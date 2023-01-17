Moody's assigns B3 rating to Bombardier's new senior unsecured notes

Toronto, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to Bombardier Inc.'s ("Bombardier") proposed senior unsecured notes due 2029. Proceeds will be used to finance the company's redemption of its notes due in December 2024, and to finance the tender offer for its notes due March 2025. The company's B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B3 senior unsecured, and stable outlook remain unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Bombardier Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bombardier continues to demonstrate improvement in its operations, with the company having generated positive free cash flow in each quarter since June 2021. Revenue visibility has improved and book to bill was 1.4x in 2022. Additionally, Bombardier continues to repay debt, repaying $1.1 billion in 2022.

Bombardier is constrained by 1) high leverage (10.5x at Q3 2022), 2) high fixed charges of about $800 million per year (interest and capital expenditures) that constrain the company's free cash flow, 3) its participation in the cyclical business jet market which has a number of strong competitors, and 4) a significant maturity schedule with $5.5 billion due between December 2024 through to February 2028. Bombardier benefits from 1) good liquidity over the next year, 2) significant scale, 3) a strong market position within the business jet market, and 4) a $14.8 billion backlog.

Bombardier has good liquidity over the next year (SGL-2), with about $1.9 billion of available liquidity sources versus about $200 million of uses. Sources are cash of about $1.3 billion at Q4/22 , a committed $300 million secured revolving credit facility (expires November 2027) that is undrawn and about $300 million in free cash flow through to the end of 2023. Bombardier has no maturities over the next 12 months. Uses are about $200 million of financial liabilities (excluding term debt but including items such as lease liabilities, liabilities related to various divestitures and government refundable advances).

The B3 rating for Bonbardier's senior unsecured notes is in line with Bombardier's B3 CFR, reflecting that the notes constitute the preponderance of the company's debt. The company has an up to $300 million revolving secured credit facility expiring in November 2027 that ranks senior to the company's unsecured notes.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Bombardier will continue to be cash flow generative and improve performance and leverage in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded if Bombardier does not address its refinancing needs well in advance of maturity dates, or concerns are developed regarding the adequacy of the company's liquidity. Quantitatively, the rating could also be downgrade if leverage is expected to be sustained above 8x (debt to EBITDA).

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include less debt with adjusted financial leverage below 6x (debt to EBITDA) and continued sustainable free cash flow generation.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Bombardier Inc. is a manufacturer of business jets. Revenues in 2021 were $6.1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jamie Koutsoukis

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

