Moody's assigns B3 rating to Maldives' planned sukuk issuance

Singapore, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B3 backed senior
unsecured rating to the proposed US dollar-denominated trust certificates
(sukuk) issuance by the Government of Maldives ("Maldives")
through the Maldives Sukuk Issuance Limited, a special purpose vehicle,
which is wholly-owned by the Ministry of Finance on behalf of the
Government of Maldives (B3 negative) and whose debt and trust certificate
issuances are, in Moody's view, ultimately the obligation
of the Government of Maldives.
The assigned rating to the sukuk mirrors the Government of Maldives'
current issuer rating. According to the terms and conditions available
to Moody's, the trust certificates will constitute direct,
unconditional and unsubordinated obligations of the Government of Maldives.
In Moody's opinion, the payment obligations represented by the securities
to be issued by Maldives Sukuk Issuance Limited rank pari passu with all
of the Government of Maldives current and future senior unsecured external
debt.
Proceeds from the sukuk issuance will be utilized in part to fund a tender
offer, which has been announced concurrently with the new issue
and is conditional on the offering, on the Government's outstanding
bonds maturing in June 2022. The remainder of the proceeds from
the sukuk issuance would fund development projects in Maldives.
Moody's notes that its sukuk ratings do not express an opinion on the
structure's compliance with Shari'ah law.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Maldives' B3 issuer rating is supported by healthy economic growth prospects
and a competitive tourism sector. However, the ongoing shock
from the global coronavirus outbreak has led to a material slowdown in
economic growth given the economy's reliance on tourism.
Twin fiscal and current account deficits and a ramp-up in debt
with the planned implementation of large public-sector infrastructure
projects have resulted in increased government liquidity pressures and
external vulnerability risks, which have been exacerbated by the
outbreak and weaker government revenue intake amid depressed tourism activity.
Further credit challenges stem from weak institutional capacity and significant
exposure to environmental risks.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Maldives' highly negative (CIS-4) ESG Credit Impact Score
reflects very high exposure to environmental and social risks.
While governance generally remains weak, particularly with regards
to fiscal management, recent improvements have been made in the
areas of control of corruption and institutional reforms.
The E issuer profile score is very highly negative (E-5).
Environmental considerations continue to threaten lives and livelihoods.
With its average ground level elevation being only less than five feet
above sea level, Maldives is acutely vulnerable to climate change.
Maldives also faces the threat of increasing temperatures, including
more frequent extreme weather events, changes in monsoon patterns
and coral bleaching. The government's approach to improving
the archipelago's resilience to climate change has been to retain and
enhance islands' existing natural flood protection features, strengthen
emergency responsiveness, carry out conservation efforts and invest
in research capacity. Carbon transition risks are negligible,
while Maldives' natural capital of the archipelago, despite
a source of economic concentration, continues to drive its globally
competitive tourism industry.
Maldives' S issuer profile score is highly negative (S-4).
Given the small and dispersed population, demographic challenges
are also a prevalent concern, manifested in a dearth of skilled
labor and technical capacity. According to UNICEF, large
wealth gaps also exist between Malé and the atolls. Compounded
with inclusion issues, this contributes to relatively elevated levels
of youth unemployment and low rates of female labor force participation.
The government continues to invest in building housing developments,
as well as improving educational opportunities and outcomes. Access
to basic services remains limited outside of the capital city, while
health & safety considerations, including mortality rates and
levels of undernourishment, are relatively elevated.
Maldives' institutions and governance profile constrain its rating,
as captured by a highly negative G issuer profile score (G-4).
Our assessment considers challenges with respect to fiscal management,
although improvements have been made with respect to improving fiscal
transparency and increasing budget accountability. Moreover,
some progress has been made in addressing other governance issues,
including corruption. Tackling financial crimes and money laundering
remains a concern.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
While an upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the negative outlook
on the Government of Maldives, Moody's would likely consider
stabilizing the outlook if access to external and domestic funding sources
looks increasingly secure, reducing government liquidity risk.
Particularly as it relates to external financing, greater certainty
over multilateral financing flows from a variety of lenders at affordable
rates that cover the sovereign's funding needs durably would support
stabilizing the outlook. Such an outcome, combined with steps
towards improving public financial management, would improve visibility
and planning around the government's borrowing requirements.
Downward pressure on the ratings could materialize should there be a more
pronounced deterioration in fiscal and/or external metrics beyond Moody's
baseline assumptions. Moreover, a more protracted and prolonged
period of weaker tourism activity, leading to more severe impacts
on government revenue and foreign exchange earnings, would threaten
macroeconomic stability and likely lead to a downgrade of the rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Sovereign Ratings Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
