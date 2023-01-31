Moody's assigns B3 rating to Confluent Health's new incremental first lien term loan

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to Confluent Health, LLC's ("Confluent") proposed $125 million incremental senior secured first lien term loan due November 2028. There are no changes to Confluent's existing ratings including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B3 ratings on the senior secured first lien credit facilities including the revolving credit facility, existing first lien term loan, and delayed draw first lien term loan. The outlook remains stable.

Confluent expects to close an acquisition of a large outpatient physical therapy platform in the coming weeks. Confluent will use the $125 million incremental first lien term loan, $61 million from the existing first lien delayed draw term loan and equity (including new equity from the sponsor and rollover equity) to fund this acquisition along with Confluent's existing LOI Pipeline, as well as pay holdbacks from prior M&A and related transaction fees and expenses.

The planned acquisitions add scale and improve Confluent' geographic and product diversification. That said, there is integration risk as Confluent continues to operate amidst a weaker operating environment given ongoing labor pressures. Pro forma the transactions, leverage remains high with adjusted debt/EBITDA approximately 7.3x for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022. Moody's expects leverage to decline, but to remain above 6.5x over the next 12 to 18 months.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Confluent Health, LLC

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Confluent's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its elevated leverage at 7.3x (LTM 9/30/2022 pro forma for the transaction) on a Moody's adjusted basis, and integration risk related to the company's ongoing acquisition strategy. This risk is amplified by the tight labor market. Moody's expects that staffing pressures facing the industry combined with additional acquisitions will challenge the company's ability to materially reduce leverage in the next 12 to 18 months. The rating also reflects the relatively low barriers to entry in the physical therapy business. There is also risk of market oversaturation given the rapid expansion of Confluent and many of its competitors.

The rating is supported by Confluent's track record of organic growth, good profit margins, low working capital requirements, and low capital expenditure needs. Moody's expects that the demand for physical therapy will continue to grow given it is relatively low-cost and as an alternative to more expensive treatments or opioid pain management.

In its stable outlook, Moody's expects Confluent's leverage to decline, but remain above 6.5x over the next 12-18 months. Moody's also expects the company will continue to successfully execute its growth strategy while maintaining adequate liquidity.

Moody's considers Confluent to have adequate liquidity. The company has historically generated positive free cash flow, though limited by growth and acquisition spending. Moody's expects annual free cash flow of $15 million in 2023. Liquidity is supported by the company's approximately $10 million of cash and $68 million of availability on the revolving credit facility pro forma pending acquisitions at September 30, 2022. A substantial portion of Confluent's debt is hedged through at least February 2024, thus reducing the company's exposure to rising interest rates.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Confluent Health's credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting its highly negative exposure to social risks (S-4) in providing physical therapy services amid rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. The company is exposed to both labor pressures and wage inflation given its large workforce of physical therapists. Additionally, the company relies on Medicare and Medicaid for a portion of reimbursement. Any reimbursement changes will directly impact revenue and profitability. Exposure to governance considerations is also highly negative (G-4); this reflects aggressive financial policy, including high financial leverage and a history of debt-funded new clinic openings and clinic acquisitions under private equity ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens or if the company fails to effectively manage its rapid growth. Further, if the company's operating performance deteriorates, or it pursues more aggressive financial policies, the ratings could be downgraded.

An upgrade is possible if Confluent materially increases its size and scale and demonstrates stable organic growth at the same time it effectively executes on its expansion strategy. Additionally, adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.5 times and improved liquidity could support an upgrade.

Confluent Health, LLC, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is a provider of physical rehabilitation services which includes outpatient physical therapy, workplace injury prevention programming, and advanced education courses and degrees for physical therapists and occupational therapists. The company owned and/or operated approximately 550 clinics as of September 30 and generated revenues of approximately $450 million over the last twelve months. The company's financial sponsor is Partners Group, a Swiss based private equity firm with a regional headquarters in Denver, CO.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021.

