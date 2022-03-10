Moody's assigns B3 rating to Guitar Center's $200 million senior secured notes

New York, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B3 senior secured rating to Guitar Center Inc. (NEW)'s ("Guitar Center") proposed $200 million add-on to its existing 8.5% senior secured notes due 2026. The existing ratings, including the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed $200 million add-on will be used to fully pay down Guitar Center's existing borrowings under its asset based revolving credit facility ("ABL"). Subsequent to the add-on offering, Guitar Center may fully redeem its preferred equity outstanding using cash on hand together with borrowings under its ABL.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Guitar Center Inc. (NEW)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Guitar Center's B2 CFR is not impacted by the add-on as pro forma leverage will remain within Moody's downward rating triggers. Moody's estimates that, proforma for the $200 million senior secured note add-on and pro forma for an eventual debt-funded redemption of its preferred equity, Guitar Center's debt/EBITDA is 3.8x for the LTM period ending October 30, 2021. As Guitar Center takes market share primarily from independents on the musical instrument products side and grows on the services side, which includes high-margin lessons, musical instrument rentals and repairs, and audio-visual professional services, Moody's expects EBITDA growth in 2022. Barring any further increases in debt, EBITDA growth will cause leverage to decline to under 3.5x over the next 12-18 months.

The lifting of COVID restrictions is positive for Guitar Center because live music performances are returning, generating demand for professional instrument and audio-visual equipment products, and because demand for lessons, concert band equipment, and rental services is growing as students are back to in-person schooling.

Guitar Center's CFR is supported by the company's good liquidity over the next 12 months, including positive free cash flow and minimal use of its $375 million ABL to fund working capital needs during seasonal peak periods. Guitar Center faces no near term debt maturities and its ABL expires in December 2025. The rating also benefits from good interest coverage. As an omni-channel retailer with a well-recognized brand name, Guitar Center differentiates itself with a broad product assortment, including a selection of private label brands, and high margin in-store services. The company's leading market position and importance to its key vendors provide credit support.

Guitar Center's CFR is constrained by governance considerations, including its ownership by private equity sponsors and former creditors, which increases the risk of debt-financed shareholder distributions. In addition, the credit profile incorporates the discretionary nature of demand for musical instruments sales and rentals, and the intense competition in the category, including from online players and used instrument marketplaces.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations for good liquidity and earnings growth over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens for any reason, including lower than expected free cash flow. The ratings could also be downgraded if earnings decline or the company undertakes aggressive financial strategy actions. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is maintained above 5.5x or EBIT/interest expense is maintained below 1.75x.

The ratings could be upgraded if earnings continue to grow and liquidity improves further, including consistent and solid positive free cash flow and ample revolver availability. An upgrade would also require a reduction in private equity ownership and board representation, and a commitment to a more conservative financial strategy. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is maintained below 4.5x and EBIT/interest expense is maintained above 2.5x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Guitar Center Inc. is the largest retailer of musical products in the United States. The company operates stores and websites under the Guitar Center and Music & Arts brands and has a growing audio-visual professional services business. Guitar Center is controlled by funds affiliated with Ares Capital Management, Brigade Capital Management and The Carlyle Group following its bankruptcy emergence in December 2020. Revenues for the LTM period ended October 30, 2021 were approximately $2.6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

