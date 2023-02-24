Moody's assigns B3 CFR to StoneMor Inc.; outlook is negative

New York, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned to StoneMor Inc. ("StoneMor"), a provider of funeral and cemetery products and services in the United States and Puerto Rico, a B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and a B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to StoneMor's existing $365 million senior secured notes due 2029. The outlook is negative. StoneMor's private equity sponsor ownership points to an aggressive financial policy, therefore governance considerations are a driver of this rating action.

Assignments:

..Issuer: StoneMor Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured Global Note, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: StoneMor Inc.

....Outlook, Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation for 2023 that pre-need cemetery sales production will grow in the low-single-digit percentage range and at-need volume will decline in the mid-single-digit percentage range. While Moody's expects inflationary pressure to lessen, StoneMor should also realize additional cost savings to offset some inflationary pressure, including reduced costs from going private in November 2022. For 2023, Moody's anticipates debt to accrual EBITDA (reflecting Moody's standard adjustments, as well as adding deferred revenues and deducting deferred expenses) of below 5x and accrual EBITDA less capital expenditures to interest expense of about 2x. However, Moody's expects financial leverage and interest coverage metrics without adjusting for deferrals to remain weak. StoneMor has not generated positive free cash flow on an annual basis since 2018, and Moody's expects free cash flow to remain negative in 2023. The company's unrestricted cash balances declined $57 million from the prior year's quarter-end to $43 million as of 30 September 2022. The rating is supported by a national portfolio of cemetery properties and an approximately $1 billion backlog of pre-need cemetery and funeral sales. StoneMor is owned by a private financial sponsor affiliate, and as such Moody's anticipates aggressive financial strategies, including the use of cash and debt proceeds to fund acquisitions. Prior to 2016, StoneMor had not completed any acquisitions, and the company spent $19 million on acquisitions in the first 9 months ended 30 September 2022 primarily funded with cash on hand and revolver borrowings.

The B3 rating of the $365 million senior secured notes due 2029 reflect a PDR of B3-PD and a loss given default ("LGD") of LGD3. The senior secured rating is in line with the B3 CFR and reflects its position as the vast majority of debt in the capital structure. The $45 million super-priority revolver expiring in 2027 (not rated) is ranked ahead of the senior secured notes.

The negative outlook reflects execution risk that StoneMor faces to improve its liquidity and generate positive free cash flow on a sustainable basis. The outlook could return to stable if liquidity improves including an improvement in StoneMor's free cash flow generation and revolver availability increases.

The company's adequate liquidity profile is supported by $43 million of unrestricted cash and around $28 million of availability under its $45 million revolver as of 30 September 2022 despite Moody's expectation of single-digit negative free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months. The $45 million revolver expiring in 2027 is likely to support any unexpected working capital swings and utilized to fund acquisitions. StoneMor can increase revolver commitments by an additional $15 million. As defined by the loan agreement, the revolver contains a springing maximum total net leverage ratio covenant that cannot exceed 6.5x, which is tested when the revolver draw is 87.5% ($39.375 million) or greater. As of 30 September 2022, the bank covenant total net leverage ratio was 3.2x. Moody's expects StoneMor to maintain ample cushion under its financial covenant. The loan agreement also contain a minimum liquidity covenant requiring StoneMor to maintain an average calendar monthly balance of unrestricted cash of not less than $15 million and a negative covenant that capital expenditures cannot exceed $15 million in the aggregate during any fiscal year.

The negative outlook reflects execution risk that StoneMor faces to improve its liquidity and generate positive free cash flow on a sustainable basis. The outlook could return to stable if liquidity improves including an improvement in StoneMor's free cash flow generation and revolver availability increases.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook indicates that rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's anticipates: 1) continued improvement in profitability resulting in a sustained reduction in GAAP financial leverage, and 2) free cash flow to debt sustained above 5%.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects: 1) debt to accrual EBITDA sustained below 5.5x, 2) liquidity to deteriorate, including if Moody's expect negative free cash flow to persist beyond 2023, 3) a decline in the value of StoneMor's assets, including its preneed cemetery sales backlog, or 4) more aggressive financial strategies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

StoneMor Inc., based in Bensalem, PA and owned by affiliates of Axar Capital Management L.P., is a provider of funeral and cemetery products and services in the United States and Puerto Rico. StoneMor operates 304 cemeteries and 73 funeral homes. The company owns 275 of these cemeteries and operates the remaining 29 under long-term management agreements with non-profit cemetery corporations that own the cemeteries. StoneMor booked GAAP revenues of $323 million as of the last 12 months through 30 September 2022.

