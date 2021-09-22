Moody's assigns B3 rating to MEDIAN, outlook positive

Paris, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's" or "the agency") has today assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Median B.V. (MEDIAN) the top entity of MEDIAN's new restricted group, following the planned merger with Priory Group (Priory). At the same time, Moody's has assigned a B3 instrument rating to the new EUR800 million-equivalent senior secured cov-lite term loan B1 and B2 (TLB) and the EUR120 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) made available to Median B.V.. The outlook assigned is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 rating reflects MEDIAN's improved business profile following the merger with Priory Group in the UK, transforming the company into a leading European provider of specialist care with leading positions in mental and addiction rehabilitation in Germany and the UK; the positive social demographic factors supporting long-term demand and volume growth in both markets; the relative high barriers of entry because of regulatory requirements; and adequate liquidity including the agency's expectations of positive Moody's adjusted free cash flow (FCF) over the next 12 to 18 months and access to its EUR120 million RCF.

Conversely, the rating is constrained by MEDIAN's high Moody's adjusted gross leverage, which the agency expects will close at 8.0x at end 2021 pro forma the combined group and new debt structure. The high financial leverage also includes Moody's adjustment of EUR1.9 billion for operating leases which is driven by the company's strategy to sell & leaseback the real estate of the clinics it operates. Because the company typically acquires new clinics and finances these acquisitions through its sale and leaseback strategy, potential future M&A could keep leverage high, because these operating leases are typically entered into with very long-term commitments with fixed annual rent increases and no breaking clauses.

Deleveraging prospects will depend on the company adequately integrating Priory, including delivering on the company's projected cost efficiencies and the ability to optimize agency costs at Priory which historically have been high. The rating considers some execution risks around the integration of Priory into MEDIAN. Moody's also expects earnings quality to improve at MEDIAN as historically there has been significant restructuring, as well as optimisation and transaction costs that have weighed on Moody's adjusted EBITDA.

Moreover, the rating considers MEDIAN's large fixed cost base with high operating lease commitments that include annual increases, and staff costs which include minimum wage increases; and its high exposure to publicly-funded payers, which could impact pricing power in the long-term, although the company has a good track record of achieving price increases in both Germany and the UK over the recent past.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects MEDIAN top line growth to be in the mid-single digits in percentage terms thanks to an anticipated rebound in occupancy rates in both markets from the coronavirus pandemic, and an increase in effective rates in the low single digits in percentage terms. The development of digital care for post rehabilitation services will also support earnings in the medium term because it displays significantly higher profitability margins that traditional rehabilitation care.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MEDIAN's operating performance will remain strong over the next 12 to 18 months, including an adequate integration of Priory, allowing earnings growth, positive FCF generation and Moody's adjusted gross debt that will improve below 7x. The outlook assumes that the company will not undertake any major debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's expects MEDIAN to have adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by expected cash balances of EUR40 million pro forma the Priory merger, access to its RCF of EUR120 million which Moody's expects to be undrawn at closing, the agency's expectations of positive Moody's adjusted FCF over the next 12 to 18 months, and no debt maturities until 2027.

The RCF includes a springing financial covenant set at a net leverage of 7.0x as defined in the documentation, tested only when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's anticipates the company will have significant capacity against this threshold if tested.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3-PD PDR, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, typical for covenant lite secured loan structures. The B3 rating assigned to the EUR800 million-equivalent senior secured term loan B1 and B2 and RCF of EUR120 million reflects their pari passu ranking, with upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries of the MEDIAN group that account for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The security package consists of share pledges, intragroup receivables and material bank accounts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure could develop if MEDIAN's operating performance strengthens allowing its Moody's adjusted gross leverage to reduce below 7x on a sustained basis, and if its Moody's adjusted FCF to debt ratio increases towards 5% on a sustained basis.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if operating performance were to deteriorate, or if its leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA, increases above 8.0x, or if its Moody's adjusted FCF generation deteriorates and liquidity profile weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

MEDIAN is a European leading private provider of post-acute and rehabilitation services with leading positions in Germany and UK, following the planned merger with Priory. Pro forma the combined group, MEDIAN generated revenues and company adjusted EBITDA (post rental expense) of EUR1.7 billion and EUR167 million in 2020, respectively. The group comprises around 441 facilities and about 22,244 beds with over 30,000 employees and treats around 260,000 patients per year.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

