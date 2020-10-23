Moody's assigns B3 CFR to TNT Crane; stable outlook

New York, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned ratings to TNT Crane & Rigging LLC (TNT), including a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B1 priority term loan rating and Caa2 takeback term loan rating. The rating outlook is stable.

TNT provides lifting equipment rental services for the energy sector and for commercial, industrial, infrastructure and other end-markets in North America. Upon emergence from bankruptcy, the company has a $225 million priority term loan and $100 million takeback term loan.

"TNT Crane's ratings reflect its high leverage amid a challenging operating environment, even as the company significantly cut its debt balances through the bankruptcy process," said Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "The company's leverage metrics should modestly improve in 2021."

New Assignments:

..Issuer: TNT Crane & Rigging LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan-Priority, Assigned B1 (LGD2)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan-Takeback, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TNT Crane & Rigging LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

TNT's B3 CFR reflects the company's modest revenue base and high leverage amid a challenging operating environment, while successfully improving its debt and interest expense burden from previously unsustainable levels through the bankruptcy process. While the company operates in a fragmented industry, it services multiple end-markets and a diverse customer base with long-standing relationships. The company has a significant exposure to the volatile energy and commercial construction sectors. The weak global economy and low oil prices exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak have forced the energy and commercial construction sectors to either temporarily postpone or cancel large capital projects and to postpone some maintenance related work. The B3 rating recognizes that the company should benefit after much of this work resumes in 2021 along with improving economic and business activity. TNT has a diverse customer base, and a significant portion of the company's business involves servicing required maintenance, repair, turnarounds and routine operating needs that are recurring in nature. We project TNT will improve its revenue and profitability in 2021, while expected rental purchase option (RPO) buyouts should reduce adjusted debt, resulting in modest improvement in leverage metrics.

TNT's secured term loans have liens on substantially all assets. However, the $225 million term loan has priority with respect to the $100 million term loan pursuant to an intercreditor agreement. The company's priority term loan is rated B1, two notches above the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), reflecting its priority to the assets. The takeback term loan is rated Caa2, two notches below the CFR, reflecting its junior position to TNT's priority term loan.

TNT should maintain adequate liquidity through 2021. TNT has over $40 million of balance sheet cash as of its emergence from bankruptcy. While the company does not have a revolver, the exit financing funded an additional $5.5 million in order to cash collateralize letters of credit. The company has an additional $80 million of cash in a locked account which may only be used to consummate RPO buyouts from time to time prior to the six-month anniversary of closing. We expect the company will modestly outspend operating cash flow in 2021 to fund its debt service obligations, RPO buyouts and other capital spending. However, TNT could preserve cash by paying its takeback term loan interest expense mostly in kind, reducing its discretionary capital spending or potentially refinancing a portion of its RPOs. TNT has a mandatory cash flow sweep provision on the term loans after 2021, which will likely lead to TNT utilizing a portion of any free cash flow to reduce some debt. The priority term loan has a maximum Net Senior Leverage Ratio of 6x, stepping down to 5.75x on September 30, 2021, and stepping down by 0.25x every six months thereafter, until 4.5x on March 31, 2024, and a minimum NOLV to priority term loan of 110%. We expect the company will be in compliance with its covenants through 2021.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage metrics will gradually improve into 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include TNT improving its free cash flow and liquidity profile, energy end-markets stabilizing and debt to EBITDA below 4x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include deteriorating liquidity or EBITDA to interest expense falling below 2x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, TNT provides lifting equipment rental services for the energy sector and for commercial, industrial, infrastructure and other end-markets in North America.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

