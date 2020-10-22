Moody's assigns B3 CFR to Zywave; outlook stable

New York, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned first-time ratings to Cardinal Parent, Inc. ("Zywave"), including a B3 corporate family rating, a B3-PD probability of a default rating, and B2 instrument ratings to the company's senior secured, first-lien debt, which includes a $50 million revolver and a $340 million term loan and Caa2 instrument ratings to the $150 million second lien term loan. Proceeds from the term loans and equity from the sponsor will be used to fund a leveraged buyout of the company by private equity sponsor Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake") and simultaneously fund two potential acquisitions in the insurance software space. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cardinal Parent, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cardinal Parent, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Zywave's B3 CFR broadly reflects its high leverage pro forma for the proposed debt issuance, modest free cash flow generation, very small scale as measured by revenues, and limited geographic and end-market diversification. Pro forma leverage (MCO adjusted debt to EBITDA) as of year-end 2020 is expected to be 8.1x. Our leverage calculation includes adjustments for certain one-time expenses, a portion of anticipated synergies, and the treatment of capitalized software as an expense. Free cash flow to debt is anticipated to be approximately 4.5% over the next 12 months. The company has the ability to de-lever via free cash flow generation and, in the absence of acquisitions and distributions, leverage is expected to decline to 7.6x over the next 12 months. FCF to debt is also expected to improve as the company improves operations under Clearlake's ownership and organic revenue growth continues from cross-selling and upselling. The rating also considers the highly competitive nature of the market for commercial property and casualty insurance software. Some of the competitors of Zywave are larger companies with bigger sales forces and resources that they can use to gain market share. The company's competitive edge includes it's expansive portfolio of end-to-end solutions in the market and proprietary database of insurance related products and analytics, which its clients can use to customize quotes and target markets and thus increase their revenue earning capabilities. Zywave's credit profile is supported by its high retention rate among its customers, highly recurring revenue and market positioning within the stable niche areas of the insurance software industry. Approximately 94% of the company's revenue is subscription based. The company's products play a critical role in the operations of the customers and tend to have contracts with tenors of several years.

Liquidity is considered good, supported by expected free cash flow of $23 million over the next 12 months, access to an undrawn $50 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2025, and modest cash balances (about $10 million expected at transaction close). The revolving credit facility contains a maximum springing first lien net leverage ratio set to 8.3x, applicable if 35% or more of the revolver is drawn at quarter end. We do not expect the covenant will be in effect over the next 12 months. Alternate liquidity is limited as the company's credit facilities are secured by a first-priority lien and a second priority lien on substantially all tangible and intangible assets.The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Zywave will increase earnings in the mid single-digit percent range and integrate its recently acquired businesses successfully. The outlook also reflects our view of the insurance industry as a stable sector to serve. Our outlook incorporates the expectation of the company to apply some cash flow to reduce debt to EBITDA leverage toward 7.5x over the next 12-18 months and assumes no large distributions to the private equity sponsors in that period.

The B2 rating for Zywave's proposed senior secured bank credit facilities reflects a B3-PD PDR and two class debt structure with the first lien facilities receiving support from the first-loss tranche second lien term loan. The Caa2 instrument ratings on the second lien term loan reflects its junior position in the capital structure and first loss status. The $50 million first lien revolver, the $340 million first lien term loan, and the $150 million second lien term loan mature in 2025, 2027, and 2028, respectively. The credit facilities are secured by substantially all assets of the guarantors. The guarantors include all current and future direct and indirect domestic restricted subsidiaries of the borrower.

Preliminary terms in the first lien credit agreement contain provisions for incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $65 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters minus any amounts incurred under the fixed incremental basket under the Second Lien Facilities and the first lien ratio debt fixed amount (or equivalent fixed amount under the Second Lien Facilities). The company can also incur unlimited incremental first lien facilities if (i) pro forma First Lien Leverage Ratio is less than 5.2x or (ii) if incurred for acquisitions there is no change to first lien leverage. The company can incur unlimited junior lien incremental debt if (i) pro forma senior secured leverage is 7.75x or less, or (ii) if incurred for acquisitions the pro forma senior secured leverage ratio does not change, or (iii) pro forma interest coverage ratio is at least 2.00x, or (iv) if incurred for acquisitions, the pro forma interest coverage does not decrease. There are no anticipated "blocker" provisions providing additional restrictions on top of the covenant carve-outs to limit collateral leakage through transfers of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Only wholly-owned subsidiaries must provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential guarantee release; dividends of partial ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees. Company's obligation to prepay loans with net proceeds of asset sales steps down to 50%, 25% and 0%, subject to pro forma first lien leverage at 4.20x, 3.95x and 3.70x, respectively, weakening control over collateral.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely in the near term, we would consider an upgrade if the company increases its scale and market share meaningfully, maintains leverage below 7x on a long term basis and sustains free cash flow to debt levels at around 8%. Zywave's ratings could face downward pressure if Moody's adjusted leverage increases above 9x on a sustained basis whether as a result of aggressive financials policies (including large debt funded acquisitions or distributions) or due to operating performance, free cash flow to debt is sustained below 1-2% or if the company's market share declines, margin erosion occurs and revenue growth declines on a continued basis, indicating that the business is not performing as expected.

Zywave, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides cloud based software platforms to the P&C and benefits insurance industry with a focus on insurance agencies, brokers, carriers and human capital management firms in the US. For the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020, the company generated revenue of $99 million. Pro forma for the acquisitions revenue for the LTM June 2020 period would be approximately $126 million. The company will be owned by private equity investor Clearlake Capital pro forma for the transactions, proceeds of which will be used to fund the buyout of the company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

