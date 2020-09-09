Moody's assigns B3 rating to HudBay Mineral's new notes

Toronto, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a B3 rating
to HudBay Minerals, Inc.'s ("HudBay") proposed new senior
unsecured notes. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing unsecured
notes and for general corporate purposes, including additional debt
repayment and to pay related fees and expenses.
Assignments:
..Issuer: HudBay Minerals, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B3 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
HudBay's credit profile (B2 CFR) is constrained by its modest scale,
mine concentration, commodity price risk, leverage expected
to be 4.8x in 2020 (6.4x LTM Q2/20), and the risk
of mine operation disruptions due to the coronavirus. Its Constancia
copper mine in Peru accounted for over half of the company's revenues
and over 85% of the company's gross profit in 2019. HudBay
benefits from its mine locations in favorable mining jurisdiction (Canada
and Peru), product diversity beyond copper (gold, silver,
zinc and molybdenum) which allows for competitive costs, net of
by-product credits and a long reserve life (17 year mine life)
at its Constancia mine.
HudBay's liquidity is good (SGL-2) with about $590 million
in sources compared to about $130 million of uses over the next
year. The company's liquidity sources include about $300
million of cash at June 30, 2020 (net of Moody's assumption of operating
cash needs of about $100 million) and about $290 million
of availability under its $400 million secured credit facility
maturing July 14, 2022. Liquidity uses include our expectation
of negative free cash flow of about $130 million over the next
12 months, and no debt maturities. In July, 2020,
HudBay amended its credit facility which included revised financial maintenance
covenants. With the revised covenants, we expect the company
to remain in compliance with its covenants.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain
near 4.5x in 2021 but move below 4x beginning in 2022 once the
company delivers gold under its prepaid agreement and reduces that liability
($123 million), which we consider to be debt. It also
incorporates our view that HudBay will maintain at least adequate liquidity
and maintain consistent production at its Constancia mine.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be downgraded if HudBay's cash consumption will be in
excess of our expectations, there is an extended shutdown of its
Constancia mine, or the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA is expected
to be maintained above 4.5x (6.4x LTM Q2/20) and (CFO-
dividends)/ adjusted debt is sustained below 5% (8.5%
LTM Q2/20).
HudBay's ratings could be upgraded if its adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained
under 3.0x and (CFO- dividends)/ adjusted debt is sustained
above 15% (8.5% LTM Q2/20).
The principal methodology used in this rating was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, HudBay Minerals,
Inc. is a mining company mainly focused on copper through its Lalor
mine in Manitoba, Canada and its Constancia mine in Peru.
Revenues in 2019 totaled $1.2 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
