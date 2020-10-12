Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Service Logic Acquisition, Inc., B2 to secured credit facilities; outlook stable

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned first-time ratings to Service Logic Acquisition, Inc. (Service Logic), including a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's has also assigned a B2 rating to the proposed $520 million first lien senior secured term loan, $150 million first lien senior secured delayed draw term loan, and $100 million revolving credit facility. A $180 million second lien senior secured term loan and $50 million second lien senior secured delayed draw term loan is also to be issued to partially finance the acquisition of Service Logic by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. The outlook is stable.

Service Logic's B3 CFR reflects the company's high leverage and event risk associated with an aggressive acquisition-driven growth strategy. The B2 rating on the first lien credit facilities, which is one notch higher than the B3 CFR, reflects a priority position in the capital structure ahead of a considerable amount of second lien debt, which would be expected to absorb losses ahead of the first lien facilities in a distress scenario. The facility is secured by a first priority security interest in substantially all assets of the borrower and its guarantors, which include the parent holding company and domestic subsidiaries.

The assigned ratings are subject to the transaction closing as proposed and receipt and review of final documentation.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Service Logic Acquisition, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan , Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st lien Delayed Draw Term Loan , Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Service Logic Acquisition, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Service Logic's business profile as a one-stop-shop service provider across all OEM HVAC equipment, as well as, the company's predictable revenue stream stemming from the non-discretionary nature of its preventative maintenance services and pull-through capabilities of higher-margin services in situations where emergency repair or equipment replacement is required. The credit profile also benefits from a high customer retention rate and long-standing relationships with customers. The asset-light nature of the business and low capital requirements will help improve free cash flow generation and support de-leveraging.

The B3 rating is tempered by Service Logic's high leverage, which Moody's estimates to be 7.2x (debt to LTM EBITDA) pro forma at June 30, 2020. Moody's projects adjusted debt to EBITDA to be 6.8xand 6.2x by the end of 2021 and 2022, respectively. Furthermore, the seasonal nature of the business and exposure to weather dependent demand swings is a constraining factor on the rating.

Moody's also evaluates one or more environmental, social, or governance factors as being material to the rating. Governance risks for Service Logic are above average given the company's private equity ownership, which carries the risk of an aggressive financial policy, including debt funded acquisitions. M&A remains a risk, along with integration, given the company's long-term acquisitive growth strategy. Social and Environmental risks are not material to Service Logic.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Service Logic will grow organically and through acquisitions. The company will lower financial leverage through EBITDA growth, while maintaining good liquidity.

Moody's expects Service Logic to maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months with available cash on the balance sheet, positive free cash flow of $44 and $39 million in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and access to a $100 million revolving credit facility, which is expected to be undrawn at close.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would likely consider a downgrade if revenues and EBITA margins decline, financial leverage is sustained above 7.0x, or if the company experiences a weakening in its liquidity profile. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company accelerates its debt funded acquisition activity or undertakes a significant shareholder return.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company generates organic revenue growth while increasing EBITA margins and maintaining strong free cash flow. To support a higher rating, Service Logic would need to sustain debt to EBITDA below 6.0x and maintain conservative financial policies along with a good liquidity profile.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Service Logic provides aftermarket maintenance, repairs, and replacement services for commercial HVAC equipment, chilled water systems, and building automation and controls systems. The company operates through 76 branches across the United States.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

