Moody's assigns B3 rating to Cedar Fair's proposed senior notes

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to Cedar Fair, L.P.'s (Cedar Fair) proposed $300 million senior note. All other ratings, including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2 senior secured note and credit facility ratings, and B3 rating on the existing senior notes, remain unchanged. The outlook remains negative.

The net proceeds of the proposed $300 million senior notes due 2028 will be used to add cash to the balance sheet and further enhance Cedar Fair's liquidity position. Cedar Fair is expected to have approximately $870 million of liquidity pro forma for the transaction including over $500 million of cash and $359 million of revolver availability as of September 27th, 2020. Moody's expects Cedar Fair to have adequate liquidity to manage through the pandemic, but the transaction will result in the already very high leverage levels to increase further (13.2x pro forma for the transaction as of Q2 2020 including Moody's standard adjustments) and interest expense to rise. Cedar Fair also recently extended the maturity date for part of the $375 million revolver to December 2023 from April 2022 and completed an amendment to extend out the covenant suspension period until the end of 2021.

A summary of Moody's actions are as follows:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cedar Fair, L.P.

....$300 million Senior notes due 2028, assigned B3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cedar Fair's B2 CFR reflects the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the ability to operate its parks, which Moody's projects will lead to higher leverage and negative free cash flow until the summer operating season in 2022. In the near term, EBITDA is expected to be negative and cash burn is expected to be $30 to $40 million a month as only 7 of Cedar Fair's 15 parks opened during the summer season. Parks that were able to open, operated at limited capacity due to health regulations and the need to maintain social distancing. The pace of recovery may be slow as some consumers may be reluctant to participate in group events and season pass sales may take time to recover given the disruption in the park operating schedule.

Cedar Fair benefits from its typically sizable attendance (27.9 million in 2019) and revenue generated from a geographically diversified regional amusement park portfolio. EBITDA margins and operating cash flows historically have been good, and its parks have high barriers to entry. Cedar Fair's large portfolio of regional amusement parks in the US and Canada are less likely to be impacted by reduced travel activity as the vast majority of guests are within driving distance of the parks. Cedar Fair owns the land under all but one of its parks which is a material positive. While recovery to prior levels may not occur until 2022 or 2023, Moody's expects the positive attributes of the parks to support an improvement in performance over time in line with historical levels.

A governance impact that Moody's considers in Cedar Fair's credit profile is the change in financial policy. Cedar Fair previously pursued an aggressive financial plan that led to substantial dividend payments and minimal or negative free cash flow, but Moody's expects the company will operate with a more moderate financial policy with the goal to reduce leverage after the impact of the coronavirus subsides. Cedar Fair is an MLP and is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Cedar Fair' speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3 reflects the potential for sizable negative free cash flow in the near term. Cedar Fair will have over $500 million of cash and full access to the $375 million revolving credit facility ($16 million of L/Cs outstanding) as of September 27, 2020. Cedar Fair extended $300 million of its revolver maturity to December 2023 and the remaining $75 million will mature in April 2022. Moody's projects Cedar Fair to have just over 2 years of liquidity at the midpoint of the $30 to $40 million a month cash burn rate, but the cash usage rate will improve in 2021 as additional parks are allowed to open and operate and with higher capacity levels. However, Moody's does not expect free cash flow to turn positive until the summer operating season of 2022. Cedar Fair traditionally spent material amounts on capex each year ($180 million spent in 2019, excluding the purchase of the land at its park in Santa Clara for $150 million), but the company is expected to reduce capex by $75 to $100 million in 2020 in response to the pandemic. The significant historical capex on rides, attractions, and lodging reduces the need for spending in the near term. The dividend was also suspended to preserve liquidity.

Cedar Fair recently completed an amendment that extends the suspension of the testing of the senior secured leverage financial maintenance covenant through the end of 2021. Starting with the first quarter of 2022, through the fourth quarter of 2022, Cedar Fair can calculate the senior secured leverage covenant using Adjusted EBITDA from the second, third and fourth quarters of 2019. Cedar Fair will be subject to a minimum liquidity covenant of $125 million through the end of 2022.

The negative outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of significant operating losses and cash usage due to the coronavirus outbreak's impact on Cedar Fair's ability to operate its parks as scheduled. While Cedar Fair is projected to have over two years of available liquidity at existing cash burn rates, Moody's expects the improvement in park performance to be gradual and that leverage levels will remain at very high levels until 2022 or 2023 depending on the depth and duration of the pandemic and economic recession. The very high leverage levels leave Cedar Fair poorly position to withstand any future weakness in performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is unlikely as long as the coronavirus limits the ability to operate Cedar Fair's amusement parks. The outlook could change to stable if the parks are opened and Cedar Fair maintains an adequate liquidity profile with leverage levels projected to be maintained below 6x. Expectations that Cedar Fair would remain in compliance with its covenants would also be required. An upgrade could occur if leverage was projected to be maintained below 5x with a free cash flow to debt ratio of about five percent.

The ratings could be downgraded if there were any further increases in debt to enhance liquidity to manage through the impact of the pandemic or if Moody's expected sustained leverage above 6.5x. A significant deterioration in Cedar Fair's liquidity position or elevated concern that Cedar Fair may not be able to obtain an amendment to its covenants if needed may also lead to a downgrade.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (Cedar Fair), headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio, is a publicly traded Delaware master limited partnership (MLP) formed in 1987 that owns and operates amusement parks, water parks, and hotels in the U.S. and Canada. Properties include its four largest parks, Cedar Point (OH), Knott's Berry Farm (CA), Canada's Wonderland (Toronto), and Kings Island (OH). In June 2006, Cedar Fair acquired Paramount Parks, Inc. from CBS Corporation for a purchase price of $1.24 billion. In 2019, Cedar Fair bought two water parks in Texas for approximately $261 million. Revenue for the LTM ending Q2 2020 was approximately $1 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Van den Bosch

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

