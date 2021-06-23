Moody's assigns B3 CFR to RLG Holdings; first lien facility rated B2; second lien rated Caa2; outlook stable

New York, June 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating to new issuer, RLG Holdings, LLC ("RLG" dba Resource Label Group). Moody's assigned a B2 to RLG Holdings, LLC's first lien credit facility, consisting of a term loan, a delayed draw term loan and revolver, and a Caa2 rating to the second lien term loan and second lien delayed draw term loan.

The proceeds of this new issuance will fund the purchase of RLG Holdings, LLC (RLG) by Ares Management for $1.045 billion. Pro forma this transaction, Moody's projects RLG's debt-to-adjusted LTM EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) to be 6.9x at March 31, 2021.

Assignments:

..Issuer: RLG Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: RLG Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

RLG's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's small scale, highly competitive and fragmented market, high leverage and aggressive financial policy, which Moody's believes will include debt funded acquisitions given the available delayed draw term loans. The rating also reflects RLG's diverse end markets, high margins, earnings stability from high customer retention rates, and free cash generation ability.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of organic and disciplined growth through acquisition. Reducing leverage is expected to be in focus, as an increase in debt will likely occur if the delayed draw term loans are utilized.

Moody's expects the company will maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months with ample revolver availability and free cash generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (all ratios are inclusive of Moody's standard adjustments):

• Debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x

• There is a commitment to a less aggressive financial policy

• The company maintains good liquidity

The ratings could be downgraded if:

• Debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x

• Acquisitions occur that raise debt leverage from currently very high level

• Liquidity weakens

Resource Label Group's first lien credit facility is not finalized but is expected to consist of a $405 million term loan, $90 million delayed draw term facility, and $60 million revolver. The delayed draw term facility expires in 24 months and proceeds can be borrowed in whole or in part, but not reborrowed. Proceeds from the delayed draw facility are to only be allocated toward permitted acquisitions and other permitted investments. All components of the first lien credit facility are expected to be senior obligations of the borrower and the guarantors, which include RLG Holdings and each existing and subsequently acquired wholly owned material U.S. subsidiary. Only the Canadian subsidiary is a non-guarantor. In addition, these facilities are to be secured, on a first-priority basis, by substantially all assets of the borrower and each guarantor.

Incremental facilities secured on a pari passu basis with the first lien facilities are not to exceed a first lien net leverage ratio of 5.50x. Incremental facilities secured on a junior lien basis are not to exceed the borrowers closing date secured net leverage ratio (7.0x) by .25x. Unsecured incremental facilities or incremental facilities secured only by non-collateral are not to exceed the closing date total net leverage ratio (7.0x) by .50x or the interest coverage ratio cannot be less than 2.0x.

The second lien facilities include a $110 million second lien term facility and a $15 million second lien delayed draw term facility. Proceeds from the second lien delayed-draw facility are expected to be used solely for permitted acquisitions and other permitted investments and expires 24 months after closing of this transaction.

RLG Holdings, LLC is a leader in pressure-sensitive and other high-value label solutions in the fragmented North American labels industry. The company focuses on short to medium run sizes providing flexibility in operational output and has vast technical capabilities that offer a differentiated value proposition for its diversified customer base. For the last twelve months ended May 2021, RLG Holdings, LLC generated pro forma sales and adjusted EBITDA of $385 million and $74 million, respectively.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers Methodology published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236221. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

