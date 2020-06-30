Moody's assigns B3 rating to Forterra's proposed $400 million senior secured notes

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B3 rating to Forterra Finance,
LLC's (Forterra) proposed $400 million senior secured notes
due 2025. All other ratings for the company remain unchanged.
The outlook is stable.
The proceeds from the new notes will be used to partially prepay outstanding
borrowings under the company's $1.2 billion senior
secured 1st lien term loan maturing October 2023. The transaction
will be leverage neutral while improving the company's debt maturity
profile. Pro forma for the proposed offering, Moody's
projects Forterra's debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's
adjustments) will be 6.3x at year end 2020.
"With the proposed $400 million offering Forterra will enhance
its financial flexibility by extending its debt maturity profile,"
said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Forterra Finance, LLC
....Senior Secured Notes, Assigned B3
(LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Forterra's B3 corporate family rating reflects the company's
high debt leverage, limited history in generating free cash flow
and the cyclicality of its end markets. At the same time,
Moody's credit rating takes into consideration the company's strong
market position as a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure
pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada, attractive
industry fundamentals and improving operating trends. Governance
characteristics considered for Forterra, include willingness to
reduce leverage to a modest range of 3.0x to 3.5x over the
next few years.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that during this
uncertain economic environment Forterra will steadily grow its revenues
organically, improve its profitability and generate cash that can
be used to de-lever its balance sheet.
Forterra's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects
Moody's expectation of an adequate liquidity profile over the next
12 to 18 months. Forterra expects to end the second quarter of
2020 with a cash balance in the range of $40 million to $45,
and $270 million in availability under its undrawn ABL revolving
credit facility that expires in June 2025.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The ratings could be upgraded if:
» The company improves its free cash flow and maintains its liquidity
profile
» Debt-to-EBITDA is below 5.5x for a sustained
period of time
» EBITA-to-Interest expense is above 1.5x for
a sustained period of time
» Retained cash flow to net debt is above 10% for a sustained
period of time
The ratings could be downgraded if:
» Debt-to-EBITDA is above 8.0x for a sustained
period of time
» EBITA-to-Interest expense is below 1.0x for
a sustained period of time
» EBITA margin falls below 3%
» The company's liquidity deteriorates
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Forterra Inc. (the
parent) is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure
pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. The
company reports its operating results in two segments: 1) Drainage
Pipe & Products and 2) Water Pipe & Products.
Forterra, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ
under the ticker symbol FRTA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Emile El Nems
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
