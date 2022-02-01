Moody's assigns B3 rating to Del Monte Foods' proposed senior secured term loan

New York, February 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B3 rating to Del Monte Foods, Inc.'s ("Del Monte's")
proposed senior secured term loan due 2029. Del Monte's existing
ratings including the B2 Corporate Family Rating and stable outlook are
not affected.
Proceeds from the proposed senior secured term loan along with a partial
draw on the ABL will be used to repay the existing $500 million
11.875% senior secured notes due May 2025, and pay
fees of more than $50 million related to the transaction.
While the refinancing transaction will increase debt, free cash
flow should improve going forward as the company takes out the high interest
secured notes. The transaction is expected to close in May 2022
as the first call date on the secured notes is May 15, 2022 (callable
at 108.906%), but lender commitments for the proposed
term loan are due in February 2022. While the secured notes are
first callable in May 2022, they can be redeemed earlier than the
first call date at an applicable premium.
The B3 rating on the proposed senior secured term loan is one notch lower
than the B2 Corporate Family Rating, reflecting its subordinate
lien on the ABL collateral consisting of working capital assets.
This notching also reflects the absence of any significant debt instruments
that are subordinate to the senior secured term loan. The B3 rating
on the outstanding $500 million senior secured notes will be withdrawn
after the refinancing transaction closes, which is expected to be
by the first call date (May 2022).
This rating action follows Moody's 20-Jan-2022 upgrade of
Del Monte's Corporate Family Rating to B2 from B3, Probability
of Default Rating to B2-PD from B3-PD and senior secured
notes rating to B3 from Caa1 with a stable outlook. The asset backed
revolving credit facility ("ABL") is not rated. The
rating upgrades reflected the company's strengthening operating performance
following a May 2020 recapitalization and major operational restructuring,
which have improved liquidity and allowed the company to accelerate deleveraging.
Moody's estimates that at the end of this fiscal year ending in
April 2022, debt-to-EBITDA (on Moody's adjusted basis)
will fall to approximately 4x from just over 10x in fiscal 2020 because
of improved earnings and an equity investment from parent company Del
Monte Pacific Ltd ("DMPL"). Debt-to-EBITDA
leverage was somewhat higher at approximately 4.5x in the LTM period
ended October 31, 2021 (pro forma for the proposed refinancing transaction)
due to seasonal working capital needs. The projected decrease in
leverage from October to the FYE April 2022 reflects the expected reduction
of the ABL revolver balance after the peak packing season.
The company's recent performance has been significantly aided by the effects
of the coronavirus pandemic that drove elevated retail demand for shelf
stable fruits, vegetables and broths. However, Moody's
believes that a meaningful portion of the increase in adjusted EBITDA
(on Moody's adjusted basis) from $90 million in fiscal 2020 to
$210 million in the LTM period ended October 31, 2021 was
driven by significant cost reductions derived from recent supply chain
restructurings that are sustainable. In addition, the company
has de-emphasized margin-dilutive non-branded sales,
focused on growing in underpenetrated channels, and innovated around
its core brands to expand to the frozen and refrigerated categories.
Moody's expects these initiatives, along with ongoing pricing
and cost cutting initiatives, to mitigate the impact of inflation
and demand shifts as the pandemic abates.
Moody's took the following rating actions:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Del Monte Foods, Inc.
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan
B, Assigned B3 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects Del Monte's relatively volatile
free cash flow from inventory swings, weak long-term category
fundamentals in U.S. canned fruit and vegetables,
and execution risk related to the company's ability to manage inflationary
headwinds over the next 12 to 18 months. The company's ratings
are supported by the strength of the Del Monte™ brand, which
holds leading shares in core shelf stable fruits and vegetables,
and strong execution on recent restructuring initiatives that have improved
the margin profile of the business. As a result, leverage
is declining and Del Monte is targeting to further reduce debt-to-EBITDA
leverage (based on the company's definition, in which total
debt reflects average ABL draw over the LTM period) to 3.0x long
term from approximately 4x anticipated as of April 2022 pro forma for
the close of the proposed refinancing. The ratings are also supported
by a history of significant liquidity support provided by the parent company,
DMPL. Moody's expects such support will continue in periods
of earnings weakness, but that the company's improved operating
performance and free cash flow will reduce the need for DMPL's seasonal
cash flow support.
Del Monte's adequate liquidity is supported by a sizable $450 million
ABL facility due April 2026 which is the primary source of external liquidity.
As of October 31, 2021, Del Monte had approximately $341
million drawn on the revolver and $25 million of letters of credit
outstanding, reducing ABL availability to $85 million.
Seasonal borrowings typically peak during the first half of the April
fiscal year as the company builds inventory during its seasonal production
cycle ahead of the US holiday season. Moody's expects the
company to maintain at least $75 million of availability under
its ABL throughout the year. Del Monte typically maintains modest
cash ($8 million as of October 2021) and Moody's projects
free cash flow of approximately $60 million in fiscal 2023 to provide
adequate coverage of the $6 million required annual term loan amortization.
Moody's anticipates that Del Monte will maintain a comfortable cushion
within the revolver's minimum 1.0x fixed charge coverage covenant,
which applies if ABL revolver borrowings exceed certain levels.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Del Monte is moderately exposed to social risks related to customer relations,
responsible production, health and safety standards and evolving
consumer trends. The company is also moderately exposed to environmental
risks such as soil/water and land use, energy & emissions impacts,
waste and pollution, among others. These factors will continue
to play an important role in evaluating the overall creditworthiness of
food manufacturers like Del Monte, particularly as the industry
continues to evolve globally.
Notwithstanding currently favorable demand dynamics from the pandemic,
longer-term, Moody's expects consumption trends in
the company's core canned fruit and vegetable category to eventually
resume secular declines for the foreseeable future. Moody's
expects that canned food products typically found in the center grocery
aisles will gradually lose market share as consumers gravitate to fresher
produce found on the perimeter of the store. Del Monte is attempting
to offset this negative trend by focusing on innovation outside of the
can, such as fruit cups, aseptic broth and frozen veggie snacks.
Better innovation also strengthens the Del Monte brand.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety, and the government measures put in place to contain
it. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous,
and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus.
As a result, the degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts
is high.
In terms of governance, Moody's expects that the parent company,
Del Monte Pacific Ltd, will continue to be supportive of Del Monte
within limitations. DMPL is not a guarantor of Del Monte debt,
but has provided significant liquidity support in the past through intercompany
trade financing and most recently through a $387 million equity
contribution in 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Del Monte will
sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 5.5x, even as
favorable pandemic effects abate, and will begin generating positive
free cash flow in fiscal 2023.
A rating upgrade could occur if Del Monte is able to sustain operating
performance including positive organic revenue growth with stable to higher
margins, and consistent and solid free cash flow generation.
Del Monte would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA in a low 4x range or
lower through strong operating performance or significant debt repayment.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term due to the uncertainty of sustainability
of recent strong performance that was partially driven by the favorable
pandemic effects.
A rating downgrade could occur if Del Monte is unable to maintain stable
operating performance, margins were to significantly deteriorate
from current levels, or the financial policy becomes more aggressive.
Quantitatively, a downgrade could occur if debt/EBITDA is not likely
to be sustained below 5.5x, or liquidity deteriorates.
As proposed, the new first lien term loan credit facility is expected
to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact
creditors. Notable terms: 1) Incremental first lien debt
capacity up to the greater of $184 million and 100% of the
Consolidated EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts subject to pro forma
first lien net leverage less than or equal to closing date first lien
net leverage (if pari passu secured). No portion of the incremental
may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans;
2) Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide
guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership
of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees subject to protective
provisions which only permit guarantee releases if such transaction is
a good faith disposition for fair market value and for a bona fide business
purpose; 3) The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to
unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities,
with no "blocker" provisions, but subject to protections
which prohibit the designation of any restricted subsidiary as an unrestricted
subsidiary if such restricted subsidiary owns material intellectual property;
4) The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering
transactions, including that the consent of each Lender directly
and adversely affected thereby shall be required with respect to subordination
of the Term Loan Facility in right of payment or liens on the Collateral.
The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement
can be materially different.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Del Monte Foods,
Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label
food products for the U.S. and South American retail market.
Its brands include Del Monte™ in shelf stable fruits, vegetables
and tomatoes; Contadina™ in tomato-based products;
College Inn™ in broth products; and S&W™ in shelf
stable fruit, vegetable and tomato products. The company
generates annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion.
Del Monte Foods, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Del
Monte Foods Holdings Limited, which is in turn approximately 94%
owned by DMPL. DMPL is publicly traded on the Philippine and Singapore
stock exchanges. DMPL is 71%-owned by NutriAsia Pacific
Ltd and Bluebell Group Holdings Limited, which are beneficially-owned
by the Campos family of the Philippines. Public investors and Lee
Pineapple Group (a pineapple supplier in Malaysia) hold the remaining
29% stake.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Consumer Packaged Goods
Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
