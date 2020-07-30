info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B3 rating to Amer Sports' add-on term loan

30 Jul 2020

Madrid, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B3 rating to the €100 million guaranteed senior secured term loan due 2026 (facility B2) borrowed by Amer Sports Holding Oy, a subsidiary of Finland-based sporting goods company Amer Sports Holding 1 Oy ("Amer Sports" or "the company"), as an add-on to its existing €1,700 million senior secured term loan B due 2026.

Amer Sports' B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) as well as the B3 ratings of the €1,700 million senior secured term loan B and the €315 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) borrowed by Amer Sports Holding Oy and the negative outlook are not affected by this rating action.

"The new term loan will reinforce Amer Sports' cash cushion, building upon the company's other initiatives to safeguard liquidity, while resulting in a moderately higher gross leverage," says Igor Kartavov, a Moody's lead analyst for Amer Sports. "However, despite Amer Sports' improved liquidity profile and the relatively moderate impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its financial performance so far, the negative outlook on the company's ratings continues to incorporate the uncertainty related to the pace of recovery in its performance in the second half of 2020 and thereafter amid the challenging operating environment," adds Mr. Kartavov.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 rating assigned to the add-on term loan is in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that this loan will rank pari passu with Amer Sports' existing senior secured debt facilities, including the €1,700 million term loan B and the €315 million RCF, which represent almost all of the company's financial debt. The add-on facility will have substantially the same terms and conditions as the existing senior secured facilities, including the same security and guarantees. The proceeds from the new loan will be used for general corporate purposes.

Although the new loan will increase Amer Sports' leverage, measured by Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio, by around 0.3x, based on the company's EBITDA for 2019, the proceeds from the loan will bolster the company's liquidity position. As of 30 June 2020, Amer Sports' liquidity sources comprised €312 million of cash and €44 million available under the RCF, compared to €306 million and €119 million, respectively, as of year-end 2019. However, the limited cash burn despite a significant drop in sales and earnings was largely driven by a €260 million positive change in trade net working capital, including a €344 million positive effect from the collection of accounts receivable, partly offset by higher inventories. Moody's expects that this positive effect will at least partly unwind in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter, which are typically characterized by a significant net working capital absorption. However, the rating agency believes that Amer Sports' sizeable cash cushion, reinforced with proceeds from the new term loan, will allow it to maintain adequate liquidity in the next 12-18 months.

Despite a 36% year-on-year decline in Amer Sports' sales in the second quarter of 2020, which translates into an overall 22% decline in the first half of the year, the impact of the continuing coronavirus outbreak on the company's financial and operating results has so far been relatively moderate compared to the management's initial expectations. Amer Sports' year-on-year sales decline moderated to 16% in June from a trough in April and the company currently expects its third- and fourth-quarter revenue to be 15% and 9% lower than in 2019, respectively. In addition, the company has been able to keep gross margin virtually flat and to reduce operating costs, although its reported EBITDA for the first half of the year declined to a negative €26 million from a positive €34 million in 2019, largely as a result of a weak first-quarter performance, which reflected both early coronavirus effects and unfavorable weather conditions during the winter season.

Moody's notes that Amer Sports' business is highly seasonal, with typically around 60% of revenue and 80% of EBITDA generated in the second half of the year. Despite the nascent uptick in the company's sales, the pace of further recovery in the second half of 2020 and thereafter remains uncertain because of the continuing spread of the coronavirus outbreak as well as the potential changes in consumer behavior, such as lower propensity for travelling, and weak macroeconomic environment.

Amer Sports' B3 CFR continues to factor in (1) the company's aggressive capital structure and very high leverage of 7.9x in 2019, expected to peak at double-digit values in 2020; (2) uncertainty related to the pace of recovery in the company's performance after the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, because of the highly discretionary nature of its products; and (3) significant seasonality of its earnings and net working capital, which reduces visibility on the full-year financial metrics and liquidity.

More positively, the company's rating continues to incorporate (1) its leading market positions supported by a large and diversified portfolio of globally recognised brands, and its large scale; (2) its broad diversification across sports segments and geographies; (3) favorable long-term demand dynamics in the outdoor and sports market, with additional growth potential from expansion into the direct-to-consumer channel of the Chinese outdoor apparel market; and (4) strategic guidance and potential financial support from its largest shareholder ANTA Sports Products Limited.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 ratings of the €100 million and the €1,700 million senior secured term loans due 2026 and the €315 million senior secured RCF due 2025 are in line with the CFR, reflecting the fact that all these instruments rank pari passu and represent substantially all of the company's financial debt. The term loans and the RCF are secured by pledges over Amer Sports' major brands as well as shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables and are guaranteed by the group's operating subsidiaries representing at least 80% of the consolidated EBITDA.

The B3-PD PDR of Amer Sports reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, given the limited set of maintenance financial covenants comprising only a springing covenant on the RCF, tested when its utilization, net of consolidated cash, is above 40%.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty related to the recovery in Amer Sports' performance beyond 2020, including its ability to reduce leverage from a very high level expected in 2020, because of the unpredictable nature of the current operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Amer Sports' ratings is currently unlikely, given the negative outlook and the challenging operating environment. Positive pressure on the company's ratings might build up over time if it (1) demonstrates a consistent revenue and EBITDA recovery path; (2) reduces its leverage, measured by Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio, towards 6.5x on a sustainable basis; (3) returns to positive free cash flow generation; and (4) maintains adequate liquidity, including at least moderate headroom against the covenant threshold.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's credit metrics deteriorate beyond Moody's current expectations or remain at very weak levels beyond 2020, due to more protracted implications of the coronavirus outbreak or the company's failure to preserve its cost savings. Quantitatively, this would translate into Amer Sports' leverage remaining above 8.0x in 2021. The ratings would come under immediate negative pressure if the company's liquidity deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Domiciled in Helsinki, Finland, Amer Sports is a global sporting goods company, with sales in 34 countries across EMEA, the Americas and APAC. Focused on outdoor sports, its product offering includes apparel, footwear, winter sports equipment, fitness equipment and other sports accessories. Amer Sports owns a portfolio of globally recognised brands such as Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor, encompassing a broad range of sports, including alpine skiing, hiking, running, diving, tennis, golf and American football. In 2019, Amer Sports generated revenue of €2.9 billion (2018: €2.7 billion) and EBITDA of €286 million (2018: €301 million).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Igor Kartavov
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

