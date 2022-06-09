Moody's assigns B3 rating to Callon Petroleum's new notes

New York, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B3 rating to Callon Petroleum Company's (Callon) proposed notes due 2030 and upgraded the ratings on its existing senior unsecured notes to B3 from Caa1. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Callon's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged. The ratings outlook is stable.

Callon will use the proceeds from the notes offering and revolver borrowings to refinance its senior unsecured notes due 2024 and second lien notes due 2025. The ratings on the refinanced notes will be withdrawn following the refinancing transactions.

"Callon's refinancing of its second lien notes and senior unsecured notes due 2024 does not materially change its leverage and is a positive for the capital structure," commented James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President. "The elimination of second lien debt in the capital structure lowers the amount of debt more senior to the unsecured notes and led to the upgrade in the existing senior unsecured notes' ratings."

The following summarizes the ratings activity:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Callon Petroleum Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Callon Petroleum Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Callon Petroleum Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Callon Petroleum Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed notes, which are senior unsecured obligations of Callon Petroleum Company, are rated one notch below the B2 CFR, as a result of being contractually subordinated to obligations under the large senior secured revolving credit facility. Following the refinancing, Callon's debt capital structure will include the senior secured revolving credit facility ($1.6 billion of commitments) and four issues of senior unsecured notes ($1.7 billion principal amount). The refinancing of the second lien notes with senior unsecured notes reduces the amount of debt more senior to the senior unsecured notes and results in the upgrade of the existing senior unsecured notes. The refinancing of the second lien notes and notes due 2024, which has little impact on leverage, improves Callon maturity profile and increases its borrowings under the revolver. If current elevated commodity prices persist, the revolver may be fully repaid in 2023.

Callon's B2 CFR reflects Callon's sizable debt obligations, high capital requirements to develop its acreage and volatile cash flow. The Permian assets will require significant capital to develop, while the Eagle Ford assets, which are also predominately oil producing assets, are more mature and will require less capital. It is generating strong cash flow in the current commodity price environment and improving its credit profile as it applies free cash flow towards debt reduction in 2022-2023. Moody's expects Callon to generate retained cash flow to debt in excess of 40% in 2022 (up from 31% in 2021) and a leveraged full-cycle ratio above 2x (2.5x at year-end 2021). Callon's 2022 capex program, which was recently increased by 10 percent to account for cost inflation, will generate modest growth in production. Drilling activity and spending will be focused on the Permian Basin (85% of 2022 spending), with the balance of capital applied in the Eagle Ford Basin. Hedges will provide cash flow stability on around one-half of projected 2022 oil production and a smaller share of 2023 production, but limit the upside from high oil prices. The company also expects to realize synergies as it integrates the acquired Primexx acreage in 2022-23.

Callon's rating is supported by its scale, which has benefited from acquisitions and a track record of organically growing production and reserves, diversified operations focused on two attractive shale plays in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Basin, competitive unit costs, strong operating margins, and a high proportion of liquids in its production.

Callon's SGL-2 rating reflects its good liquidity, supported by cash flow from operations as well as unused capacity under its revolving credit facility. Following the spring 2022 borrowing base redetermination, the revolver's borrowing base was affirmed and it had $1.6 billion of commitments. As of March 31, 2022, it had $712 million of borrowings and $23 million of letters of credit on the revolver, leaving $865 million available on the revolver as of March 31, 2022. We expect the refinancing transactions will add to revolver borrowings and decrease the available borrowing capacity by the same amount. The revolver has two financial covenants - a minimum current ratio of 1x and a maximum leverage ratio of 4x. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with the covenants through 2023. The revolver matures on December 20, 2024; the refinancing of the second lien notes and notes due 2024 eliminates a springing maturity provision. Callon's next maturity of notes will be in July 2025.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will generate positive free cash flow in 2022 and 2023 while reducing debt and further improving its credit metrics. Its stated near-term net debt to adjusted EBITDA target is less than 1.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Callon meaningfully reduces debt and maintains strong credit metrics, with retained cash flow (RCF) to debt maintained above 35%, and a leveraged full cycle ratio greater than 1.5x while growing production volumes. The ratings could be downgraded if RCF to debt falls below 25% or capital efficiency or liquidity position weakens significantly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Callon Petroleum Company, headquartered in Houston, TX is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale in Texas.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Wilkins

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

