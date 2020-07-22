Moody's assigns B3 rating to Diamond Resorts' new secured notes, outlook revised to stable

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to the proposed senior secured note issuance of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. ("Diamond Resorts"). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating, Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating, B3 senior secured rating and Caa3 senior unsecured rating. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

The proceeds of the planned $525 million secured note issuance will be used to partially repay the company's existing senior secured notes due 2023, add about $57 million to the company's cash balances, and pay fees and expenses.

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects the company's adequate liquidity and Moody's expectation that despite the impact from travel restrictions related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVD-19), the timeshare industry is in position to recover sooner than the lodging industry in general. Specifically, approximately 75% of Diamond Resorts' customers live within driving distance of one of the company's resorts, 80% of the company's resorts have reopened and bookings for the second half of 2020 indicate customers are expecting to travel to their timeshares this year.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Diamond Resorts International, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Diamond Resorts International, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Diamond Resorts International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Diamond Resorts' Caa1 credit profile will be dominated in the near term by the disruption caused by ongoing travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines due to the spread of the coronavirus. The normal ongoing credit risks include the company's high leverage and modest interest coverage over the next two years -- Moody's forecasts the company's adjusted debt/ EBITDA and EBITA/interest expense will approximate 8.75x and 1.25x, respectively, at the end of 2022. Moody's notes that Diamond Resorts' term loan B and secured notes, which make up about 45% of the company's total debt (pro forma for the proposed transaction and excluding securitized debt), will become current in September 2022. Diamond Resorts has modest scale and focuses on the higher risk timeshare segment of hospitality, relative to the franchise/management agreement approach of other lodging companies. Approximately 50% of Diamond Resorts' segment EBITDA is derived from vacation interest sales. The company benefits from adequate liquidity including low capital requirements, favorable cash flow profile of its hospitality management business and lack of near-term debt maturities.

Diamond's liquidity is adequate with pro forma cash balances of about $340 million and an undrawn $100 million committed revolver. The committed revolver expires in September 2021 which contains a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant, which is only tested in the event the amount outstanding exceeded 30% of the total revolver commitment. We expect the company will have difficulty meeting this test if increasing COVID-19 cases in regions that re-open cause earnings to remain pressured.

Diamond Resorts' secured debt rating of B3, one notch higher than its Corporate Family Rating, reflects their priority position ahead of the senior unsecured notes. Both bank facilities are guaranteed by Diamond's domestic subsidiaries, as well as by its parent holding company. The senior unsecured notes are rated Caa3, two notches below Diamond's CFR, which reflects their structural subordination to the bank credit facility. The senior unsecured notes are guaranteed by the same domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the bank facilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded further if the company's liquidity weakened in any way, if the probability of default increases for any reason, or if the recovery is delayed beyond our base assumptions. Although not expected in the near term due to the company's high financial leverage, ratings could be upgraded should its earnings diversify away from the vacation interest sales and financing segments and if the company is able to maintain debt/EBITDA below 6.5x and EBITA/interest coverage of above 2.0x.

Diamond Resorts International, Inc. is a timeshare business that specializes in the sale of vacation ownership interests in the form of points. Members receive an annual allotment of points and through the membership club can use these points to stay at destinations within Diamond's global network of just over 430 destinations in 34 countries. Diamond Resorts operates two segments: hospitality and management services, where the company manages or operates resorts, resort amenities, homeowners associations, and vacation interests, which includes sales and financing of timeshare vacation ownership and consumer financing related to the purchase of timeshares. 2019 revenues were about $1.3 billion. Diamond is owned by Apollo Global Management LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

