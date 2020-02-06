Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Aenova Holding GmbH Apollo 5 GmbH Related Research Credit Opinion: Apollo 5 GmbH (Aenova): Update following ratings upgrade Credit Opinion: Apollo 5 GmbH (Aenova): Annual update LGD Assessment: Apollo 5 GmbH Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Aenova to Caa1; outlook stable LGD Assessment: Apollo 5 GmbH Rating Action: Moody's assigns B3 rating to Aenova's new senior secured facilities and upgrades the CFR to B3; outlook stable 06 Feb 2020 Paris, February 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from Caa1, the probability of default rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD for Apollo 5 GmbH ("Aenova"). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B3 instrument rating to the new EUR440 million term loan B and the new EUR50 million revolving credit facility ("RCF") to Aenova Holding GmbH. The outlook for both entities remains stable. The ratings are conditional on Aenova successfully placing the new debt. Proceeds from the EUR440 million first lien cash-pay facility and the EUR100 million second lien pay-in-kind ("PIK") facility, along with EUR100 million of equity injection from BC Partners and EUR28 million of cash on balance sheet, will be used to repay the EUR651 million of existing bank debt and fees associated with the transaction. As part of the Senior Facility Agreement ("SFA"), the company will also enter into a new RCF Agreement. Moody's will withdraw the instrument ratings on the EUR639 million existing first and second lien facilities upon their repayment and the EUR50 million existing RCF upon its cancellation. "Today's rating action on Aenova reflects the proposed refinancing of its capital structure, tackling the main short-term risk, which is now more likely given the progress the company has made in its turnaround plan. The equity injection is also credit positive because it will reduce debt and implies that shareholders are supportive of Aenova's transformation", says Florent Egonneau, a Moody's Associate Vice President and lead analyst for Aenova. "However, the turnaround remains an ongoing process that will require management's constant focus over the next two years. The sustainability of the capital structure is linked to the company's capacity to deliver on its plan, especially as the PIK instrument will toggle in 2022", added Mr. Egonneau. RATINGS RATIONALE The B3 corporate family rating (CFR) is supported by: (1) evidence of some progress made under the turnaround plan with the majority of initiatives currently on track; (2) the operational performance in line with management expectations in 2019, pro forma the closure of their site in Berlin, with in particular the return to topline growth and good underlying momentum; (3) stronger credit metrics following the equity injection and the higher free cash flow as a result of lower interest payments associated with the proposed refinancing; (4) the relatively good visibility in revenues thanks to recurring business and client stickiness; (5) the good long-term prospects in the contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMO) industry. Conversely, the rating remains constrained by: (1) high Moody's adjusted leverage, expected to be 6.8x as of December 2019 on a pro forma basis with improvements thereafter dependent on EBITDA growth; (2) the execution risk associated with the turnaround plan; (3) limited track record in delivering sustainable EBITDA growth in light of the company's requirement to maintain its ongoing effort to remain competitive; (4) the geographical concentration of its production based in Europe, particularly in Germany; (5) the challenges arising from the fragmented and competitive nature of the industry for CDMOs. LIQUIDITY Moody's considers Aenova's liquidity profile to be adequate for its near-term requirements. It is supported by: (1) a EUR22 million cash on balance sheet expected at closing of the transaction; (2) a EUR50 million available under its RCF; (3) Moody's expectations of positive free cash flow within the next 12-18 months; (4) no meaningful debt amortization before 2025. Under the loan documentation, the RCF lenders benefit from a springing senior secured net leverage covenant set at 8.16x tested only when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects that Aenova will maintain good headroom under this covenant. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies Methodology, the PDR is B3-PD, in line with the CFR, reflecting our assumption of a 50% recovery rate, which is customary for capital structures including first and second lien bank debt facilities. The RCF and first lien debt are rated B3 as the instruments rank pari passu. This is in line with the CFR due to the limited cushion provided by the EUR100 million second lien facilities. Moody's notes that the PIK facility will toggle 30 months from its issuance, when it will become callable at par. Then, the company will have the option to either pay the interest entirely in cash or partly in cash and in kind. This mechanism will give additional pressure for the company to complete its turnaround before 2022 because it will increase the burden of cash interest by EUR8-15 million, a number that will rise at a rate of c.EUR0.3 million every 6 months afterwards. OUTLOOK RATIONALE The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Moody's adjusted leverage will improve to below 6.5x in the next 12-18 months as it benefits from continued topline growth translating into rising EBITDA. It also includes our expectation that management will continue its efforts to strengthen the company's operations and generate efficiencies without disruptions. Moody's considers that the company will not execute any major debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Positive rating pressure is unlikely in the near term but could occur if: (1) the company demonstrates that the recent return to growth and rising profitability are sustainable; (2) the company achieves positive free cash flow; (3) Moody's adjusted gross leveraged reduces below 5.5x. Negative pressure on the rating could occur if: (1) the company does not deliver in line with expectations and the forecasted growth and profitability does not materialize; (2) Moody's gross adjusted leverage does not fall to below 6.5x; (3) free cash flow turns negative again; (4) liquidity deteriorates from current levels. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Starnberg, Germany, Aenova is a leading CDMO, providing outsourcing services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Its 500+ clients are large and medium-sized operators in the human pharma, consumer healthcare and animal health sectors, to which it offers a broad range of products such as tablets, soft gel capsules, liquids, sterile liquids and related services. It operates primarily through 15 production sites in Europe. In 2018, the company generated revenue of EUR722 million and EBITDA before non-recurring items of EUR99 million. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Florent Egonneau
AVP-Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

AVP-Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

