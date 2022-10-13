Moody's assigns B3 rating to AMC's Odeon Finco new first-lien notes

Approximately $400 million of new first-lien notes rated

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to the proposed $400 million senior secured first-lien notes ("New First-Lien Notes") to be issued by Odeon Finco PLC, a UK-based direct wholly-owned finance subsidiary of Odeon Cinemas Group Limited ("OCGL"). OCGL is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of AMC UK Holding Limited, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ("AMC" or the "company"). AMC's Caa2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), existing debt ratings and positive outlook remain unchanged. Odeon Finco PLC's outlook is positive.

Net proceeds from the New First-Lien Notes plus cash will be used to fully repay the existing $505.6 million USD equivalent outstanding 11.25% Odeon Term Loan Facility due August 2023 (unrated) plus the related call premium. The New First-Lien Notes will be secured on a first-lien basis to the bulk of AMC's overseas assets, which reside in the company's OCGL operating subsidiary, while the existing first-lien and second-lien rated debts issued by AMC are collateralized solely by AMC's North American assets. The New First-Lien Notes, which will be guaranteed on a first-lien basis by OCGL and certain subsidiaries of OCGL (including Odeon and UCI Cinemas Holdings Limited), will be guaranteed by AMC on an unsecured basis.

Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Odeon Finco PLC

....$400 Million Gtd Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture due 2027, Assigned B3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Odeon Finco PLC

....Outlook, Assigned Positive

The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

AMC's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's position as the world's largest movie exhibitor, but also considers the weak, albeit improving, operating and financial performance, which suffered from pandemic-induced revenue and operating losses in 2020 and 2021, and delayed recovery when economies reopened. Moody's expects continued operating improvement and good liquidity driven by the strong 2022 movie slate (compared to 2021), growing moviegoer attendance, increasing new release volumes, the expectation that the big studios will adhere to the 45-day theatrical window for major film releases, and AMC's focus on optimized ticket pricing and cost management. The rating continues to reflect Moody's view for a potential balance sheet restructuring given AMC's untenable debt capital structure, uncertainty surrounding Disney's adherence to the theatrical window for most, if not all, of its major film releases, as well as macroeconomic headwinds that could dampen moviegoer demand over the coming quarters. Assuming AMC maintains close to its current 22% domestic market share, Moody's forecasts improved year-over-year EBITDA and free cash flow (FCF) turning positive in H2 2022 based on a projected domestic box office approaching $7.75 - $8.5 billion this year.

Conversely, the rating captures: (i) the cinema industry's excess screen capacity in North America, which will eventually require reduction; (ii) comparatively lower moviegoer demand as studios simultaneously release some films online via SVOD/PVOD or release them downstream in a shortened theatrical window; (iii) lower theatrical release volumes relative to historical levels; (iv) reduced show times compared to pre-pandemic periods; and (v) the impact from some cost-conscious consumers reducing their out-of-home entertainment and number of trips to the cinema amid affordable subscription-based VOD movie viewing. Additionally, AMC's financial leverage is elevated, currently around 12x (Moody's adjusted) at LTM 30 June 2022. While Moody's expects leverage to decrease to the 8x-9x range over the next 12-18 months as EBITDA expands, AMC will not be able to meaningfully repay debt given the sizable interest burden that dampens FCF generation. The new $950 million 7.5% Senior Secured First-Lien Notes issued earlier this year to refinance high coupon debt has helped to somewhat alleviate AMC's hefty borrowing costs.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that continued pent-up moviegoer demand for big budget tentpole films combined with the robust movie release schedule will continue to produce increased out-of-home mobility and support organic revenue growth, expanding EBITDA and positive cash flows over the rating horizon. The outlook also embeds Moody's expectation that AMC will continue to effectively manage operating expenses, which will support profit expansion. The outlook considers Moody's current macroeconomic forecast of decelerating economic growth and persistently high inflation. Though AMC has no exposure to Russia and Ukraine, Moody's continues to expect some macroeconomic spillover from the military conflict in that region. The magnitude of the effects will depend on the length and severity of the crisis. Moody's currently projects US GDP growth will decelerate to 1.9% in 2022 (2.5% in Euro area) and 1.3% in 2023 (0.3% in Euro area), while US inflation is forecast to remain high at 7.0% year-over year (yoy) by year end 2022, declining from 8.2% yoy in September 2022.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects AMC to maintain good liquidity (SGL-2) supported by slightly positive FCF generation projected in the $30 - $75 million range/annum and sizable unrestricted cash balances, which totaled roughly $965 million at 30 June 2022. Moody's expects cash burn to moderate and operating cash to turn positive in H2 2022, which should help maintain cash at high levels (barring potential usage for M&A, debt repayment, shareholder distributions or other capital outlays).

Liquidity is further supported by an undrawn $225 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing April 2024. The RCF has a springing maximum net senior secured leverage covenant of 6x that becomes applicable when more than 35% of the facility is drawn. In December 2021, AMC extended relief for this covenant through the quarter ending 31 March 2023. Prior to expiration of the waiver period, Moody's will closely monitor the covenant cushion. AMC is currently subject to minimum liquidity requirements of approximately $139 million, of which $100 million is required under the conditions for the extended Covenant Suspension Period for the RCF, as amended, and Â£32.5 million (equivalent to approximately $39 million) under the Odeon Term Loan Facility; however the second liquidity requirement will fall away once the Odeon Facility is repaid as part of this refinancing.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

AMC's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the company's neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks (E-2) and highly-negative exposures to demographic and societal trends (S-4) and governance risks (G-4). Environmental risks are neutral-to-low across all categories. The nature of AMC's media activities, with limited exposure to physical climate risk and very low emissions of pollutants and carbon, results in low environmental risk. AMC's credit exposure to social considerations is highly-negative driven principally by demographic and societal trends. This risk is associated with lower moviegoer attendance compared to pre-pandemic levels as an increasing number of new first-run films are now distributed via SVOD and AVOD streaming platforms by the major movie studios within a shortened theatrical window at competitive pricing to the consumer. Though moviegoing demand has accelerated owing to a more consistent cadence of new films with broad consumer appeal since the pandemic abated, North American year-to-date box office receipts and new theatrical release volumes remain below the industry's peak in 2019 and 2018. There is limited exposure to customer relations, human capital, health & safety and responsible production risks. There is limited exposure to customer relations, human capital, health & safety and responsible production risks. Credit exposure to governance risks is highly-negative due to AMC's elevated financial leverage and negative free cash flow generation (albeit improving), offset by good liquidity. Additional mitigants include neutral-to-low exposure to organizational structure and compliance & reporting risks. AMC maintains an independent board, however the chair is not independent. While management has a good track record of reducing operating costs and enhancing liquidity during the health crisis, it is unclear whether recently implemented business strategies will positively address lower moviegoer attendance compared to pre-pandemic levels.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating assigned to the New First-Lien Notes issued by Odeon Finco PLC reflects the significant asset coverage and overcollateralization for this class of debt in a distressed scenario as well as the relatively lower financial leverage, as measured by debt to EBITDA, associated with AMC's international assets. The Caa1 ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities and senior secured first-lien notes issued by AMC are one notch lower than the implied outcome to reflect the less than adequate asset coverage for this debt class in a distressed scenario and significant financial leverage associated with the debt to EBITDA generated by the company's North American-based assets. The ratings also consider the obligations' priority position in AMC's capital structure versus the second-lien notes issued by AMC, which are rated Caa3. The Caa3 rating on the second-lien notes incorporates the deficient asset coverage and low anticipated recovery prospects for this debt class in a distressed scenario. The Ca ratings on the senior subordinated notes issued by AMC reflect the very low anticipated recovery prospects given their junior position relative to a sizeable amount of first-lien and second-lien debt ahead of them.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be upgraded if AMC experiences positive growth in box office attendance, stable-to-improving market share, expanding EBITDA with margins approaching pre-pandemic levels and enhanced liquidity; and exhibits prudent financial policies that translate into an improved credit profile. An upgrade would also be considered if financial leverage as measured by total debt to EBITDA approaches the 8x-8.5x area (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt improves to the -1% to +1% range (Moody's adjusted).

Ratings could be downgraded if there was: (i) a deterioration of the company's liquidity or an inability to access additional sources of liquidity to cover cash outlays; (ii) poor execution on reducing or managing operating expenses; or (iii) limited prospects for sustained operating performance recovery in 2023. A downgrade could also be considered if Moody's expects total debt to EBITDA will remain above 9x (Moody's adjusted) or free cash flow will remain negative on a sustained basis. Ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's expects AMC will pursue a balance sheet restructuring.

Headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is the largest movie exhibitor in the US and globally, operating 947 movie theatres with 10,552 screens in 15 countries across the US, Europe and the Middle East. Revenue totaled approximately $3.9 billion for the twelve months ended 30 June 2022.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gregory A. Fraser, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

