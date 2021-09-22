Moody's assigns B3 rating to MEDIAN, outlook positive

Paris, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's" or "the agency")
has today assigned a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD
probability of default rating (PDR) to Median B.V. (MEDIAN)
the top entity of MEDIAN's new restricted group, following
the planned merger with Priory Group (Priory). At the same time,
Moody's has assigned a B3 instrument rating to the new EUR800 million-equivalent
senior secured cov-lite term loan B1 and B2 (TLB) and the EUR120
million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility
(RCF) made available to Median B.V.. The outlook
assigned is positive.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 rating reflects MEDIAN's improved business profile following
the merger with Priory Group in the UK, transforming the company
into a leading European provider of specialist care with leading positions
in mental and addiction rehabilitation in Germany and the UK; the
positive social demographic factors supporting long-term demand
and volume growth in both markets; the relative high barriers of
entry because of regulatory requirements; and adequate liquidity
including the agency's expectations of positive Moody's adjusted
free cash flow (FCF) over the next 12 to 18 months and access to its EUR120
million RCF.
Conversely, the rating is constrained by MEDIAN's high Moody's
adjusted gross leverage, which the agency expects will close at
8.0x at end 2021 pro forma the combined group and new debt structure.
The high financial leverage also includes Moody's adjustment of
EUR1.9 billion for operating leases which is driven by the company's
strategy to sell & leaseback the real estate of the clinics it operates.
Because the company typically acquires new clinics and finances these
acquisitions through its sale and leaseback strategy, potential
future M&A could keep leverage high, because these operating
leases are typically entered into with very long-term commitments
with fixed annual rent increases and no breaking clauses.
Deleveraging prospects will depend on the company adequately integrating
Priory, including delivering on the company's projected cost
efficiencies and the ability to optimize agency costs at Priory which
historically have been high. The rating considers some execution
risks around the integration of Priory into MEDIAN. Moody's
also expects earnings quality to improve at MEDIAN as historically there
has been significant restructuring, as well as optimisation and
transaction costs that have weighed on Moody's adjusted EBITDA.
Moreover, the rating considers MEDIAN's large fixed cost base
with high operating lease commitments that include annual increases,
and staff costs which include minimum wage increases; and its high
exposure to publicly-funded payers, which could impact pricing
power in the long-term, although the company has a good track
record of achieving price increases in both Germany and the UK over the
recent past.
Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects MEDIAN top
line growth to be in the mid-single digits in percentage terms
thanks to an anticipated rebound in occupancy rates in both markets from
the coronavirus pandemic, and an increase in effective rates in
the low single digits in percentage terms. The development of digital
care for post rehabilitation services will also support earnings in the
medium term because it displays significantly higher profitability margins
that traditional rehabilitation care.
RATING OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MEDIAN's
operating performance will remain strong over the next 12 to 18 months,
including an adequate integration of Priory, allowing earnings growth,
positive FCF generation and Moody's adjusted gross debt that will improve
below 7x. The outlook assumes that the company will not undertake
any major debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Moody's expects MEDIAN to have adequate liquidity over the next
12 to 18 months, supported by expected cash balances of EUR40 million
pro forma the Priory merger, access to its RCF of EUR120 million
which Moody's expects to be undrawn at closing, the agency's
expectations of positive Moody's adjusted FCF over the next 12 to
18 months, and no debt maturities until 2027.
The RCF includes a springing financial covenant set at a net leverage
of 7.0x as defined in the documentation, tested only when
the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's anticipates the
company will have significant capacity against this threshold if tested.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B3-PD PDR, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's
assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, typical for covenant
lite secured loan structures. The B3 rating assigned to the EUR800
million-equivalent senior secured term loan B1 and B2 and RCF of
EUR120 million reflects their pari passu ranking, with upstream
guarantees from material subsidiaries of the MEDIAN group that account
for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The security package
consists of share pledges, intragroup receivables and material bank
accounts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure could develop if MEDIAN's operating performance
strengthens allowing its Moody's adjusted gross leverage to reduce
below 7x on a sustained basis, and if its Moody's adjusted
FCF to debt ratio increases towards 5% on a sustained basis.
Negative pressure on the rating could occur if operating performance were
to deteriorate, or if its leverage, as measured by Moody's
adjusted debt/EBITDA, increases above 8.0x, or if its
Moody's adjusted FCF generation deteriorates and liquidity profile
weakens.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
MEDIAN is a European leading private provider of post-acute and
rehabilitation services with leading positions in Germany and UK,
following the planned merger with Priory. Pro forma the combined
group, MEDIAN generated revenues and company adjusted EBITDA (post
rental expense) of EUR1.7 billion and EUR167 million in 2020,
respectively. The group comprises around 441 facilities and about
22,244 beds with over 30,000 employees and treats around 260,000
patients per year.
