Moody's assigns B3 CFR to TEAM Services Group; outlook stable

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to TEAM Services Group, LLC ("TEAM"), an administrative and human resources conduit for home-based personal care. At the same time, Moody's assigned B2 ratings to the company's proposed senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and term loan and assigned a Caa2 rating to the proposed senior secured second lien term loan. TEAM is a co-borrower of the credit facilities with TEAM Public Choices, LLC and TEAM RMS, LLC. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used in conjunction with $326 million of new sponsor equity and $75 million of rollover management equity to fund Alpine Investors' acquisition of TEAM through a continuation vehicle and to pay fees and expenses. TEAM is being acquired at a 13.2x PF adjusted EBITDA multiple.

Ratings assigned:

TEAM Services Group, LLC

Corporate Family Rating at B3

Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD

Senior secured first lien revolving credit facility due 2025 at B2 (LGD3)

Senior secured first lien term loan due 2027 at B2 (LGD3)

Senior secured second lien term loan due 2028 at Caa2 (LGD5)

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects TEAM's high pro forma adjusted leverage of 6.8 times and Moody's expectation that leverage will remain above 6 times for the next 12-18 months. Further, the rating is constrained by the company's relatively small scale and geographic concentration with 44% of gross revenues generated in three states - Colorado, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. The rating also reflects TEAM's tuck-in acquisition strategy. Moody's anticipates that the company will operate with aggressive financial policies typical of private equity-backed firms.

The B3 CFR is supported by the company's diversification by services and payors. Despite having a large exposure to Medicaid reimbursement rates, TEAM benefits from insulation given the state-by-state nature of reimbursement changes. This exposure may also be mitigated as TEAM expands into additional states. The rating is supported by growing demand for home-based long-term care, the preference of the BYOC (bring your own caregiver) model, and long-term contractual relationships. Revenues are derived from administrative fees in the Risk Management Strategies (RMS) business and from either a spread between state Medicaid reimbursement rates and caregiver compensation or an administrative fee in the Team Public Choices (TPC) business. Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects consistently positive free cash flow in the amount of $30-40 million per annum.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company will continue to grow both organically and through acquisitions, but that leverage will remain elevated.

Moody's considers coronavirus to be a social risk given the risk to human health and safety. Relative to many other rated healthcare companies, TEAM faces below average social risk. In terms of governance, Alpine Investors, a private-equity firm, will continue its ownership of TEAM with this transaction. TEAM's historical acquisitions have been entirely debt-funded, which poses future risk to creditors. The company will however have access to $100 million of committed, unfunded equity which will also be used for future growth. Environmental considerations are not considered material to TEAM's overall rating.

Moody's expects the company's liquidity to be good over the next 12-18 months given the company's access to the $30 million revolver (undrawn at close), and good free cash flow. Liquidity is also supported by the company's anticipated $22 million cash balance following the close of the transaction as well as significant flexibility within the credit agreement, including the absence of financial maintenance covenants in the term loans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if TEAM continues to successfully execute its acquisition growth strategy leading to improved scale, generates a track record of consistent positive free cash flow, and debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if TEAM's revenue or profitability weakens or if the company fails to effectively manage its rapid growth. A downgrade could also occur with negative changes to Medicaid reimbursement rates or if the company's financial policies become more aggressive. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity erodes.

The credit facility is expected to contain certain covenant flexibility for transactions that can adversely affect creditors. An incremental facility can be incurred up to the greater of $57 million or 100% of consolidated EBITDA plus an unlimited amount so long as the company's consolidated net first lien leverage is below 4.6 times. Collateral leakage is permitted through the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries but is subject to certain blocker restrictions prohibiting the transfer of material intellectual property. Only wholly-owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees; partial dividends of ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees subject to limitations on guarantee releases. There is no step-down to the mandatory prepayment or reinvestment requirement to net proceeds from asset sales. All terms are preliminary and can be significantly different at transaction close.

TEAM Services Group is a leading provider of employment administration and risk management solutions that facilitate self-directed home care for seniors and people with long-term disabilities. Following the close of the transaction, TEAM will be acquired by a continuation fund managed by private equity firm Alpine Investors. Contract revenues for the LTM 6/30/2020 period are approximately $390 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Kanarek, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

