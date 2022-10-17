Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Veregy and downgrades senior secured rating to B3 from B2 on weaker operating performance; outlook is stable

New York, October 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") to Veregy Intermediate, Inc. ("Veregy"). Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the company's existing first lien credit facilities issued at Veregy Consolidated, Inc. consisting of a $42.5 million revolver due 2025 and $248 million term loan due 2027 to B3 from B2. Moody's also withdrew Veregy Consolidated, Inc.'s B2 CFR and B2-PD PDR ratings. Veregy Intermediate, Inc. is the parent company and guarantor of Veregy Consolidated, Inc.'s debt. The outlook is stable.

The assignment of the B3 CFR and B3-PDR to Veregy Intermediate, Inc. is effectively representative of a one-notch downgrade of the company's CFR and PDR ratings and reflects Moody's view that earnings pressure will continue amid rising costs and lower than expected demand for the company's performance contract business, resulting in leverage remaining elevated above the previous downgrade indicator of debt to EBITDA of 6x through 2023. The company's exposure to rising interest rates on its term loan will also continue to pressure free cash flow.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Veregy Intermediate, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Veregy Consolidated, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LDG3) from B2 (LGD3)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Veregy Consolidated, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Veregy Consolidated, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Veregy Intermediate, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Veregy's B3 CFR reflects the company's high debt to EBITDA leverage of 6.6x for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022 (all financial metrics reflect Moody's standard adjustments). Moody's expects that leverage will increase to the high 6x range in 2022 before stabilizing in 2023. The company's high leverage is a consequence of lower demand for the company's core energy savings performance contracts combined with higher costs from ongoing supply chain disruptions that have resulted in revenue and EBITDA declines of 9% and 22%, respectively, over the past year. Demand for energy efficiency projects within Veregy's primary end market of K-12 schools was negatively impacted by the government stimulus from the CARES Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that prioritized school district spending on health and safety improvements such as HVAC repair and air quality testing versus energy efficiency projects. The stimulus also reduced the need for performance contract leasing programs to finance improvements, such as tax-exempt leasing programs (TELPs), that rely on energy efficiency companies like Veregy. Profitability has likewise weakened with EBITDA margins declining to 12% from 15% over the past year. Moody's expects profitability will remain pressured in 2023 from continued supply chain disruptions and broad-based inflation but revenue should grow in the low single digits after declining 9% over the past year given the 24% increase in backlog year-over-year according to management. Moody's also expects that pricing increases taken by Veregy will partially mitigate rising costs, but the company will need time to work through older contracts that did not contain such provisions.

Ratings benefit from Moody's expectation for broad government support for energy efficiency improvement projects among Veregy's municipal, university, school, and hospital (MUSH) client base as evidenced by The Inflation Reduction Act, which includes a provision for direct payments to non-taxable entities for clean energy programs. Moody's expects supply chain challenges to persist through 2023, however disruptions and delays to projects should become less frequent as the company adapts to longer lead times for sourcing materials and builds inventory. Sustained higher energy costs also improve the benefits and economics of energy savings projects for clients. While the company operates under riskier fixed price contracts, modest customer concentration spread across multiple projects helps mitigate this risk.

Moody's considers Veregy's liquidity profile as adequate based on the expectation of around $5 million of free cash flow on an annual basis and good availability under its undrawn $42.5 million revolving credit facility due 2025. The current cash balance of $18.5 million on June 30, 2022 provides extra cushion for the company's $2.5 million of mandatory debt amortization payment on its senior secured first lien term loan. Working capital swings are fairly neutral and the company does not pay subcontractors before they are themselves paid. The company also has minimal capital expenditure requirements and keeps minimal inventory, though it may build excess inventory near term given supply chain tightness. There no financial maintenance covenants on the term loan, but the revolver is subject to a springing total leverage ratio covenant of 8.5x should total borrowings exceed 35% or $14.7 million. Moody's expects the company would maintain ample cushion to pass the covenant if tested in the next 12 to 18 months.

The downgrade of the senior secured first lien credit facilities to B3 from B2 reflects the B3-PD and a loss given default ("LGD") of LGD3 and considers their senior most ranking within the capital structure and first loss support provided by unsecured claims. These facilities are secured on a first lien basis by substantially all assets and by the stock of the company's material domestic subsidiaries, which hold the majority of Veregy's assets.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for EBITDA margins of 12%, revenue growth in the low single digits, and debt to EBITDA sustained around 6.5x over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects: 1) debt to EBITDA sustained below 6x; 2) free cash flow around 5% of total debt; 3) EBITA to interest above 1.75x; and 4) improved liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects: 1) revenue and EBITA margins to decline from current levels from increased competition, rising costs, or other factors; 2) free cash flow to debt is expected to be negative; 3) liquidity deteriorates; 4) aggressive financial policies, including debt funded acquisitions or shareholder returns.

Veregy Intermediate, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, provides energy efficiency design and implementation services primarily for municipalities, universities, K-12 schools, and hospitals. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, the company reported consolidated revenues of $296 million. The company is privately held by Court Square Capital Partners.

