Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Zywave; outlook stable

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
first-time ratings to Cardinal Parent, Inc. ("Zywave"),
including a B3 corporate family rating, a B3-PD probability
of a default rating, and B2 instrument ratings to the company's
senior secured, first-lien debt, which includes a $50
million revolver and a $340 million term loan and Caa2 instrument
ratings to the $150 million second lien term loan. Proceeds
from the term loans and equity from the sponsor will be used to fund a
leveraged buyout of the company by private equity sponsor Clearlake Capital
Group, L.P. ("Clearlake") and simultaneously
fund two potential acquisitions in the insurance software space.
The outlook is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Cardinal Parent, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Assigned B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cardinal Parent, Inc.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Zywave's B3 CFR broadly reflects its high leverage pro forma for the proposed
debt issuance, modest free cash flow generation, very small
scale as measured by revenues, and limited geographic and end-market
diversification. Pro forma leverage (MCO adjusted debt to EBITDA)
as of year-end 2020 is expected to be 8.1x. Our leverage
calculation includes adjustments for certain one-time expenses,
a portion of anticipated synergies, and the treatment of capitalized
software as an expense. Free cash flow to debt is anticipated to
be approximately 4.5% over the next 12 months. The
company has the ability to de-lever via free cash flow generation
and, in the absence of acquisitions and distributions, leverage
is expected to decline to 7.6x over the next 12 months.
FCF to debt is also expected to improve as the company improves operations
under Clearlake's ownership and organic revenue growth continues from
cross-selling and upselling. The rating also considers the
highly competitive nature of the market for commercial property and casualty
insurance software. Some of the competitors of Zywave are larger
companies with bigger sales forces and resources that they can use to
gain market share. The company's competitive edge includes
it's expansive portfolio of end-to-end solutions in
the market and proprietary database of insurance related products and
analytics, which its clients can use to customize quotes and target
markets and thus increase their revenue earning capabilities. Zywave's
credit profile is supported by its high retention rate among its customers,
highly recurring revenue and market positioning within the stable niche
areas of the insurance software industry. Approximately 94%
of the company's revenue is subscription based. The company's
products play a critical role in the operations of the customers and tend
to have contracts with tenors of several years.
Liquidity is considered good, supported by expected free cash flow
of $23 million over the next 12 months, access to an undrawn
$50 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2025, and
modest cash balances (about $10 million expected at transaction
close). The revolving credit facility contains a maximum springing
first lien net leverage ratio set to 8.3x, applicable if
35% or more of the revolver is drawn at quarter end. We
do not expect the covenant will be in effect over the next 12 months.
Alternate liquidity is limited as the company's credit facilities are
secured by a first-priority lien and a second priority lien on
substantially all tangible and intangible assets.The stable outlook
reflects our expectation that Zywave will increase earnings in the mid
single-digit percent range and integrate its recently acquired
businesses successfully. The outlook also reflects our view of
the insurance industry as a stable sector to serve. Our outlook
incorporates the expectation of the company to apply some cash flow to
reduce debt to EBITDA leverage toward 7.5x over the next 12-18
months and assumes no large distributions to the private equity sponsors
in that period.
The B2 rating for Zywave's proposed senior secured bank credit facilities
reflects a B3-PD PDR and two class debt structure with the first
lien facilities receiving support from the first-loss tranche second
lien term loan. The Caa2 instrument ratings on the second lien
term loan reflects its junior position in the capital structure and first
loss status. The $50 million first lien revolver,
the $340 million first lien term loan, and the $150
million second lien term loan mature in 2025, 2027, and 2028,
respectively. The credit facilities are secured by substantially
all assets of the guarantors. The guarantors include all current
and future direct and indirect domestic restricted subsidiaries of the
borrower.
Preliminary terms in the first lien credit agreement contain provisions
for incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $65 million
and 100% of consolidated EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters
minus any amounts incurred under the fixed incremental basket under the
Second Lien Facilities and the first lien ratio debt fixed amount (or
equivalent fixed amount under the Second Lien Facilities). The
company can also incur unlimited incremental first lien facilities if
(i) pro forma First Lien Leverage Ratio is less than 5.2x or (ii)
if incurred for acquisitions there is no change to first lien leverage.
The company can incur unlimited junior lien incremental debt if (i) pro
forma senior secured leverage is 7.75x or less, or (ii) if
incurred for acquisitions the pro forma senior secured leverage ratio
does not change, or (iii) pro forma interest coverage ratio is at
least 2.00x, or (iv) if incurred for acquisitions,
the pro forma interest coverage does not decrease. There are no
anticipated "blocker" provisions providing additional restrictions on
top of the covenant carve-outs to limit collateral leakage through
transfers of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Only wholly-owned
subsidiaries must provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential
guarantee release; dividends of partial ownership interests could
jeopardize guarantees. Company's obligation to prepay loans
with net proceeds of asset sales steps down to 50%, 25%
and 0%, subject to pro forma first lien leverage at 4.20x,
3.95x and 3.70x, respectively, weakening control
over collateral.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although unlikely in the near term, we would consider an upgrade
if the company increases its scale and market share meaningfully,
maintains leverage below 7x on a long term basis and sustains free cash
flow to debt levels at around 8%. Zywave's ratings could
face downward pressure if Moody's adjusted leverage increases above
9x on a sustained basis whether as a result of aggressive financials policies
(including large debt funded acquisitions or distributions) or due to
operating performance, free cash flow to debt is sustained below
1-2% or if the company's market share declines,
margin erosion occurs and revenue growth declines on a continued basis,
indicating that the business is not performing as expected.
Zywave, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides
cloud based software platforms to the P&C and benefits insurance industry
with a focus on insurance agencies, brokers, carriers and
human capital management firms in the US. For the twelve-month
period ended June 30, 2020, the company generated revenue
of $99 million. Pro forma for the acquisitions revenue for
the LTM June 2020 period would be approximately $126 million.
The company will be owned by private equity investor Clearlake Capital
pro forma for the transactions, proceeds of which will be used to
fund the buyout of the company.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
