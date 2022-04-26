Moody's assigns B3 rating to Grupo Aeroméxico S.A.B. de C.V. in connection with its post-bankruptcy exit financing; outlook is stable

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) to Grupo Aeroméxico S.A.B. de C.V. (Aeroméxico) in connection with its post-bankruptcy exit financing. Moody's has also assigned a B3 rating to Aeroméxico's exit $762.5 million senior secured notes due 2027. The outlook is stable.

On March 17, 2022 Aeroméxico concluded its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11. "The ratings consider Aeroméxico's post-bankruptcy exit consolidated credit profile, including good liquidity, improved cost structure and an efficient fleet and network" said Sandra Beltrán, a Moody's VP Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Aeroméxico's B3 corporate family rating reflects its leading position in the Latin American passenger airline industry and the improved cost structure following a business reorganization under Chapter 11. The bulk of the savings are related with fleet optimization, including mark to market lease agreements of current and future fleet, and also with lower labor costs. Conversely, the B3 rating recognizes that the prospects for the recovery of business travel by air remain highly uncertain. As a full service carrier Aeroméxico has higher exposure to business travel than its low cost peers. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia also pose risks to the airline sector, due to its effect in oil prices, demand for travel and prevailing inflationary pressures. Aeroméxico's strengthening travel demand allows it to raise prices and cover some the increase in fuel costs; however, continued sharp increases in Brent oil prices will deter demand.

Aeroméxico will maintain its pre pandemic business model based on a full-service global hub & spoke airline. As such, premium services for corporate travelers are at the core of its value proposition that is also underpinned in Club Premier, Mexico's largest and loyalty program, and in partnerships and alliances, including shareholder Delta and global airline alliance SkyTeam. The fleet plan includes aircraft simplification and upgauging, closing the unit cost gap to Mexican low-cost carriers. The company's plan also includes acquiring the 48.9% stake in PLM, holding company of Club Premier that is currently in hand of Aimia Holding. The transaction is still subject to approval, but expected to close in the second half of 2022. Upon completion, it will allow Aeroméxico have full control of the loyalty program that in 2020 reported 6.7 million members. PLM's revenues will account for 6% of Aeroméxico's total revenue and EBITDA.

Liquidity is good. After the reorganization, Aeroméxico refinanced $1.12 billion under Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) facilities; $920 million were converted into equity and the balance was paid. The company also raised $460 million through incremental equity and issued the $762.5 million senior secured notes. As a result, cash at emergence amounted close to $1.3 billion. Pro forma for the acquisition of Aimia's stake on PML, Aeroméxico's cash will fall below $1.0 billion, but will still be enough to provide runway to recover. In terms of cash generation, Aeroméxico should reach its breakeven point in 2022, after lease liabilities, and turn free cash flow positive from 2023 and onwards. Aeroméxico plans capital expenditures at $280 million in 2022 and $380 million in 2023. There is limited flexibility to scale investments back given ongoing efforts to turn around the operation. However, it will have ample flexibility to manage capacity and cash burn under fully variable power-by-the-hour compensation agreement with aircraft counterparties that will run through the end of 2022.

Exit financing notes will be guaranteed by Aerovías de México, S.A. de C.V., Aerolitoral, S.A. de C.V., and Aerovías Empresa de Cargo, S.A. de C.V., Aeroméxico main subsidiaries. The issuers and the guarantors will grant security interest and liens in all of their rights, title and interests in all of their property. The notes and the guarantees will be senior secured obligations of the issuers and the guarantors. Accordingly, they will be secured by a first-priority lien on the collateral and pari passu in right of payment with all existing and future unsubordinated indebtedness.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Aeroméxico will experience a stronger recovery in demand going forward while keeping its conservative financial practices towards liquidity, costs and capacity management.

In terms of ESG considerations, Moody's expects that Aeroméxico's post-bankruptcy exit financing provisions will act as a guidepost for the financial policy of the pro-forma company, including debt incurrence limitations and restricted payments and investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Aeroméxico's sustains negative free cash flow beyond 2023 due to a combination of weaker than anticipated travel demand and sustained high fuel prices. A deterioration in liquidity would also lead to a downgrade; specifically with cash falling below $600 million due to cash burn, debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 6.5x, funds from operations plus interest-to-interest remains below 2.5x, or EBIT margin remains below 7.5%.

A rating upgrade could result from passenger demand increases to near pre-coronavirus levels and the company achieving revenues close to $4.0 billion. Stronger credit metrics, including EBIT margin closer to 15%, debt-to-EBITDA approaching 5x and funds from operations plus interest-to-interest above 3.25x could support an upgrade.

Based in Mexico City, Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (Aeroméxico) is a leading airline in the country with more than 20 million passengers transported in 2019. The company follows a hub & spoke network model based in the Mexico City airport. Aeroméxico filed for Chapter 11 in 2020 and emerged in March 2022. Upon emergence, it will serve more than 85 destinations (42 domestic) in Mexico, the US, Europe, Central and South America, Asia and Canada through a 152 aircraft fleet. The largest shareholders of the reorganized company include funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Baa3, stable), as well as existing and new Mexican investors. Close to 20% of the company's equity stake is publicly listed. For 2022 Moody's expects Aeroméxico to generate revenue of $3.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277191. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

