Moody's assigns B3 rating to Maldives' planned sukuk issuance

Singapore, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a B3 backed senior unsecured rating to the proposed US dollar-denominated trust certificates (sukuk) issuance by the Government of Maldives ("Maldives") through the Maldives Sukuk Issuance Limited, a special purpose vehicle, which is wholly-owned by the Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of Maldives (B3 negative) and whose debt and trust certificate issuances are, in Moody's view, ultimately the obligation of the Government of Maldives.

The assigned rating to the sukuk mirrors the Government of Maldives' current issuer rating. According to the terms and conditions available to Moody's, the trust certificates will constitute direct, unconditional and unsubordinated obligations of the Government of Maldives. In Moody's opinion, the payment obligations represented by the securities to be issued by Maldives Sukuk Issuance Limited rank pari passu with all of the Government of Maldives current and future senior unsecured external debt.

Proceeds from the sukuk issuance will be utilized in part to fund a tender offer, which has been announced concurrently with the new issue and is conditional on the offering, on the Government's outstanding bonds maturing in June 2022. The remainder of the proceeds from the sukuk issuance would fund development projects in Maldives.

Moody's notes that its sukuk ratings do not express an opinion on the structure's compliance with Shari'ah law.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maldives' B3 issuer rating is supported by healthy economic growth prospects and a competitive tourism sector. However, the ongoing shock from the global coronavirus outbreak has led to a material slowdown in economic growth given the economy's reliance on tourism.

Twin fiscal and current account deficits and a ramp-up in debt with the planned implementation of large public-sector infrastructure projects have resulted in increased government liquidity pressures and external vulnerability risks, which have been exacerbated by the outbreak and weaker government revenue intake amid depressed tourism activity. Further credit challenges stem from weak institutional capacity and significant exposure to environmental risks.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Maldives' highly negative (CIS-4) ESG Credit Impact Score reflects very high exposure to environmental and social risks. While governance generally remains weak, particularly with regards to fiscal management, recent improvements have been made in the areas of control of corruption and institutional reforms.

The E issuer profile score is very highly negative (E-5). Environmental considerations continue to threaten lives and livelihoods. With its average ground level elevation being only less than five feet above sea level, Maldives is acutely vulnerable to climate change. Maldives also faces the threat of increasing temperatures, including more frequent extreme weather events, changes in monsoon patterns and coral bleaching. The government's approach to improving the archipelago's resilience to climate change has been to retain and enhance islands' existing natural flood protection features, strengthen emergency responsiveness, carry out conservation efforts and invest in research capacity. Carbon transition risks are negligible, while Maldives' natural capital of the archipelago, despite a source of economic concentration, continues to drive its globally competitive tourism industry.

Maldives' S issuer profile score is highly negative (S-4). Given the small and dispersed population, demographic challenges are also a prevalent concern, manifested in a dearth of skilled labor and technical capacity. According to UNICEF, large wealth gaps also exist between Malé and the atolls. Compounded with inclusion issues, this contributes to relatively elevated levels of youth unemployment and low rates of female labor force participation. The government continues to invest in building housing developments, as well as improving educational opportunities and outcomes. Access to basic services remains limited outside of the capital city, while health & safety considerations, including mortality rates and levels of undernourishment, are relatively elevated.

Maldives' institutions and governance profile constrain its rating, as captured by a highly negative G issuer profile score (G-4). Our assessment considers challenges with respect to fiscal management, although improvements have been made with respect to improving fiscal transparency and increasing budget accountability. Moreover, some progress has been made in addressing other governance issues, including corruption. Tackling financial crimes and money laundering remains a concern.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

While an upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the negative outlook on the Government of Maldives, Moody's would likely consider stabilizing the outlook if access to external and domestic funding sources looks increasingly secure, reducing government liquidity risk. Particularly as it relates to external financing, greater certainty over multilateral financing flows from a variety of lenders at affordable rates that cover the sovereign's funding needs durably would support stabilizing the outlook. Such an outcome, combined with steps towards improving public financial management, would improve visibility and planning around the government's borrowing requirements.

Downward pressure on the ratings could materialize should there be a more pronounced deterioration in fiscal and/or external metrics beyond Moody's baseline assumptions. Moreover, a more protracted and prolonged period of weaker tourism activity, leading to more severe impacts on government revenue and foreign exchange earnings, would threaten macroeconomic stability and likely lead to a downgrade of the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

