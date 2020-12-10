Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Quantum Health; stable outlook

New York, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first-time ratings to Quantum Health, Inc. ("Quantum") including a B3 Corporate Family Rating, a B3-PD Probability of Default Rating and a B3 senior secured rating. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from a $300 million term loan will be used with equity from current sponsor Great Hill Partners and new equity sponsor Warburg Pincus LLC to recapitalize the company.

Ratings assigned:

Issuer: Quantum Health, Inc.:

Corporate Family Rating, assigned B3

Probability of Default Rating, assigned B3-PD

Senior secured term loan, assigned B3 (LGD4)

Senior secured revolving credit facility, assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook action:

Assigned, stable outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

Quantum's B3 rating reflects its leading position in the healthcare benefits navigation industry, its track record of profitability and positive cash flow, and its strong growth outlook due to rising customer demand. Moody's anticipates that the company will continue to grow its client base of large employers, resulting in significant expansion in revenue and earnings. Quantum offers a compelling value proposition in helping employers reduce employee benefit costs and complexity while improving member satisfaction.

These strengths are tempered by very high financial leverage as measured by debt/EBITDA, which Moody's anticipates will remain above 8x over the next 12 to 18 months. Although customer diversity is strong, Quantum's business model diversity is low with a narrow service offering. In addition, the benefits navigation industry remains somewhat nascent, with overall low penetration among large employers and high market fragmentation. As such, Quantum's ability to competitively differentiate itself over the long-term is uncertain.

Moody's anticipates that Quantum will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months, reflecting cash on hand of over $10 million, positive operating cash flow, and full availability under the $60 million revolving credit facility. Expansion in the company's headquarters will constrain free cash flow for the next 6 to 12 months. There are no financial maintenance covenants in the term loan, and the revolver has a springing net leverage covenant (under 9.5x) if 40% of the revolver is drawn. Term loan amortization is modest at $3 million per year. Moody's anticipates good cushion under the covenant, if tested.

The first lien credit facility is expected to contain covenant flexibility for transactions that could adversely affect creditors, including: incremental facility capacity up to the greater of $60 million and 100% of EBITDA plus any unused general debt basket capacity (up to the greater of $36 million and 60% of EBITDA); the ability to transfer assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, subject to carve-out capacity, with no additional "blocker" protections; the ability to release a guarantee when a subsidiary ceases to be wholly owned; and step downs in the asset sale prepayment requirement to 50% and 0% if the leverage ratio is equal to or less than 5.0x and 4.5x, respectively.

ESG considerations are material to the rating. Social factors are significant for companies operating in the employee benefits and care coordination areas. Demographics and societal trends favor increasing demand for these services, given rising medical costs and employers' goals of providing attractive but efficient healthcare benefits. However, social risks stem from the handling of confidential patient information, exposure to security breaches, litigation risks, and various regulatory risks that could change the nature of employer-provided healthcare benefits. With respect to legal risks, Quantum may be exposed to claims arising from a determination that the company acts in the capacity of a healthcare provider, or exercise undue influence or control over a healthcare provider. Among governance considerations, Quantum's private equity ownership creates risk of aggressive financial policies and shareholder distributions.

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that operating cash flow will remain positive and that new business wins will result in declining debt/EBITDA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a sustained track record of solid growth through new customer wins and high customer retention, and greater diversity in the company's business model and service offerings. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 5x would support an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include significant client terminations, business disruptions or client servicing issues stemming from high growth. In addition, an erosion in the company's liquidity could cause a downgrade.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Quantum Health, Inc. provides healthcare coordination and navigation services to large US employers offering health benefits to employees. Quantum is privately-owned by Great Hill Partners, Warburg Pincus LLC and company management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

