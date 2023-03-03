Moody's assigns B3 corporate family rating to Hexion, Inc. following internal merger; outlook stable

New York, March 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and stable outlook to Hexion Inc. (Hexion) following the merger of Hexion Holdings Corporation and Hexion, Inc. with Hexion Inc. being the surviving entity. The B2 first lien term loan and Caa2 second lien term loan ratings will be moved to Hexion Inc. and will remain unchanged. The CFR, PDR as well as the outlook of Hexion Holdings Corporation have been withdrawn.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Hexion Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Hexion Holdings Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hexion Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Stables

..Issuer: Hexion Holdings Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Effective December 31, 2022, Hexion, Inc. was merged with its parent, Hexion Holdings Corporation, and Hexion Inc. become the surviving entity. Hexion has been operating all of its businesses through Hexion, Inc., a 100% owned subsidiary of Hexion Holdings Corporation. Hexion Holdings Corporation was the surviving entity pursuant to the acquisition agreement with the affiliates of American Securities LLC.

Moody's expects that Hexion's performance and credit metrics will weaken in 2023 due to the slowdown in North American new residential construction and repair and remodeling expenditures. However, Moody's expects a relatively modest decline compared to other chemical companies with exposure the construction industry due to the contractual nature of its sales and ongoing cost reductions. Leverage is expected to be roughly 6.5x on a Moody's adjusted basis.

The B3 CFR is supported by Hexion's position as the largest supplier of wood adhesives in North America, long term customer contracts for formaldehyde, and the higher margin Performance Materials business (Versatic Acids and derivatives). Moody's has a positive view of the wood adhesives business given the expected longer term growth in demand in North America, the contractual pass through of raw material costs and limited competition, given the nature of the products sold. This business accounts for 80-85% of the sales and earnings of the entire company, which will provide a relatively steady stream of sales, earnings and cash flow that provides support for a leveraged capital structure. The Performance Materials business is much smaller but is a true specialty chemical business with EBITDA margins that are normally in the mid-20% range. However, like many specialty chemicals, this business has been negatively impacted over the past two years due to rising raw material costs.

Hexion's liquidity is adequate due to a committed $240 million ABL revolver (unrated), modest free cash flow generation and relatively loose covenant requirements. At September 30, 2022, the ABL had a $200 million borrowing base and a total of $151 million of outstanding L/C and borrowings. Free cash flow is expected to be weak in 2023 due to the decline in demand in North America and one-time costs related to the right-sizing of overhead costs. Profits and free cash flow are expected to increase in 2024 due to the recovery in housing. The ABL facility due 2027 has a springing fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.0x and will only be tested when availability falls below 10% or $13 million. Moody's expects the facility to be utilized, but not to the level that would trigger the springing covenant.

The B2 ratings on the first lien term loans reflect their priority in the capital structure and the first lien on the non-ABL collateral at facilities in the US and two-thirds of the stock of the foreign entities, and a second lien on the ABL collateral. The Caa2 rating on the second lien term loan reflects its subordination to a substantial amount of first lien debt as well the limited value of the collateral package.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the downturn in 2023 will not result in negative free cash flow or a weakening of liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider an upgrade to the rating if leverage falls below 6.0x and annualized free cash flow rises above $50 million on a sustained basis. Moody's would consider a downgrade to the rating if free cash flow is persistently negative or availability is sustained below $60 million.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Hexion's ESG risks have a negative impact on its credit rating (CIS-4), similar to most other private equity owned chemical companies. Governance (G-4) is viewed as highly negative from a credit standpoint due to the sponsor's tolerance for leverage. In addition, highly negative scores for environmental (E-4) and social (S-4) reinforce the negative impact on the rating. Environmental and social risks due to the processing and production of hazardous, flamable and toxic compounds (e.g., formaldehyde, methanol and phenol).

Hexion's highly negative credit exposure to environmental risks reflect its exposure to high Waste & Pollution and Carbon Transition risks. Specifically, Moody's is concerned about the level of non-GHG air emissions (SOx, NOx, volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants), as well as high greenhouse gas emissions and energy intensity. The company has set a target of reducing GHG emissions by 20% by 2030. Hexion is using a baseline of 2017. Hexion's has highly negative exposure to social risks related to health and safety due to the hazardous, toxic and/or flammable nature of the company's raw materials, intermediates or finished goods, even though the company has a long track record of successfully managing this risk.

Hexion Inc., headquartered in Columbus, OH, is a chemical company with three main lines of business. The largest is its wood adhesive business where it is the largest producer in North America with similar operations in Brazil, Australia and New Zealand. The company is also a merchant producer of formaldehyde under long term contracts in the US and Brazil. The third business is its Performance Materials business, which is a producer of Versatic Acids and Derivatives that are used in a wide variety of applications, including construction materials and architectural and automobile coatings. Revenues are roughly $2 billion per year.

