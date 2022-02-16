Moody's assigns B3 rating to FR Flow's new senior secured term loan

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to FR Flow Control Luxco 1 S.a r.l.'s ("Flow Control") proposed senior secured term loan B. Flow Control's existing ratings, including the B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B3-PD probability of default rating and B3 senior secured debt rating, and positive outlook are unaffected. Proceeds from the $75 million add-on term loan will be used primarily to fund the acquisition of Termomeccanica Pompe ("TM.P"), a global manufacturer of engineered pumps and compressors and provider of related aftermarket solutions.

The transaction is credit negative because it will increase Flow Control's funded debt (by roughly 45%) and leverage, with Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA approaching 4.5x pro forma for the transaction. The acquisition also poses execution risks and is occurring amid inflationary and supply chain headwinds that will likely exert margin pressures through at least 2022. However, the ratings and outlook are currently unaffected because Moody's believes TM.P will be accretive over time, increasing Flow Control's mix of higher margin aftermarket revenue. Moody's also expects Flow Control to benefit from favorable demand trends as key industrial end markets continue to recover from the pandemic's effects. These factors should gradually drive higher margins and improve Flow Control's credit metrics, aided by ongoing efficiency initiatives and the achievement of targeted acquisition synergies over the next 12 to 24 months.

RATING RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Flow Control's solid market position in attractive niches, particularly nuclear power generation, and heightened focus on the recurring aftermarket revenue stream that should enhance its cash flow capabilities, aided by modest capital spending requirements. Despite top line pressures from the roll-off of certain large prior-year original equipment orders and supply chain delays, higher aftermarket sales and cost optimization have driven up the adjusted EBITDA margin to around 11%. Expanding aftermarket opportunities by better serving the installed base of equipment should support longer term margin expansion, along with good cost controls and savings achieved from footprint consolidation and procurement initiatives. This should enable Flow Control to continue building on its positive momentum in establishing a sustainable run-rate level of earnings.

The acquisition expands Flow Control's scale in engineered pumps and aftermarket service capabilities, as well as its installed base and geographic footprint in EMEA. Still, scale remains modest at about $545 million in revenue (pro forma for the proposed acquisition) and the market is fragmented and competitive. Flow Control also has lower margins than industry peers, a short history of execution as a standalone company and uneven free cash flow. While Moody's expects annual free cash flow to be positive, the cash flow is prone to periodic working capital swings and will be impacted by continuing supply chain disruptions and the TM.P integration, as well as costs to achieve synergies. The company has meaningful exposure to cyclical end markets, including mining, oil & gas and chemical. Given these factors, Moody's anticipates the company will operate with moderate financial leverage, which should fall towards 4x into 2023 amid improving demand conditions. However, the effects and uncertain timing of the pandemic will likely drive an uneven macroeconomic recovery.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation of improving end market demand to drive steady organic top-line growth, with procurement and lean initiatives helping to offset inflationary and supply chain pressures over the next year. Moody's expects these factors and acquisition synergies to lead to improved returns and gradually higher margins. Favorable dynamics in key end markets, such as strict regulations in the nuclear power industry and required infrastructure upgrades in the water/wastewater industry, as well as a meaningful base of equipment should enable Flow Control to capture profitable growth opportunities. The outlook anticipates Flow Control will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months and policies that support good financial flexibility given its business risk.

Flow Control's adequate liquidity is supported by Moody's expectation of cash balances in excess of $50 million and positive free cash flow over the next year, as well as ample availability on the $40 million revolving credit facility, which is currently undrawn. Moody's expects the facility to be utilized during periods of higher working capital needs and to support potential tuck-in acquisition activity. The term loans and revolving facility include a secured net leverage ratio. Moody's expects the company to maintain good cushion over the next twelve months. There are no near-term debt maturities and less than $1 million of required term loan amortization payments annually.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded with EBITDA margin approaching 15%, benefiting from a larger share of higher-margin aftermarket sales from the installed base, as well as debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain below 5x and positive free cash flow on a sustained basis. A track record of top-line stability and growth as well as the maintenance of good liquidity would also be necessary for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded with Moody's expectation of deteriorating margins, sustained negative free cash flow and debt-to-EBITDA remaining above 6x. An inability to integrate TM.P successfully and to grow the aftermarket revenue stream, which adds resilience to the top-line, would be viewed negatively. Weaker liquidity, including significantly reduced revolver availability or tight covenant compliance would also drive downward rating pressure, as would debt-funded transactions that meaningfully weaken the credit metrics.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FR Flow Control Luxco 1 S.a r.l. is the financing subsidiary for FR Flow Control Midco Limited (U.K.), doing business as Trillium Flow Technologies, which designs and manufactures highly-engineered valves and pumps and provides specialist support services to several industries. These include the global power generation, industrial, waste & wastewater, oil & gas and other aftermarket-oriented process industries. Pro forma for the TM.P acquisition, revenue is estimated to approach $545 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

