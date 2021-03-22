Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Solis; outlook stable

Toronto, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating to SM Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("Solis"). Moody's also assigned B2 senior secured ratings to the company's proposed $300 million first lien term loan and $50 million delayed draw term loan (both due 2028) as well as the $25 million revolving credit facility due 2026, and a Caa2 rating to the proposed $100 million second lien term loan due 2029. The outlook is stable. This is the first time Moody's has rated Solis.

Assignments:

..Issuer: SM Wellness Holdings, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SM Wellness Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Proceeds from the new loan facilities will be used to refinance existing debt and preferred equity. We expect drawings under the delayed draw term loan to fund a combination of future acquisitions and de novo centers.

Solis's B3 corporate family rating is constrained by: (1) leverage sustained above 7x through 2021 (over 10x as of LTM-Dec 20, including impact of COVID-19); (2) small scale (about $150 million in revenues on a proportionate basis as of LTM-Dec 20) and geographic concentration in Texas (accounting for almost two-thirds of sales); (3) a narrow business focus on mammography, with around half of revenues linked to voluntary screenings; (4) an active, primarily debt-funded growth strategy involving acquisitions, joint ventures and de novos, introducing ongoing execution risk; and (5) financial policy risks under private equity ownership. The company benefits from: (1) a tailored service offering focused on breast cancer screening and associated recurring revenue streams, differentiating its business model from multimodal diagnostic providers; (2) low reimbursement risk and a solid payor profile, with limited exposure to government plans (less than 12%); (3) partnerships with strong healthcare networks providing supportive platforms for expansion; and (4) an established track record of organic growth and patient retention.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of deleveraging towards 7x while maintaining adequate liquidity.

Solis has adequate liquidity. Pro-forma for the transaction, sources total about $45 million, consisting of cash on hand of around $10 million, full availability under a $25 million committed revolving credit facility (due 2026) and free cash flow of around $10 million during 2021. Uses are limited to just over $3 million in mandatory debt amortizations. We expect investments in acquisitions to total around $40 million in 2021, funded by a combination of free cash flow and $50 million available under the delayed draw term loan. The secured revolver is subject to a springing first lien leverage covenant of 8x when more than 40% drawn. Although we do not expect Solis to rely on the facility, the company would have a comfortable cushion if triggered. The company has limited capacity to sell assets to raise cash.

Solis's first lien facilities, consisting of a $300 million first lien term loan, $50 million delayed draw term loan (both due 2028) and $25 million revolving credit facility due 2026, are rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR, reflecting higher recovery in the capital structure. The $100 million second lien term loan due 2029 is rated two notches below the CFR, at Caa2, reflecting its junior position behind the first lien debt. The debt is guaranteed by the holding company SM Intermediate, Inc. and wholly-owned subsidiaries.

As proposed, the credit agreement will permit the issuer to incur up to 1 turn of gross leverage (per Moody's estimates) through the allowance of incremental first lien debt not to exceed the greater of $65 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA, plus an unlimited amount so long as first lien net leverage does not exceed the closing date first lien net leverage (for pari passu debt), with additional incurrence permitted for junior or unsecured debt. Alternatively, the ratio tests may be satisfied so long as leverage does not increase on a pro forma basis if incurred in connection with a permitted acquisition or investment. The incremental and ratio based baskets do not permit additional debt with an earlier maturity than the existing term loan debt.

Collateral leakage to unrestricted subsidiaries is permitted, subject to carve-out capacities, with no explicit assets subject to "blocker" provisions. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

The asset-sale proceeds prepayment requirement has leverage-based step-downs to 50% and 0%, if first lien net leverage ratio is 0.50x or 1.00x turns inside closing date first lien net leverage, respectively, subject to reinvestment rights.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Solis is exposed to social considerations, such as shifting demographics as the US population of women ages, and ongoing issues surrounding the affordability and accessibility of healthcare. An increasing proportion of women aged 40 and above will underpin stable demand; however, debate remains around the appropriate age to begin annual screenings and shifts in payor policies, physician practices or legislation could impact future volumes or revenues. As payors push for lower reimbursement rates, patients will also increasingly transition to lower cost, off campus procedures, which may impact profitability over time.

Governance considerations include risks associated with private equity ownership and aggressive financial policies that favor shareholders, including high leverage. The company's debt-funded growth strategy, centered around joint ventures, acquisitions and de novo centers, involves event risk. Solis has a good track record of integration characterized by stable joint venture partnerships and organic growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Solis successfully executes its growth strategy, evidenced by expanded scale and stable organic growth. A demonstrated track record of positive free cash flow and sustained Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6x (7.5x expected at year end 2021) would also support an upgrade.

Deterioration of operating performance or weakening liquidity could result in a ratings downgrade. Debt to EBITDA sustained above 8x (7.5x expected at year end 2021) or negative free cash flow before acquisitions would also pressure the rating.

Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis is a provider of mammography services, operating over 90 centers across eight states dedicated to annual screenings, diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, biopsies and bone density screenings. Since August 2018, Solis is majority owned by private equity sponsor Madison Dearborn Partners. For the twelve months ended December 2020, Solis generated close to $150 million in revenues on a proportionate basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Whitney Leavens

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

