Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Speedcast; new debt rated Ba3 and B3

$350 million of new debt rated

Toronto, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to Speedcast Holdings III LLC ("Speedcast"), consisting of a B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), Ba3 rating to the company's senior secured super priority revolving credit facility, and B3 rating to the senior secured term loan. The outlook is stable.

On March 11, 2021, Speedcast emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection under the ownership of Centerbridge Partners LP, a private equity firm. Centerbridge invested $510 million of equity into Speedcast as part of the restructuring that eliminated all of the company's prior debt. On February 4, 2022, Speedcast closed a new $300 million term loan. Net proceeds, together with balance sheet cash was used to fund a $327 million distribution to shareholders. The company also put in a place a new $50 million revolving credit facility.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Speedcast Holdings III LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Super Priority Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba3 (LGD1)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Speedcast Holdings III LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Speedcast's B3 CFR is constrained by: (1) weak track record of execution; (2) small scale (revenue of less than $500 million) as a provider of remote connectivity solutions to enterprise and government customers; (3) challenges in its largest end market, cruise, because the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet under control; (4) competitive risks as rated satellite network operators add new capacity in order to pursue opportunities in its target markets while there is some risk of disintermediation by these peers; and (5) ownership by private equity, which could lead to leveraging transactions, including dividends and acquisitions. The rating benefits from: (1) leading market positions with a business model that is agnostic to satellite technology; (2) Moody's expectation that EBITDA growth from cost reduction initiatives will enable leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) to decline in the next 12 to 18 months (starting leverage of 5.7x estimated for 2021); (3) high recurring revenue, supported by long term customer contracts and high renewal rates; (4) positive long term organic growth prospects because of increasing demand for remote satellite communication services; and (5) good liquidity, including positive free cash flow generation.

The revolving credit facility is rated Ba3, three notches above the CFR, because of its senior ranking in the capital structure as well as loss absorption provided by the term loan. The term loan is rated B3, same as the CFR, because of its junior ranking and that it constitutes the bulk of the company's debt capital.

The new secured credit facilities (revolver and term loan) provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: (1) incremental debt capacity not to exceed the sum of (A) an amount equal to (i) the greater of $55 million and 75% consolidated EBITDA for the recent four quarters; plus (B) an unlimited amount as would not result in the First Lien Net Leverage Ratio exceeding 3.75x (on a pari passu basis). The maturity date of any incremental term loan shall be no earlier than the maturity date of the existing term loan. The maturity date of any incremental revolving facility shall be the same as the maturity date of the existing revolving facility; (2) the ability to transfer assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which prohibit the ownership of intellectual property that is material to the business operations of the borrower, taken as a whole, by unrestricted subsidiaries; (3) subsidiaries must provide guarantee if they are wholly-owned, with the ability to release a subsidiary from its guarantee as a result of it being non-wholly-owned only if: (i) the transaction pursuant to which such subsidiary ceased to be wholly-owned is a bona fide sale or transaction consummated at arms' length with an unaffiliated third-party and (ii) the primary purpose of such transaction is not to evade the guarantee requirement in the loan document; and (4) some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that the consent of each directly and adversely affected lender is required for subordination of the liens or subordination of the obligations in payment priority to other debt for borrowed money, unless the right to participate is offered ratably to all adversely affected lenders.

Speedcast has high governance risk. As a private equity owned company, its financial policies will favor its owner.

Speedcast is expected to have good liquidity over the next 12 months. Sources approximate $107 million while the company will have $3 million of term loan amortization in the next four quarters. Liquidity is supported by $50 million of cash, Moody's expected free cash flow of around $10 million through the next four quarters and $47 million of availability (after letters of credit) under its new $50 million revolving credit facility due in 2027. The revolver is subject to a first lien net leverage covenant and cushion is expected to exceed 30% over the next four quarters. Speedcast has limited flexibility to generate liquidity from asset sales.

The outlook is stable because Moody's expects improving operating performance, maintenance of at least adequate liquidity and lack of material acquisitions that could elevate leverage in the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company establishes a track record of organic revenue and EBITDA growth, successfully integrates prior acquisitions and consolidates networks, and sustains leverage below 5.5x (5.7x estimated for 2021) and FCF/Debt above 5% (2% estimated for 2021).

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity becomes weak or if leverage is sustained above 6.5x (5.7x estimated for 2021) and FCF/Debt below 0% (2% estimated for 2021).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Speedcast Holdings III LLC, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global provider of remote connectivity and information technology solutions to enterprise and government customers. The company integrates capacity from satellite, wireless and terrestrial operators to offer voice and data connectivity services to more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Revenue for 2021 is estimated to be around $435 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Adu, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

