Moody's assigns B3 rating to GCI's new unsecured notes; outlook stable

New York, September 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B3 rating to GCI, LLC's (GCI or the Company) proposed $600
million senior unsecured notes. In connection with the financing,
the company is also upsizing its Senior Secured Term Loan B to $400
million. The proceeds from the new unsecured notes, the loan,
as well cash on balance sheet and revolver draw, totaling approximately
$825 million, will be used to fully repay $775 million
in existing notes, including the 6.625%, $325
million unsecured notes (due 2024) and the 6.875%,
$450 million unsecured notes (due 2025) -- "the Refinancing".
All ratings, including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and all existing
instrument ratings are unaffected by the financing. The outlook
is stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: GCI, LLC
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
B3 (LGD5)
On August 6, GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband Corporation (the
"parties") announced[1] that they had signed an agreement for a combination
(the "Merger"). In the Merger, Liberty Broadband Corporation
will become GCI's Parent entity (referred to herein as "Parent").
The Merger will be executed in a stock-for-stock exchange
in which the Parent will acquire all the outstanding shares of Series
A common stock, Series B common stock, and Series A Cumulative
Redeemable Preferred Stock of GCI Liberty. As a result of the proposed
Merger, John Malone (the "largest shareholder") will have beneficial
ownership of not more than approximately 49% of the Parent's aggregate
outstanding voting power, with exchange rights to preserve his power
for dilutive events. John Malone currently has 27.5%
of the vote at GCI Liberty and 49% of the vote at Liberty Broadband
Corporation. The proposed Merger will also combine the largest
shareholder's two cable related investments into one, simplified
holding structure. Subject to the receipt of stockholder votes,
regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, the Parties
anticipate that the Merger will close in 2021.
We view the Refinancing, and planned Merger, overall as credit
negative to GCI. Positively, the Merger and Refinancing will
substantially increase the amount of Charter stock held by GCI's Parent,
generate some interest savings, and result in an extended maturity
profile. However, we view it as credit negative overall since
the Merger will shift the net asset value of GCI's current ownership in
Liberty Broadband shares, worth approximately $5.5
billion (and the related collateralized margin loan) outside the corporate
family. Additionally, the Refinancing will weaken covenant
protections with elimination of the 6.5x total net leverage maintenance
test in the existing credit agreement, the elimination of the $3
billion minimum net asset restricted payment test, and increases
debt close to 0.5x. Upon completion of the Merger,
GCI will have flexibility under its debt agreements to distribute its
investments in publicly owned shares, including Charter and Lending
Tree, to its Parent. We believe those investments,
which have appreciated, combined with the Charter stock at Liberty
Broadband Corporation will be readily available to periodically recapitalize
GCI when necessary, consistent with past practice.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The credit profile is constrained by moderate governance risk.
The company's largest shareholder has a history of managing assets in
complex organizational structures, executing tax-free asset
swaps among separately managed companies, and using a high degree
of financial engineering to optimize investment returns while balancing
credit risk. The location, value, mix, and accessibility
of pledged and unpledged assets both within the corporate family,
and outside, can vary with limited restrictions, making the
permanence of the corporate structure uncertain. Additionally,
while financial policy has generally been balanced, with moderate
leverage (between 4x-5x), no dividends paid, and a
history of equity contributions to GCI, the company's debt agreement
permits higher leverage with the elimination of debt incurrence.
We also view negatively, the company's small operational scale and
limited geographic diversity with regional concentration in one state,
which has experienced a weak economy that is highly dependent on oil markets.
Strong competition, and a secular decline in pay-tv video
and wireline voice, weigh on operating performance. Regulatory
risks are also a constraint, with a significant percentage of revenue
derived from government subsidies and regulated pricing which can result
in lower revenues and delayed cash collection cycles, causing significant
working capital deficits. In combination with the capital-intensive
nature of the business and its interest burden, the company has
been periodically dependent on equity contributions to cover its variability
in cash flows which can be negative.
GCI's credit profile is supported by its significant unencumbered assets,
though GCI will have the flexibility under its debt agreements to distribute
these assets to its Parent upon the closing of the Merger. GCI's
credit profile also benefits from potential support from its Parent,
which will own shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter,
Ba2 stable) common stock worth close to $38 billion if the Merger
is consummated. Pro forma for the planned Merger, we expect
the Charter stock owned by GCI will be about 2x rated debt, and
total assets (including Lending Tree) to be over 3x. We estimate
Charter stock owned outside GCI, net of loans, will be approximately
$30 billion or more than 20x GCI rated debt. Liberty Broadband
is the largest shareholder of Charter with total fully diluted equity
ownership of approximately 22.2% (24.4% pro
forma for the Merger) which we believe is critically important to the
reporting structure of GCI's parent. The telecommunications operating
company is also the leading communications provider in Alaska delivering
a quad of services with significant market share in each. Strong
broadband demand drivers support stable to modest organic revenue growth,
and good EBITDA margins in the mid to high 30% range. The
business model has a high mix of recurring revenues from a large base
of mostly small residential customers.
GCI's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects good liquidity
supported by cash balances of near $95 million, $65
million pro forma for the transaction solid availability of at least $245
million under the $550 million revolver, ample headroom under
loan covenants, and very substantial alternate liquidity in the
value of unencumbered assets.
The senior secured bank credit facility (including the Term Loan B and
Revolving Credit Facility) is rated Ba2 (LGD2), three notches higher
than the B2 CFR. Lift is supported by substantial senior unsecured
claims which represent nearly 50% of the capital structure.
We rate the unsecured notes B3 (LGD5), one notch below the CFR,
reflecting its junior claim relative to the senior secured bank facility.
Instrument ratings incorporate a B2-PD probability of default rating
and an expectation of an average recovery in bankruptcy (e.g.
50%) given the mixed capital structure, with both senior
and junior claim priorities. Lease rejection claims and trade payables
are insignificant to instrument ratings given their small claim sizes
relative to funded debt.
A subsidiary of GCI is borrower on a $500 million committed revolving
facility provided by GCI's Parent which provides approximately one notch
of lift to both the secured and unsecured ratings. GCI management
has confirmed that the facility will remain an obligation of a GCI subsidiary
following the contemplated Merger. If the committed facility is
partially reduced or fully eliminated, the instrument ratings (both
secured and unsecured) could be downgraded by 1 notch assuming no other
changes in the financial profile or debt structure.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
We believe telecommunication service providers generally have less exposure
than many other sectors, and expect increased demand for voice,
video and data during the current crisis are likely to temporarily improve
operating performance metrics. As of June 30, the company
was able to grow revenue generating data and wireless subscribers by 7,800
and 7,700 year to date, respectively. Video viewership
and engagement are rising sharply, with subscribers spending an
extraordinary amount of time watching TV for news and entertainment comfort
with the complete shut-down of US cinemas. Broadband data
demand has increased significantly, and usage is more evenly distributed
with the sudden and very sharp rise in remote workers. Most of
the US workforce (excluding essential, front-line workers)
are now using their internet full-time, for voice,
data, and video communications. Additionally, online
commerce and remote learning are drawing significant demand for communication
services. We realize there will be significant disruption to direct
selling, on-premise installations and service, payments
from residential and small and medium sized businesses, advertising,
certain programming (sports and new production / content), and operations
(component supply chains, construction / network upgrades).
However, we expect any temporary negative implications will most
likely to partially or fully offset by the favorable effects of the pandemic.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt and annual revenues
and EBITDA will average approximately $1.4 billion,
$900 million, and up to $340 million, respectively
over the next 12-18 months. We project EBITDA margins in
the mid to high 30% range. Net of capital spending (with
capex to revenue averaging near 15%, as reported) and the
burden of interest expense (equal to near 4.5% of debt),
we expect annual free cash flow to average at least $100 million
over the next 12-18 months, depending on swings in working
capital which is highly variable due to unpredictable government collection
cycles. Our annual revenue growth projections assume video will,
on average, fall by mid-single digit percent, wireless
will be flat to up by low single-digit percent, and data
will average 2%-4%. We expect the leverage
ratio to be approximately 4.5x by the end of 2021, remaining
inside our tolerances with good liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained
below 4.5x, free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted) is
sustained above 7.5%, and there is not a material
and unfavorable change in the value, mix, accessibility,
or location of unpledged assets held inside or outside the corporate family.
A positive rating action could also be considered if the Company's liquidity
profile improved, there were favorable changes in regulations,
scale or diversity increased, operating performance stabilized or
improved, financial policy was more conservative, or governance
risk moderated.
The ratings could face downward pressure if gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted) is sustained above 5.5x, free cash flow to debt
(Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 2.5% or there was
a material and unfavorable change in the value, mix, accessibility,
or location of pledged or unpledged assets held inside or outside the
corporate family. A negative rating action could also be considered
if liquidity deteriorated, financial policy turned more aggressive,
or parental support was considered unlikely.
GCI owns and operates interests in a broad range of communications businesses.
Its principal operating asset is a leading integrated, facilities-based
communications provider based in Anchorage, Alaska, offering
local and long-distance voice, wireless, video,
and data services to consumer and commercial customers throughout the
state. GCI also holds equity interests in Charter (2%) Liberty
Broadband (23%, which owns approximately 22% of Charter
stock), and Lending Tree (26%). The company generated
approximately $920 million in revenue for the last 12 months ended
June 30, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Merger/Acquisition agreement 06-Aug-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jason Cuomo
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653