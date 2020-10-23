Moody's assigns B3 CFR to TNT Crane; stable outlook

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned ratings to TNT
Crane & Rigging LLC (TNT), including a B3 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B1
priority term loan rating and Caa2 takeback term loan rating. The
rating outlook is stable.
TNT provides lifting equipment rental services for the energy sector and
for commercial, industrial, infrastructure and other end-markets
in North America. Upon emergence from bankruptcy, the company
has a $225 million priority term loan and $100 million takeback
term loan.
"TNT Crane's ratings reflect its high leverage amid a challenging
operating environment, even as the company significantly cut its
debt balances through the bankruptcy process," said Amol Joshi,
Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "The company's
leverage metrics should modestly improve in 2021."
New Assignments:
..Issuer: TNT Crane & Rigging LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan-Priority,
Assigned B1 (LGD2)
.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan-Takeback,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: TNT Crane & Rigging LLC
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
TNT's B3 CFR reflects the company's modest revenue base and high
leverage amid a challenging operating environment, while successfully
improving its debt and interest expense burden from previously unsustainable
levels through the bankruptcy process. While the company operates
in a fragmented industry, it services multiple end-markets
and a diverse customer base with long-standing relationships.
The company has a significant exposure to the volatile energy and commercial
construction sectors. The weak global economy and low oil prices
exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak have forced the energy and commercial
construction sectors to either temporarily postpone or cancel large capital
projects and to postpone some maintenance related work. The B3
rating recognizes that the company should benefit after much of this work
resumes in 2021 along with improving economic and business activity.
TNT has a diverse customer base, and a significant portion of the
company's business involves servicing required maintenance,
repair, turnarounds and routine operating needs that are recurring
in nature. We project TNT will improve its revenue and profitability
in 2021, while expected rental purchase option (RPO) buyouts should
reduce adjusted debt, resulting in modest improvement in leverage
metrics.
TNT's secured term loans have liens on substantially all assets.
However, the $225 million term loan has priority with respect
to the $100 million term loan pursuant to an intercreditor agreement.
The company's priority term loan is rated B1, two notches above
the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), reflecting its priority to
the assets. The takeback term loan is rated Caa2, two notches
below the CFR, reflecting its junior position to TNT's priority
term loan.
TNT should maintain adequate liquidity through 2021. TNT has over
$40 million of balance sheet cash as of its emergence from bankruptcy.
While the company does not have a revolver, the exit financing funded
an additional $5.5 million in order to cash collateralize
letters of credit. The company has an additional $80 million
of cash in a locked account which may only be used to consummate RPO buyouts
from time to time prior to the six-month anniversary of closing.
We expect the company will modestly outspend operating cash flow in 2021
to fund its debt service obligations, RPO buyouts and other capital
spending. However, TNT could preserve cash by paying its
takeback term loan interest expense mostly in kind, reducing its
discretionary capital spending or potentially refinancing a portion of
its RPOs. TNT has a mandatory cash flow sweep provision on the
term loans after 2021, which will likely lead to TNT utilizing a
portion of any free cash flow to reduce some debt. The priority
term loan has a maximum Net Senior Leverage Ratio of 6x, stepping
down to 5.75x on September 30, 2021, and stepping down
by 0.25x every six months thereafter, until 4.5x on
March 31, 2024, and a minimum NOLV to priority term loan of
110%. We expect the company will be in compliance with its
covenants through 2021.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage metrics will
gradually improve into 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include TNT improving its free cash
flow and liquidity profile, energy end-markets stabilizing
and debt to EBITDA below 4x.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include deteriorating liquidity
or EBITDA to interest expense falling below 2x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, TNT provides lifting equipment
rental services for the energy sector and for commercial, industrial,
infrastructure and other end-markets in North America.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Amol Joshi, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653