, leverage is expected to be sustained under 6.5x, and free cash flow to debt approaches 5%. The ratings could be downgraded if Kofax experiences revenue and earnings decline such that free cash flow is negative or leverage is sustained over 8x.

The proposed $1,346 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2029 and $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2027 are rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR, reflecting the debt's most senior position in the capital structure ahead of the $348 million senior secured second lien term loan (Caa2).

As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $242 million and 100% of pro forma consolidated EBITDA, plus unused capacity reallocated from the general debt basket, plus unlimited amounts subject to 5.5x pro forma first lien net leverage or leverage neutral incurrence if incurred in connection with a permitted acquisition or investment (if pari passu secured).

Amounts up to the greater of $484 million and 200% of pro forma consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The credit facilities allow 200% of the restricted payments capacity under the general carve-outs, ratio-based carve-outs, management buyback carve-out along with 100% of the builder basket capacity to be reallocated to increase debt incurrence capacity. The credit facilities include EBITDA uncapped add-backs for increased pricing or volume initiatives or expected new customer agreements, as well as for any COVID-19 related costs.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56733. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Project Leopard Holdings, Inc. (NEW) is a leading provider of multi-channel capture and business process management software. The company generated revenue of $554 million in 2021. The company is being acquired by TA Associates and Clearlake Capital from Thoma Bravo for $2.3 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

