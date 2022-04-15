Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Vialto Partners; outlook is stable

$1.15 billion of proposed debt rated

New York, April 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned first time ratings to CD&R Galaxy UK Intermediate 3 Limited ("Vialto", d/b/a "Vialto Partners"), including a corporate family rating ("CFR") at B3 and a probability of default rating ("PDR") at B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to Vialto subsidiary Galaxy US Opco Inc.'s ("Galaxy US") proposed senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a $950 million term loan due 2029 and an undrawn $200 million revolver expiring in 2027. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds of the proposed credit facility, a $400 million senior secured second lien term loan due 2030 (unrated), and an equity contribution from affiliates of private equity sponsor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") will be used principally to finance the purchase of a majority stake in Vialto from PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") for a purchase price of approximately $2 billion. Vialto's management team will hold a minority stake in the company though rollover equity interests.

Collectively, Moody's regards Vialto's high pro forma debt leverage, the company's concentrated equity ownership by CD&R and Vialto's management team, as well as a complex organizational structure as a governance risk under our ESG framework and a key driver of today's credit rating action.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: CD&R Galaxy UK Intermediate 3 Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

..Issuer: Galaxy US Opco Inc.

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook:

..Issuer: CD&R Galaxy UK Intermediate 3 Limited

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Galaxy US Opco Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

The assigned ratings are subject to review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Vialto's B3 CFR is principally constrained by the company's high debt leverage of more than 7x LTM EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and pro forma for the proposed transactions) as of December 2021 and corporate governance concerns related to the company's concentrated equity ownership. Vialto's credit quality is also negatively impacted by a complex corporate structure comprised of an array of internationally-based operating subsidiaries which also features a high proportion of revenue and earnings from non-guarantor subsidiaries (and approximately 25%-30% from unrestricted subsidiaries). Additional credit risk is presented by Vialto's concentrated business focus principally providing cross-border corporate tax preparation (84% of FY21 revenue) and related immigration and other services for employees of its corporate clients. Debt/EBITDA is expected to approach 8x by the end of FY22 before projected EBITDA growth drives debt leverage below 7x by the end of FY23. Anticipated profit expansion should be fueled in part by the realization of the benefits from planned cost reduction initiatives and operating efficiency improvements. Moody's anticipates adjusted EBITDA margins will expand in FY23 as these improvements are achieved. However, there is limited visibility and material execution risk related to Vialto's ability to operate as a standalone entity and realize planned cost rationalization initiatives without delay or disruption, particularly following the expiration of the company's transaction services agreement with PwC. Additionally, while the transaction services agreement somewhat limits the cash flow impact to Vialto of potential operating cost overruns in the near term, significant initial separation costs drive Moody's anticipation for negative free cash flow generation in FY23 ending June 2023.

These risk factors are somewhat mitigated by the company's global operating scale, strong competitive presence, an experienced management team, and a highly recurring revenue base which capitalizes on steady demand for its tax services based on required annual filing requirements within its target markets. Revenue visibility is also supported by Vialto's longstanding relationships, multi-year contracts, and high client retention rates with a high-quality set of customers. The company's pro forma EBIT/interest expense approximates 2x and expected operating leverage benefits, coupled with modest anticipated capital expenditures, contribute to the potential for improving annual free cash flow generation over the intermediate term.

Vialto's adequate liquidity profile is supported by the company's pro forma cash balance of $100 million following the completion of CD&R's purchase. This cash provides financial flexibility while Vialto contends with considerable separation costs in FY23 which Moody's expects will result in free cash flow deficits of about $100 million. Vialto's liquidity is further bolstered by the proposed undrawn and fully available $200 million revolving credit facility. The company's term loans are not subject to financial covenants, but the revolving credit facility has a springing maximum net senior secured first lien leverage ratio covenant. Moody's expects Vialto's to maintain ample cushion under its financial covenant if it is measured over the next 12-15 months.

The B3 rating assigned to the proposed senior secured credit facility reflects Vialto's B3-PD PDR and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD3. The first lien ratings are consistent with the B3 CFR despite the first lien bank debt's priority in the collateral and senior ranking in the capital structure relative to Vialto's unrated second lien bank debt. Moody's models a deficiency claim of 50% applicable to the secured debts in Vialto's hierarchy of claims at default due to a high proportion of the company's revenue and profits coming from non-guarantor subsidiaries (and approximately 25%-30% from unrestricted subsidiaries). The credit facilities are secured by a pledge of the equity securities of each borrower and each guarantor (other than the equity securities of CD&R Galaxy UK Intermediate 2 Limited) and each of their direct, restricted subsidiaries (which, in the case of voting equity interests in certain foreign subsidiaries, shall be limited to no more than 65% of the voting equity interests in such subsidiary), and a pledge of certain other tangible and intangible assets of each borrower and each guarantor (other than CD&R Galaxy UK Intermediate 2 Limited).

As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include meaningful incremental debt capacity, some of which may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans.

There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions.

Vialto's corporate structure is comprised of an array of internationally based operating subsidiaries and a high proportion of non-guarantor subsidiaries. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases.

There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for low single digit organic revenue growth and strong adj. EBITDA gains due to anticipated margin expansion over the next 12-18 months and for debt/EBITDAto contract to below 7x by the end of FY23.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Vialto establishes a track record of revenue growth and margin expansion such that Moody's expects debt/EBITDA leverage will be maintained around 6.0x and free cash flow to debt approximates 5% on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if Vialto experiences a weakening competitive position, revenue contracts, the company is unable to realize anticipated cost synergies and margin expansion, free cash flow remains negative, liquidity weakens, or the company adopts more aggressive financial policies resulting in debt/EBITDA increasing meaningfully from current levels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Vialto, headquartered in New York City, is a worldwide provider of global mobility solutions, providing integrated compliance, consulting, and technology services to global enterprises with a primary focus on corporate tax preparation services for employees of its corporate clients. Moody's forecasts that the company will generate revenue in excess of $900 million in FY23.

