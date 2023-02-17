Moody's assigns B3 rating CSTN's new secured notes

New York, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned B3 ratings to CSTN Merger Sub, Inc.'s (dba Cornerstone Chemical Company or Cornerstone) $450 million senior secured notes due 2027. The outlook remains stable. Cornerstone's other ratings remain unchanged and the ratings on the existing global senior secured notes will be withdrawn upon close of the transaction.

"The refinancing of the 2024 maturity should provide the company with enough runway to improve operating performance and establish a longer track record of free cash flow generation prior to having to refinance its capital structure again," said John Rogers, Senior Vice President at Moody's and lead analyst for Cornerstone.

Assignments:

..Issuer: CSTN Merger Sub, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cornerstone's B3 secured debt rating reflects the company's elevated debt balance, single site operating risk, limited product diversity, and the potential for weather related or other unplanned outages on the Gulf Coast. The company is exposed to greater margin volatility than most rated chemical companies due their limited number of commodity chemicals produced. However, it does benefit from cost advantages associated with synergistic manufacturing by third party tenants located on its site (although unexpected outages at these units have added to the volatility in profits), improved access to low-cost raw materials, long-term customer relationships, and meaningful portion of sales tied to formula-based customer contracts. The company should also continue to benefit from its position as the sole producer of melamine in North America and the ongoing import tariffs imposed on melamine from China.

Cornerstone is the second largest producer of acrylonitrile and sole producer of melamine in the US. Cornerstone's operations are considered critical to the supply/demand dynamics in the US for both of these products. Cornerstone has an advantaged position in melamine relative to European producers, who are incurring much higher energy and ammonia costs. Consolidated Energy Limited (B2 positive) who produces melamine in Trinidad has a similar cost position to Cornerstone.

Financial performance should improve in 2023 despite lower selling prices based upon improved volumes and the absence of material unplanned outages that adversely impacted performance in 2022. Moody's expects that selling prices and demand for melamine will be down due to a weaker housing and remodeling demand, but that profitability will improve due to higher production volumes, lower ammonia prices and better end market demand as the year progresses. Profitability in sulfuric acid should be more stable although volumes may be down a bit due to weaker industrial demand. Market conditions and margins for acrylonitrile have worsened over the past three quarters and are expected to remain weak throughout 2023.

Moody's expects that the company experienced a rocky fourth quarter of 2022 due to declining commodity prices and material destocking in the industry, which probably reduced sales volumes. The weaker fourth quarter results will stress both credit metrics, and to a lesser degree, liquidity, but the company's refinancing of their senior secured notes is a strong credit positive, as it provides the company with more time to establish a track record of improved operating performance and free cash flow generation prior to having to refinance its capital structure again. With the refinancing completed, the company also has time to lower leverage and keep it below 6x on a sustained basis, while demonstrating the ability to generate meaningful free cash flow on a more consistent basis. However, the increased interest cost from the new notes is a modest negative.

The other credit issue facing Cornerstone is that its large customer who has operations at the site that are highly integrated with Cornerstone's processes, Roehm Holding GmbH (B3 negative), wants to renegotiate the terms of a number of agreements expiring in 2024 and 2025. Roehm is building a new facility in Texas using what is expected to be a lower cost process to produce methyl methacrylate ("MMA") and is likely trying to lower its costs at Cornerstone's site and improve its operating flexibility. To support future growth Moody's expects Roehm to need both facilities, but may want the flexibility to lower production rates at Cornerstone's site when necessary. The renegotiation of these contract could have a meaningful impact on Cornerstone's future profitability.

The stable outlook reflects the projected recovery in financial metrics and the absence of material unplanned outages in 2023, despite a more difficult operating environment with lower commodity prices and some uncertainty over demand volumes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's would likely consider an upgrade if Cornerstone is able to sustain leverage below 6.5x, generates meaningful free cash flow in most years and the renegotiation of agreements with Roehm do not have a material negative impact on the company's operations. Moody's would consider a downgrade, if Cornerstone's liquidity fall below $15 million, leverage remains above 8.0x and free cash flow continues to be negative.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social, and governance factors are important considerations in Cornerstone's credit quality but not a factor in today action. CSTN's ESG risks have a negative impact on the rating similar to most other companies owned by private equity sponsors, as governance is viewed as weak from a credit standpoint due to the tolerance for elevated leverage. In addition, environmental and social risks reinforce the CIS-4 score. Environmental risks (E-5) are very high for chemical companies due to the amount of waste and pollution generated on an annual basis relative to most other industries. Physical climate risks for CSTN are very high due to the location of its sole facility on the US Gulf Coast. Social risks (S-4) are high due to risks related to responsible production and health and safety risks similar to most other commodity chemical companies. Cornerstone is exposed to other environmental and social risks that are typical for a chemical company, such as accidental chemical spills or releases and social concerns due to the size and location of its production facility.

Headquartered in Waggaman, LA, CSTN Merger Sub, Inc., more commonly known as Cornerstone Chemical Company, produces base chemicals such as acrylonitrile, urea, melamine, and sulfuric acid, as well as a number of more specialty amines. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. bought Cornerstone in August 2017 from H.I.G. Capital, which has owned the company since the carve-out from Cytec Industries in February 2011. Revenues are usually between $500 million to $1 billion depending on commodity prices.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

