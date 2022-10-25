Moody's assigns B3 rating to Cirsa's proposed new notes

Paris, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B3 rating to the proposed new EUR350 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2027 issued by Cirsa Finance International S.a r.l., a subsidiary of Cirsa Enterprises, S.L.U. (Cirsa or the company), an international gaming operator based in Spain. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed Cirsa's B3 corporate family rating (CFR), its B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and the B3 instrument ratings on the existing EUR563 million (original nominal value of EUR663 million) guaranteed senior secured notes due 2023, the EUR390 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2025, the EUR490 million guaranteed senior secured floating rate notes due 2025 and the EUR615 million guaranteed senior secured noted due 2027 issued by Cirsa Finance International S.a r.l.. The outlook on all ratings remains positive.

Net proceeds from the issuance of the guaranteed senior secured notes will be used to repay EUR340 million of the EUR563 million guaranteed senior secured notes maturing in December 2023.

The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as communicated to Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Cirsa's B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will now have adequate liquidity following the EUR340 million part refinancing of its EUR563 million guaranteed senior secured notes due in December 2023. The affirmation and positive outlook also assumes that the company will be able to refinance the EUR223 million remaining outstanding under the December 2023 guaranteed senior secured notes or repay the outstanding amounts in full given the company's cash on balance sheet and the agency's expectations that the company will generate positive free cash flow (FCF).

Cirsa's liquidity profile is supported by Cirsa's EUR197 million of cash in the end of June 2022, EUR185 million available under its revolving credit facility (RCF) as at the end of September 2022 and free cash flow (FCF) generation, which is forecast to be above EUR90 million in 2023.

The affirmation of Cirsa's B3 CFR also reflects the company's good recovery from the pandemic period. The company reported revenues and EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022, which were +62% and +63% respectively compared to the second quarter of 2021. The cost optimizations the company implemented during the pandemic period have reduced the company's cost base and have led to a higher reported EBITDA margin now that the group's operations are returning to normal. Cirsa has announced that the group's good performance continued in the third quarter of 2022. Moody's expects EBITDA in 2022 onwards to be above pre-pandemic EBITDA levels leading to a decrease in Moody's-adjusted leverage to below 5.0x.

There are, however, downside risks to the company's free cash flow generation stemming from the current challenging macroeconomic outlook. In addition, Moody's expects the current tightened credit conditions and rising borrowing costs to weaken Cirsa's free cash flow generation with further refinancings expected in 2024 and 2025. There is also the risk that the company could upstream cash to repay the EUR400 million PIK toggle notes, which mature in 2025.

Cirsa's B3 CFR and instrument ratings continue to reflect Cirsa's leading market positions in Spain and Latin America and the group's geographical and business segment diversification. Cirsa's credit quality continues to be constrained by the company's substantial presence in emerging markets and thus exposure to high operational risk and potential consumer spending decline, the company's limited online offering, the company's exposure to foreign-exchange fluctuations and reliance on repatriation of cash from Latin American countries as well as the regulatory risks inherent to the gambling industry.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Cirsa's probability of default rating (PDR) is B3- PD, in line with the CFR, reflecting our assumption of a 50% recovery rate, as is customary for capital structures that include notes and bank debt. The guaranteed senior secured notes are rated B3, in line with the CFR.

LIQUIDITY

Cirsa's liquidity is adequate, supported by EUR197 million of cash as at the end of June 2022 combined with EUR185 million available under its EUR275 million revolving credit facility (RCF).

In August 2022, Cirsa's RCF maturity was extended from June 2023 to December 2026 subject to conditions under a springing maturity date mechanism. Under this mechanism the RCF maturity date changes to September 2023 in the event there are still amounts outstanding under the December 2023 guaranteed senior secured notes by this time and cash on balance sheet is below the amount of the remaining December 2023 guaranteed senior secured notes outstanding. Moody's does not expect the September 2023 springing maturity date condition to be triggered because Moody's expects Cirsa will refinance the remaining portion of the December 2023 guaranteed senior secured notes outstanding well ahead of the September springing maturity date. The company also has the option to draw down on the RCF to repay the remaining portion of the December notes if cash on balance sheet is insufficient.

Cirsa's liquidity is also supported by a solid forecasted free cash flow (FCF) generation of above EUR90 million in 2023 assuming the company does not upstream cash to pay interest on the PIK toggle notes, which are outside of Cirsa's guaranteed senior secured notes restricted group. As a result, Moody's forecasts the group would have total available liquidity, including cash and amounts available under the RCF, well above EUR400 million in June 2023.

Cirsa's next significant debt maturities are the EUR390 million guaranteed senior secured bond due in May 2025 and the EUR490 million guaranteed senior secured floating rate bond maturing in September 2025. Moody's also notes that there are EUR400 million PIK toggle notes at the holding company outside of the restricted group. These mature in October 2025.

The RCF documentation contains a springing financial covenant based on a senior secured net leverage set at 7.52x, tested on a quarterly basis when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. A breach only triggers a drawstop event and not an event of default. Moody's expects Cirsa to maintain a good headroom under this covenant.

RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our view that Cirsa's recovery in EBITDA to above pre-pandemic levels will enable the group to reduce its Moody's-adjusted leverage below 5.5x and Moody's-adjusted EBIT/Interest to above 1.5x in the next 12-18 months. The positive outlook assumes that Cirsa will successfully refinance or repay the remaining outstanding portion of the guaranteed senior secured notes maturing in December 2023, well ahead of the September 2023 first springing maturity date under its RCF.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could occur if Cirsa (i) successfully refinances or repays the remaining outstanding portion of the guaranteed senior secured notes maturing in December 2023; (ii) Moody's adjusted leverage is expected to remain below 5.5x on a sustainable basis, (iii) Moody's adjusted EBIT/interest ratio remains above 1.5x; and (iv) the company continues to generate positive free cash flow and maintains good liquidity.

Negative pressures on Cirsa's ratings could occur if: (i) it looks unlikely that the company will refinance the remaining outstanding portion of the guaranteed senior secured notes maturing in December 2023 combined with the expectation that it will lead to weak liquidity; (ii) Moody's adjusted leverage increases to above 7.0x; or (iii) Moody's adjusted EBIT/interest ratio decreases to below 1.0x

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Cirsa Enterprises, S.L.U. (Cirsa) was founded in 1978 following the liberalisation of the Spanish private gaming market. Headquartered in Terrassa, Spain, Cirsa is an international gaming operator. The company is present in nine countries where it has market-leading positions: Spain and Italy in Europe; Panama, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic in Latin America; and Morocco in Africa. Cirsa operates casinos, slot machines, bingo halls and betting locations. In 2021, the company reported net revenue of around EUR1.1 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of EUR331.4 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lola Tyl

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

