Moody's assigns B3 rating to Brand's senior secured revolving credit facility, affirms all other ratings; outlook stable

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B3 rating to
Brand Industrial Services, Inc.'s (Brand) amended senior
secured 1st lien revolving credit facility. Moody's also
affirmed Brand's existing ratings, including the B3 Corporate
Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. The
outlook is stable.
"By upsizing the revolver by $205 million and extending the
expiration date by three years, Brand significantly increased its
financial flexibility and materially improved its liquidity profile,"
said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. "Coupled
with its cash on hand, on a pro forma basis Brand had more than
$1 billion in available liquidity at December 31, 2019."
The amendment extended the maturity of the company's revolver to
February 2025 from June 2022 and upsized the amount to $687.4
million.
The B3 rating assigned to the amended senior secured 1st lien revolving
credit facility is on par with Brand's CFR reflecting, its priority
position to the senior unsecured debt, together with the senior
secured 1st lien term loan, but is constrained by the considerable
amount of senior secured debt in the capital structure. The credit
facilities have a first lien on substantially all of the collateral of
Brand's assets. Brand's subsidiaries provide lenders with upstream
guarantees.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Brand Industrial Services, Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Bank
Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Brand Industrial Services, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Bank
Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan Bank
Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
Caa2 (LGD5) from (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Brand Industrial Services, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Brand's B3 CFR reflects the company's high leverage, low EBITA
margins and exposure to cyclical end markets, including the oil
& gas sector.
At the same time, Moody's also considers the company's good liquidity
profile, a diversified revenue stream, a broad customer base
of more than 2,000 customers and high levels of recurring revenues.
95% of Brand's total revenue tends to be reoccurring in nature
and more than 60% of total revenue is derived from maintenance
related projects. In addition, the rating reflects Moody's
expectation that revenues, profitability and key credit metrics
will deteriorate in this uncertain economic environment. The rapid
and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook and falling oil prices have forced the oil & gas
and the construction industries to either temporarily postpone or cancel
large capital projects and to postpone maintenance related work until
the health crisis is under control. With oil prices dropping more
than 40% year to date, we project large capital projects
will be postponed and that rig activity will decline significantly during
2020. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Additional ESG factors considered
include the risks associated with privately owned companies. Brand
is owned and controlled by Clayton, Dubilier and Rice and Brookfield
Business Partners. However, in the case of Brand, this
potential risk is somewhat mitigated because the composition of the company's
board consists of 5 independent directors out of 12 with extensive experience
in running and managing companies in the exploration & production,
power and oil & gas industries. In addition, the management
team under the supervision of its board has done a good job growing the
business through successful acquisitions. Furthermore, the
owners of the business continue to reinvest most of the free cash flow
from operations back in Brand demonstrating their commitment to building
a business for the long term.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Brand's broad customer
base, flexible cost structure and sizable cash position will provide
relative operating and financial stability during the ongoing volatility
in the oil & gas end market. In addition, over the next
twelve to eighteen months, Moody's projects Brand will maintain
a good liquidity profile to effectively navigate through these uncertain
economic times.
On a pro forma basis (post the Brookfield transaction and the newly amended
revolving credit facility) at December 31, 2019, Brand had
approximately $365 million in cash and $687.4 million
in availability under its first lien undrawn revolving credit facility
due February 2025. The revolver has a springing leverage covenant
of secured debt-to-EBITDA of 7.0x as defined under
the credit agreement, which gets triggered if over 35% of
the revolver is drawn. In addition, the revolver has a springing
maturity that gets triggered 181 days prior to the maturity date of the
senior secured term loan (June 21, 2024).
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if:
» Adjusted Debt-to-EBITDA is below 5.5x for
a sustained period of time
» EBITA-to-Interest Expense is above 2.0x for
a sustained period of time
» The company improves its free cash flow and liquidity profile
The ratings could be downgraded if:
» Adjusted Debt-to-EBITDA is above 7.0x for
a sustained period of time
» EBITA-to-Interest expense is below 1.0x for
a sustained period of time
» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates
» A sizeable debt financed acquisition is completed
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Kennesaw, GA, Brand is the largest provider
of scaffolding, insulation, coatings and other industrial
services within the following market segments in North America:
upstream, midstream, and downstream oil & gas, power
generation, industrial and infrastructure. The company is
majority owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Brookfield Business
Partners.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Emile El Nems
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653