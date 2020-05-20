Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Xplornet (NEW); outlook is stable

Approximately C$1.4 billion of new debt rated

Toronto, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned ratings to Xplornet Communications Inc. (NEW) ("Xplornet") consisting of a B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and B3 ratings to the company's proposed new senior secured revolving credit facility and senior secured term loan. The ratings outlook is stable.

Xplornet is being acquired by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners (Stonepeak). Proceeds from a new C$1,275 million (US$ equivalent) senior secured term loan, together with about C$1,136 million (US$ equivalent) of common equity contribution from Stonepeak, will be used to acquire the company for C$2,210 million, return C$50 million of cash to the balance sheet, and the remainder will be used to pay fees and expenses. The company is also putting in place a new C$150 million (US$ equivalent) senior secured revolving credit facility, which is not expected to be drawn at close. Xplornet's existing debt of about $845 million will be repaid at close.

When the financing transaction closes and all related debt obligations are repaid, Moody's will withdraw all the previously existing ratings of the former Xplornet entity, including the B3 CFR, B3-PD PDR, Ba3 senior secured revolving credit facility rating, B1 senior secured term loan B rating, and Caa2 senior unsecured notes ratings. Moody's will also withdraw the outlook. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings available on its website, www.moodys.com.

"Xplornet's B3 CFR is driven by its elevated leverage from the ownership change and its inability to fund growth from internally generated cash flow, mitigated by its strong growth prospects", said Peter Adu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Ratings Assigned:

Issuer: Xplornet Communications Inc. (NEW)

Corporate Family Rating, B3

Probability of Default Rating, B3-PD

C$150 million (US$ equivalent) senior secured revolving credit facility due 2025, B3 (LGD3)

C$1,275 million (US$ equivalent) senior secured term loan due in 2027, B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Action:

Assigned as Stable

Ratings and Outlook to be withdrawn at close:

Issuer: Xplornet Communications Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, B3, to be withdrawn at close

Probability of Default Rating, B3-PD; to be withdrawn at close

$70 million senior secured revolving credit facility due in 2021, Ba3 (LGD1); to be withdrawn at close

$440 million (face value) senior secured term loan B due in 2021, B1 (LGD2); to be withdrawn at close

$260 million (face value) senior unsecured notes due in 2022, Caa2 (LGD5); to be withdrawn at close

$75 million (face value) senior unsecured notes due in 2022, Caa2 (LGD5); to be withdrawn at close

Stable Outlook; to be withdrawn at close

RATINGS RATIONALE

Xplornet's B3 CFR is constrained: (1) adjusted Debt/EBITDA of 7.2x for 2019, pro forma for the new capital structure, declining towards 6.5x in the next 12 to 18 months; (2) expected negative free cash flow generation due to ongoing capital spending to build out its network and deploy new wireless and satellite broadband technologies; and (3) small scale. The company rating benefits from: (1) strong subscriber and revenue growth as it focuses on a target market of about 2.8 million rural/remote Canadian households that currently do not have high speed internet; (2) its leading market position in that market; (3) good liquidity; (4) a supportive regulatory framework; and (5) limited competition to date from cablecos and telcos in its rural/remote target market.

The B3 rating on the revolving credit facility and term loan is at the same level as the CFR, because both instruments are pari passu and comprise the bulk of the debt in the capital structure.

Xplornet has good liquidity over the next 12 months, with about C$200 million of liquidity sources to fund about C$38 million of debt maturities and cash burn over the next four quarters. Sources include C$50 million of cash when the refinancing transaction closes and full availability under its C$150 million (US$ equivalent) revolving credit facility due in 2025. Cash uses comprise about C$13 million of term loan repayment and about C$25 million of expected negative free cash flow through the next four quarters, mainly due to capital spending to build out its network (excluding spectrum spending). The company will have a springing net leverage covenant when the transaction closes and cushion is expected to exceed 30% if applicable. Xplornet has limited flexibility to generate liquidity from asset sales.

The stable outlook reflects expected strong operating performance and good liquidity as leverage declines towards 6.5x through the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Xplornet's rating could be upgraded if it generates sustainable positive free cash flow and sustains leverage below 6x (pro forma 7.2x for 2019)

The rating could be downgraded if Xplornet's liquidity becomes weak, likely due to negative free cash flow generation for an extended period or if operating performance deteriorates, evidenced by material subscriber and revenue declines and leverage is sustained above 7.5x (pro forma 7.2x for 2019)

Xplornet's social risk is low, but as with many companies, a cyber breach will be material if it occurs. Xplornet will benefit from society's continual reliance on internet connectivity, but given the private and personal data it handles, a cyber breach will be costly to the company.

Xplornet's governance risk is high given its ownership by private equity. The buyout transaction elevates leverage and even if deleveraging occurs, there is the potential for leverage to increase as and when the owner seeks a return on its investment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Xplornet, headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, offers broadband internet to residential and commercial customers in rural areas in Canada using fixed wireless and satellite technology platforms. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was C$420 million.

