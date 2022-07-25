info

Rating Action:

Moody's assigns B3 rating to Discovery Purchaser Corporation; outlook stable

25 Jul 2022

New York, July 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's")  has assigned a B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and a B3-PD Probability of Default ("PDR") to Discovery Purchaser Corporation (dba Bayer Environmental Science or "BES"), B3 rating to the company's proposed senior secured first lien credit facility including $1,346 million term loan and a revolving credit facility, and Caa2 rating to the proposed $300 million second lien term loan. Proceeds from the term loan issuance will be used, together with equity capital, to fund the acquisition of BES by Cinven SA. The outlook is stable.

The ratings are subject to review of the final credit agreements.

"BES's B3 CFR mainly reflects the high debt leverage under its private equity ownership, execution risks associated with its transition to be independent from Bayer and competition with other large and better capitalized companies. These risks are partially mitigated by the company's leading market positions, high profitability and low capital intensity thanks to its focus on product formulation and registration, as well as the recurring demand from turf, vector and vegetation management," said Jiming Zou, Moody's lead analyst on BES.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Discovery Purchaser Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Discovery Purchaser Corporation

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

BES' high debt leverage is a major rating constraint. We've taken a more careful stance on various add-backs to EBITDA and cost savings projected by management given the company's limited operating track record as a standalone company and business execution risks, although the equity sponsor, Cinven, is experienced in improving operational efficiency of its portfolio companies. We estimate about 8.2x pro-forma debt/EBITDA at the closing of debt issuance in 2022, deleveraging to mid-7x in 2023 and a further reduction below 7.0x in 2024. Our expectation is based on the company's high profitability, low capital expenditure and free cash flow generation from 2023 onwards, as well as the one-off nature of many transaction-related expenses and a significant drawdown of the revolver for working capital buildup in the first six to nine month after the transaction closing.

BES commands a high pro-forma EBITDA margin of about 27% thanks to its expertise in product formulation and registration. As part of Bayer over the last two decades, the company established a broad portfolio of formulated and registered products with trusted brand names and leading market shares in non-agricultural applications. It has expertise in product registration in various jurisdictions and a track record of replacing legacy products with alternatives to meet customer needs and regulations. The complex registration process, strong brand names and close customer relations have created entry barriers. After its separation from Bayer, BES will focus on value-added product formulation and solution development, while sourcing most of its active ingredients (AI) from Bayer and others, and using third parties for product filling, packaging and distribution. This will keep its capital intensity low and enable free cash flow generation.

There are risks associated with various managerial and operational adjustments needed to become independent from Bayer. The majority of BES' products in 2021 were formulated and produced based on Bayer's AIs. We expect the AI supply agreements with Bayer will become increasingly market based, making the company more exposed to input price volatility, supply chain risks and business competitions. At the same time, management plans to establish partnerships with other AI suppliers and in-license new AI to complement its product portfolio. This will create growth opportunities for BES.

The rating is supported by BES's business resilience thanks to its exposure to the relatively stable non-agrochemical applications, diverse end markets and recurring demand from turf, vector and vegetation management. While the Turf and Ornaments segment can be affected by the potential weakness of consumer spending on golfing and sport activities, other end markets such as pest control have different underlying trends and help mitigate such impact. BES' sales have been growing slightly above GDP in the last five years, thanks to new product launches and strong performance in North America offsetting weakness in product categories affected by product rotation. During the same period, the reported EBITDA also improved thanks to sales growth and relatively stable profit margin. Management expects cost savings from operational efficiency measures, tighter control on sales discounts and in-licensing of AI from third parties to drive profits.

BES's liquidity is adequate. The company expects to have minimum cash balance at the closing of the debt issuance. It plans to draw up to about $170 million from its revolving credit facility and/or ABL facility to fund the working capital buildup in the first 6-9 months after its separation from Bayer. Working capital requirement is highest in May and lowest after receivables collection in July. The total principal amount of the revolver and ABL facility will be $375 million, which are quite significant compared to the company's business scale and well covers its liquidity needs. The revolver will have a springing secured net leverage ratio covenant set at 40% headroom.

The B3 rating assigned to the senior secured first-lien credit facility, including $1,346 million first-lien term loan and the cash flow revolver, is commensurate with the company's corporate family rating since it accounts for the majority of the debt in the company's capital structure. The first-lien credit facility ranks in seniority behind the ABL facility, which is expected to increase to $205 million after working capital buildup. The $300 million second-lien debt is ranked most junior in the debt capital and therefore carries a Caa2 rating. The credit facilities are expected to contain aggressive covenant flexibility that could adversely affect creditors, including incremental debt facilities and asset transfer to unrestricted subsidiaries. Guarantors include subsidiaries in the US, Germany and Canada, which account for nearly three quarters of the consolidated EBITDA.

The stable outlook presumes the company will improve earnings and cash flows, and reduce its debt leverage in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could emerge, if the company substantially reduces its debt leverage to below 6.0x by improving earnings and generating free cash flows. A track record of developing and commercializing new formulations to manage product rotation and sustain its strong profit margins is also needed for an upgrade to be considered.

Negative rating pressure could develop if operating performance is weaker than expected, or debt leverage fails to improve towards below 7.0x by 2024. A significant decline in profitability, weak cash flow generation or reduction in liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

ESG CONSIDERATION

Environmental, social and governance considerations have an impact on the rating. The company has high environmental and social risks. It operates as a chemical formulator that fully outsources the manufacturing of AIs and the formulation of its AIs into finished products, thus has limited environmental risks in manufacturing. However, the company faces risks in product testing, storage and applications. There are evolving government regulations due to the potential impact of formulated herbicides and pesticides on the environment and human being. The company has significant governance related risks due to its aggressive debt leverage under the private equity owner and the lack of track record as a standalone company.

BES, headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a provider of environmental control solutions. It specializes in developing formulated products to control pests, diseases and weeds in non-agricultural areas such as turf and ornamentals, pest management, vector control and vegetation management. The company generated about $750 million in sales in 2021. Bayer announced in March 2022 it entered into a definitive agreement to sell Bayer Environmental Science to Cinven, a private equity firm, for $2.6 billion, with expected completion in the second half of 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

