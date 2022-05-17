Moody's assigns B3 corporate family rating to Kroll, affirms instrument ratings, following first-lien term loan issuance; outlook is stable

New York, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") to Kroll Midco Corporation (dba "Kroll", aka "Duff & Phelps", "the Company"). Moody's also affirmed Deerfield Dakota Holding, LLC's B2 senior secured first-lien instrument rating and Caa2 senior secured second-lien rating. Moody's also withdrew Deerfield Dakota Holding, LLC's existing B3 CFR and B3-PD PDR ratings. The outlook remains stable.

Kroll has issued an additional $150 million first-lien term loan that will be fungible with existing first-lien debt. Term loan proceeds, along with a partial revolver draw and cash on hand, will be used to finance the acquisition of a target company focused on risk intelligence technology solutions, and to pay transaction fees.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Kroll Midco Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Deerfield Dakota Holding, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Deerfield Dakota Holding, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Deerfield Dakota Holding, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Kroll Midco Corporation

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect Deerfield Dakota's (dba "Kroll", aka "Duff & Phelps") highly leveraged capital structure with debt/EBITDA above 8.5x (Moody's adjusted, as of March 2022, pro forma for the proposed term loan add-on and recent issuance). A very high interest expense burden constrains cash flow and weighs on the credit. The expectation for aggressive financial policies and debt-funded M&A is credit negative. Kroll faces a competitive market environment against large, well-capitalized peers in the valuation, corporate finance, risk advisory and cyber risk segments it serves. The firm's appetite for debt has led to periods of very high debt/EBITDA after acquisitions, followed by deleveraging after successful integrations. A very active M&A pipeline has kept transaction and integration costs high, reducing free cash flow. Moody's adjusted FCF/debt improved in 2021 versus previous levels, benefitting from successful integrations, growing scale and cost initiatives. However, an increasing interest rate burden will pressure Kroll's floating capital structure, which combined with the lower margin profile of recently acquired assets will weigh on free cash flow.

Kroll benefits from an established franchise as a provider of a broad range of financial advisory, risk management, bankruptcy solutions, valuation, governance and cyber services to a diversified client base. Well-known brands, such as Duff & Phelps or Kroll, and an entrenched network of customer relationships provide revenue stability. While the majority of client fees are not contractually recurring, a large proportion of existing assignments require periodic updates, resulting in predictable contributions to revenue. Over the years, Kroll has materially reduced its reliance on cyclical corporate finance advisory fees through acquisitions. The majority of revenue is now derived from non-cyclical or counter-cyclical sources, which helped Kroll sustain strong 9.7% and 14.1% pro forma growth rates in 2020 and 2021, respectively, despite the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moody's expects the firm's revenue will continue to diversify with M&A targets that enable cross selling to the company's client base.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that revenue will grow in the high single-digit percentage range over the next 12 months, aided by inorganic contributions, with a pro forma organic rate in the mid to low single-digit range. Strong growth in cyber security and risk advisory will be offset by slower growth in bankruptcy claims services and modest growth in valuation and corporate finance mandates. Leverage will remain very high over the next 12 months as a result of debt-funded acquisitions, partially offset by strong growth, with long-term leverage expected to decline towards 7.5x (Moody's adjusted). Free cash flow will be constrained by rising interest rates, with Moody's adjusted FCF/debt in the 1.0% - 3.0% range.

Kroll has good liquidity, supported by a $147 million pro forma cash balance as of March 2022, $135 million of available capacity under its $200 million revolving credit facility and expected FCF/debt in the 1.0% - 3.0% range over the next 12 months. The revolver includes a 8x first-lien springing senior secured leverage covenant when 35% or more of the revolver is drawn. The company is expected to remain in compliance with the covenant.

The ratings for the individual debt instruments incorporate Kroll's overall probability of default, reflected in the B3-PDR, and the loss given default assessments for the individual instruments. The first lien credit facilities, consisting of a $200 million revolver expiring in 2025 and a $2.7 billion multicurrency term loan due 2027 are rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR, with a loss given default assessment of LGD3. The B2 first lien instrument rating reflects the relative size and senior position ahead of the second lien senior secured term loan. The $450 million second lien senior secured term loan due 2028 is rated Caa2, two notches below the CFR, with a loss given default assessment of LGD6. The Caa2 second lien senior secured rating reflects its junior ranking as well as its relative size within the capital structure.

A reduction in the proportion of second lien debt versus first lien would diminish the loss absorption benefit provided by the second lien term loan to the first lien instruments, which could result in a downgrade of the B2 first lien instrument rating. The second lien debt provides a loss cushion that would drive a higher recovery for first lien debt holders in an event of default. A lower proportion of second lien debt would flatten the capital structure and push the first lien instrument rating towards the B3 corporate family rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a commitment to more balanced financial policies, sustaining its debt to EBITDA ratio below 6.0x and EBITDA less capex to interest ratio above 2.0x, combined with good liquidity and free cash flow to debt above 5% (all metrics Moody's adjusted). Increasing scale and evidence of strong and sustainable organic revenue growth and improving margins would benefit credit metrics and create upward rating momentum.

The ratings could be downgraded if increased competition or other factors result in weakened revenue growth and lower profitability. Aggressive financial policies or debt-financed acquisitions leading to the expectation that debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 7.5x without a path to deleveraging, EBITDA less capex to interest will decline below 1.0x, or free cash flow to debt will become negative (all metrics Moody's adjusted), or a material weakening in the company's liquidity position, would also pressure the ratings.

Deerfield Dakota Holding, LLC is the holding company of Kroll (aka Duff & Phelps), a global consulting and business services firm. Kroll operates in five main business segments: valuation and corporate finance; governance and risk advisory; cyber risk; business services; and digital. The company generated approximately $1.6 billion of pro forma revenue in 2021 (excluding reimbursed expenses). The company was acquired in April 2020 by private equity sponsors Stone Point Capital LLC (majority owner) and Further Global. Former owner Permira also maintained a minority stake.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ignacio Rasero

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

