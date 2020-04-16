Moody's assigns B3 rating to Brand's senior secured revolving credit facility, affirms all other ratings; outlook stable

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B3 rating to Brand Industrial Services, Inc.'s (Brand) amended senior secured 1st lien revolving credit facility. Moody's also affirmed Brand's existing ratings, including the B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. The outlook is stable.

"By upsizing the revolver by $205 million and extending the expiration date by three years, Brand significantly increased its financial flexibility and materially improved its liquidity profile," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. "Coupled with its cash on hand, on a pro forma basis Brand had more than $1 billion in available liquidity at December 31, 2019." The amendment extended the maturity of the company's revolver to February 2025 from June 2022 and upsized the amount to $687.4 million.

The B3 rating assigned to the amended senior secured 1st lien revolving credit facility is on par with Brand's CFR reflecting, its priority position to the senior unsecured debt, together with the senior secured 1st lien term loan, but is constrained by the considerable amount of senior secured debt in the capital structure. The credit facilities have a first lien on substantially all of the collateral of Brand's assets. Brand's subsidiaries provide lenders with upstream guarantees.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Brand Industrial Services, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Brand Industrial Services, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5) from (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brand Industrial Services, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Brand's B3 CFR reflects the company's high leverage, low EBITA margins and exposure to cyclical end markets, including the oil & gas sector.

At the same time, Moody's also considers the company's good liquidity profile, a diversified revenue stream, a broad customer base of more than 2,000 customers and high levels of recurring revenues. 95% of Brand's total revenue tends to be reoccurring in nature and more than 60% of total revenue is derived from maintenance related projects. In addition, the rating reflects Moody's expectation that revenues, profitability and key credit metrics will deteriorate in this uncertain economic environment. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook and falling oil prices have forced the oil & gas and the construction industries to either temporarily postpone or cancel large capital projects and to postpone maintenance related work until the health crisis is under control. With oil prices dropping more than 40% year to date, we project large capital projects will be postponed and that rig activity will decline significantly during 2020. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Additional ESG factors considered include the risks associated with privately owned companies. Brand is owned and controlled by Clayton, Dubilier and Rice and Brookfield Business Partners. However, in the case of Brand, this potential risk is somewhat mitigated because the composition of the company's board consists of 5 independent directors out of 12 with extensive experience in running and managing companies in the exploration & production, power and oil & gas industries. In addition, the management team under the supervision of its board has done a good job growing the business through successful acquisitions. Furthermore, the owners of the business continue to reinvest most of the free cash flow from operations back in Brand demonstrating their commitment to building a business for the long term.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Brand's broad customer base, flexible cost structure and sizable cash position will provide relative operating and financial stability during the ongoing volatility in the oil & gas end market. In addition, over the next twelve to eighteen months, Moody's projects Brand will maintain a good liquidity profile to effectively navigate through these uncertain economic times.

On a pro forma basis (post the Brookfield transaction and the newly amended revolving credit facility) at December 31, 2019, Brand had approximately $365 million in cash and $687.4 million in availability under its first lien undrawn revolving credit facility due February 2025. The revolver has a springing leverage covenant of secured debt-to-EBITDA of 7.0x as defined under the credit agreement, which gets triggered if over 35% of the revolver is drawn. In addition, the revolver has a springing maturity that gets triggered 181 days prior to the maturity date of the senior secured term loan (June 21, 2024).

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if:

» Adjusted Debt-to-EBITDA is below 5.5x for a sustained period of time

» EBITA-to-Interest Expense is above 2.0x for a sustained period of time

» The company improves its free cash flow and liquidity profile

The ratings could be downgraded if:

» Adjusted Debt-to-EBITDA is above 7.0x for a sustained period of time

» EBITA-to-Interest expense is below 1.0x for a sustained period of time

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

» A sizeable debt financed acquisition is completed

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Kennesaw, GA, Brand is the largest provider of scaffolding, insulation, coatings and other industrial services within the following market segments in North America: upstream, midstream, and downstream oil & gas, power generation, industrial and infrastructure. The company is majority owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Brookfield Business Partners.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emile El Nems

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

