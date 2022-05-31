Moody's assigns B3 rating to Imperial Dade's proposed term loan, affirms B3 CFR

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to BCPE Empire Holdings, Inc.'s proposed $650 million incremental senior secured first lien term loan due 2026. At the same time, Moody's affirmed all other ratings of the company including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2027 of BCPE Empire Topco, Inc. (dba "Imperial Dade"). Moody's also affirmed the B3 ratings of the first lien term loans of BCPE Empire Holdings, Inc. The outlook remains stable.

The proceeds from the proposed $650 million incremental first lien term loan along with approximately $1.3 billion equity from Advent International, will be used to acquire 45% of the ownership of Imperial Dade from the existing sponsor Bain Capital, to repay all of the outstanding balance of the ABL, as well as to pay related transaction fees. Pro forma for the proposed transaction and recent completed acquisitions, Imperial Dade's debt-to-EBITDA leverage was 8.1x as of April 30, 2022. Moody's views the transaction as credit negative because debt continues to increase and effectively $357 million of the term loan proceeds will be used for a shareholder distribution.

Moody's affirmed Imperial Dade's B3 CFR as the company is generating positive free cash flow, and maintaining adequate liquidity. Moody's also expects the debt-to-EBITDA leverage to decline to a mid 7x range by the end of fiscal 2022, supported by anticipated higher earnings due to continued demand improvement in its end-markets, the contribution of earnings from recent acquisitions, as well as Moody's view that non-operating expenses including restructuring costs and covid-related costs will decline. The existing ABL will be upsized by $200 million to $625 million, and is expected to be repaid in full at the transaction close. Moody's expects Imperial Dade will continue to be highly acquisitive, and rely on ABL and cash generated for future acquisitions. Deleveraging will primarily come from EBITDA growth.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: BCPE Empire Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: BCPE Empire Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

..Issuer: BCPE Empire Topco, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BCPE Empire Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: BCPE Empire Topco, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Imperial Dade's B3 CFR reflects its growing scale as a specialty distributor, and high financial leverage with debt-to-EBITDA about 8.1x for the twelve months ending April 30, 2022, pro forma for the recapitalization and recent acquisitions. Moody's projects debt-to-EBITDA will decline to 7.4x by the end of fiscal 2022, supported by improving demand from foodservice and hospitality customers as consumers continue to resume more away-from-home activities, as well as accretive acquisitions. Imperial Dade continues to expand its presence near major metropolitan areas in the US and Canada including with its recent acquisition of Veritiv Canada, a full-service provider of packaging, janitorial/sanitation and hygiene products and services. Moody's expects Imperial Dade to remain acquisitive and to focus on making growth investments. The company sells some low priced and commodity-oriented products for which switching costs are low and there is potential for pricing pressure, though Moody's expects Imperial Dade to raise prices to largely mitigate increases in product and freight costs.

The ratings are supported by Imperial Dade's well established and growing market position as a specialty distributor of foodservice packaging (FSP) and janitorial sanitation (Jan-San) products, driven in part by its broad product breadth. The company benefits from a relatively stable revenue stream owing to the disposable nature of products sold, its well diversified customer and supplier bases, and its relatively high EBITA margin for the industry. The company's adequate liquidity reflects Moody's expectations for positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. However, the company is expected to have about $28 million cash on hand at the transaction close that is modest for a business expected to exceed $4.5 billion in revenue. The company will have access to an undrawn $625 million ABL upon completion of the proposed financing, but Moody's expects the company will rely on revolver for future acquisitions.

Governance factors include the company's aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership including its high financial leverage, aggressive acquisition strategy, and debt funded shareholder dividend distributions.

Environmental risk factors consider that disposable plastic and paper products create high levels of waste entering landfills since there is limited recycling of such products. A shift away from disposable products does not seem likely over the next two years, but could pose a longer-term risk if consumer preferences shift away from such consumables. A shift to more environmentally-friendly disposable products poses less of a risk because Imperial Dade's product offerings would likely shift in response, and customers would still need to source such products from distributors such as the company.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is high.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Imperial Dade's revenue and earnings will continue to improve as certain end-markets that remain below pre-pandemic levels continue to recover, and the company continues to integrate completed acquisitions. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage to decline to mid 7x by the end of fiscal 2022 and Imperial Dade to generate positive free cash flow over the next year.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to grow its footprint and revenue scale while maintaining a stable profit margin, and generates consistent healthy free cash flows on an annual basis. The company would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA below 6.0x and EBITA/interest approaching 2.0x. A ratings upgrade will also require at least good liquidity and financial policies that support credit metrics at the above levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens for any reason, including the company generating weak or negative free cash flow on an annual basis, if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 8.0x, or EBITA/interest approaches 1.0x. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company completes a large debt-financed acquisition or distribution to shareholders that materially increases financial leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, BCPE Empire Topco, Inc. (dba Imperial Dade), is a wholesale specialty distributor of Foodservice Disposables (FSD) and Janitorial Sanitation (Jan-San) products. Bain Capital acquired a majority stake in the company in June 2019 and will retain a majority interest following the proposed sale of a 45% stake in the company to Advent International. Imperial Dade is private and does not publicly disclose its financials. Imperial Dade generated about $4.5 billion of revenue for the twelve-month period ended April 30, 2022 pro forma for recent acquisitions.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dawei Ma

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

