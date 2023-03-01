Moody's assigns B3 rating to Frontier's first lien secured notes and senior secured revolving credit facility; outlook stable

Approximately $9 billion of rated debt

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned B3 ratings to Frontier Communications Holdings, LLC's (Frontier) $750 million first lien secured notes and $900 million senior secured revolving credit facility. Frontier's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and all other ratings are not impacted by the additional debt. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the proposed $750 million first lien notes will be used to fund capital expenditures including fiber build out plans. Pro forma for the proposed $750 million financing, Moody's projects Frontier's debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) will be 5.4x at year-end 2023. The terms and conditions of the proposed $750 million first lien notes are expected to be similar to the existing first lien notes. Moody's expects the senior secured revolving credit facility to remain undrawn.

The first lien secured notes and senior secured revolving credit facility are rated B3, in line with the company's B3 CFR. Frontier's senior secured revolving credit facility is pari passu with the existing first lien term loan, and the proposed / existing first lien secured notes.

"While the proposed financing increases the company's financial flexibility by further pre-funding Frontier's fiber build out plan of 10 million passings, it increases the company's leverage at a time of economic uncertainty," said Emile El Nems, VP – Senior Credit Officer at Moody's. "Going forward, we expect this management team to remain very focused on execution and to maintain good liquidity."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Frontier Communications Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured First Lien Global Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Frontier's B3 CFR reflects the company's high leverage, declining revenue and EBITDA, sizable capex program and elevated execution risks associated with the company's on-going plans to modernize and transform its legacy network to fiber. Over the next three years, Frontier aims to increase its expected fiber passings to 10 million from around 5.2 million at year-end 2022. In addition, Moody's opinion considers the competitive intensity in the telecommunications services industry. Across most of the company's footprint, Frontier competes against well entrenched cable operators, wireless competitors, and to a lesser degree overbuilders.

At the same time the rating takes into consideration the company's preliminary success in expanding its fiber footprint, increasing fiber penetration, recapturing market share, shoring up liquidity, and enhancing its financial flexibility with no debt maturing until 2027.

Moody's expects Frontier to maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Frontier's liquidity position is supported by around $2.07 billion in expected cash and short term investments, and a $900 million revolving credit facility, under which (at December 31, 2022) $683 million remained available due to $217 million in letters of credit. The revolving credit facility is currently governed by a maximum total first lien debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.0x.

Frontier's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4). The score reflects aggressive financial policy, negative social trends that the company is experiencing in its legacy business, and cyber security risk exposure given the company's collection of sensitive consumer data.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Frontier will maintain good liquidity and improve operating metrics by demonstrating steady growth in fiber broadband net adds, achieving higher penetration (on a like for like basis), and delivering solid EBITDA margins.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Frontier's CFR could occur if the company's free cash flow-to-debt approaches mid single digits, the company demonstrates an ability to recapture market share loss and achieves total revenue and EBITDA growth, and the company maintains good liquidity.

The rating could be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorates, and the company fails to successfully recapture share, and its growth strategy materially stalls or weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (parent), is an Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier (ILEC) and is considered the fourth largest wireline telecommunications company in the US, with 15.4 million passings (with 10.2 million copper and 5.2 million fiber).

