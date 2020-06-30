Moody's assigns B3 rating to Forterra's proposed $400 million senior secured notes

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a B3 rating to Forterra Finance, LLC's (Forterra) proposed $400 million senior secured notes due 2025. All other ratings for the company remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the new notes will be used to partially prepay outstanding borrowings under the company's $1.2 billion senior secured 1st lien term loan maturing October 2023. The transaction will be leverage neutral while improving the company's debt maturity profile. Pro forma for the proposed offering, Moody's projects Forterra's debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) will be 6.3x at year end 2020.

"With the proposed $400 million offering Forterra will enhance its financial flexibility by extending its debt maturity profile," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Forterra Finance, LLC

....Senior Secured Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Forterra's B3 corporate family rating reflects the company's high debt leverage, limited history in generating free cash flow and the cyclicality of its end markets. At the same time, Moody's credit rating takes into consideration the company's strong market position as a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada, attractive industry fundamentals and improving operating trends. Governance characteristics considered for Forterra, include willingness to reduce leverage to a modest range of 3.0x to 3.5x over the next few years.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that during this uncertain economic environment Forterra will steadily grow its revenues organically, improve its profitability and generate cash that can be used to de-lever its balance sheet.

Forterra's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation of an adequate liquidity profile over the next 12 to 18 months. Forterra expects to end the second quarter of 2020 with a cash balance in the range of $40 million to $45, and $270 million in availability under its undrawn ABL revolving credit facility that expires in June 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The ratings could be upgraded if:

» The company improves its free cash flow and maintains its liquidity profile

» Debt-to-EBITDA is below 5.5x for a sustained period of time

» EBITA-to-Interest expense is above 1.5x for a sustained period of time

» Retained cash flow to net debt is above 10% for a sustained period of time

The ratings could be downgraded if:

» Debt-to-EBITDA is above 8.0x for a sustained period of time

» EBITA-to-Interest expense is below 1.0x for a sustained period of time

» EBITA margin falls below 3%

» The company's liquidity deteriorates

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Forterra Inc. (the parent) is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. The company reports its operating results in two segments: 1) Drainage Pipe & Products and 2) Water Pipe & Products.

Forterra, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol FRTA.

