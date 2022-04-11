Moody's assigns B3 CFR to VXI Global Solutions; outlook is stable

$690 million of proposed debt rated

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first time ratings to Mars Intermediate Limited ("VXI", d/b/a "VXI Global Solutions"), including a corporate family rating ("CFR") at B3 and a probability of default rating ("PDR") at B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to the proposed senior secured first lien credit facility of VXI's subsidiary Mars US Holdco, LLC ("Mars US") and co-borrower Mars Investment Holdings, Limited ("Mars Investment"), comprised of a $615 million term loan due 2029 and an undrawn $75 million revolver expiring in 2027. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from this debt issuance, combined with $40 million in unsecured vendor notes and an equity contribution, will be used to finance the purchase of VXI by affiliates of private equity sponsor Bain Capital Private Equity Asia ("BCPE"). Collectively, Moody's regards VXI's high pro forma debt leverage and the company's concentrated equity ownership by BCPE and VXI's founder, as well as a complex organizational structure, as a governance risk under our ESG framework and a key driver of today's credit rating action.

The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

VXI's B3 CFR is principally constrained by the company's high debt leverage of nearly 7x FY2021 EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and pro forma for the proposed transactions), corporate governance concerns related to the company's concentrated equity ownership by BCPE and its founder, and a complex organizational structure comprised of an array of internationally based operating units. While we expect EBITDA growth to principally drive modest deleveraging towards the 6x level by the end of 2023, potential dividends or debt funded acquisitions present re-leveraging risk. The company's credit quality is also negatively impacted by the highly competitive nature of the customer management contact center industry in which VXI operates including potential pressure from larger rivals such as Sitel Group S.A. (B1 stable). Additional credit risk is presented by VXI's narrow vertical market focus predominantly on the media, telecommunications, and technology sectors and significant customer concentration, with five clients representing about half of FY2021 revenue.

These risk factors are somewhat mitigated by the company's large, global operating scale, a particularly strong market presence in China (approximately 23% of revenue) for customer management contact center solutions, and the differentiation provided by VXI's Symbio software suite, which is complementary to the company's core service offerings. Additionally, VXI's credit profile benefits from a highly recurring revenue base, longstanding relationships with a high-quality set of customers, and high client retention rates which collectively provide solid top-line visibility. VXI's credit quality is also supported by its good liquidity, EBIT/interest expense expected to exceed 2.5x, and annual free cash flow generation approaching 5% of total debt.

VXI's good liquidity profile is supported by the company's pro forma cash balance of $40 million following the completion of BCPE's purchase and Moody's expectation of approximately $30 million in free cash flow in 2022. Free cash flow should comfortably cover just over $6 million of annual required term loan amortization. VXI's liquidity is further bolstered by the undrawn $75 million revolving credit facility. The company's term loans are not subject to financial covenants, but the revolving credit facility is expected to include a springing maximum net senior secured first lien leverage ratio covenant which will be applicable only when the drawn revolver loans are 35% ($26.3 million) or greater of the $75 million total facility size. Moody's expects VXI to maintain ample cushion under its financial covenant if it is measured over the next 12-18 months.

The B3 ratings assigned to the proposed senior secured credit facility reflect VXI's B3-PD PDR and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD3. The first lien ratings are consistent with the B3 CFR as the credit facility accounts for the preponderance of VXI's debt structure. The credit facility is secured by the assets of the borrower and benefit from secured guarantees of VXI and each existing and subsequently acquired direct or indirect U.S. restricted subsidiary of Mars US and Mars Investment, as defined by the credit agreement.

As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include incremental debt capacity, which can be incurred up to the greater of $117 million and 100% of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to 5.25x first lien net leverage ratio (if pari passu secured). Amounts up to the greater of $117 million and 100% of Adjusted EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The credit facilities allow unused restricted payment, junior debt prepayment and investment capacities from numerous carve-outs to be reallocated to increase debt incurrence, investment and restricted payments capacities.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that VXI's revenue will increase on an organic basis by mid-single-digit percentage over the coming 12-18 months. Profitability margin pressures during this period relating to expectations of an unfavorable mix shift in VXI's business in China and the potential for rising price competition will result in modest EBITDA gains. The company's debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is expected to decline at a modest pace, approaching the 6x level by the end of 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if VXI's debt/EBITDA leverage is sustained below 5x and annual free cash flow to debt is sustained above 5% while the company maintains stable margins and improves its business and customer diversification.

The rating could be downgraded if VXI's operating performance declines materially due to major customer losses or other competitive pressures, causing the incurrence of free cash flow deficits and weakened liquidity and a meaningful increase in debt/EBITDA from current levels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

VXI, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is a worldwide provider of outsourced contact center and related customer relationship management services and software solutions principally to clients in the media, telecommunications, and technology sectors. Moody's forecasts that the company will generate sales of approximately $770 million in 2022.

