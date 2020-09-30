Moody's assigns B3 rating to Mongolia's US-dollar denominated notes

Singapore, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a rating of B3 to the
proposed senior unsecured, US dollar-denominated notes to
be issued by the Government of Mongolia ("Mongolia"),
with a maturity of 5.5 years. The notes will rank pari passu
with all of the Mongolia's current and future senior unsecured external
debt. The proceeds of the notes will be used for refinancing purchases,
to fund a tender offer to repurchase bonds maturing in 2021 and 2022.
The ratings mirror Mongolia's issuer rating of B3 with a negative
outlook.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mongolia's (B3 negative) credit profile incorporates a narrowly diversified
economy and weak debt and fiscal metrics, balanced by strong growth
potential.
Broadly balanced government budgets and high nominal GDP growth in recent
years have reduced the debt burden from high levels, to around 65%
of GDP in 2019. In the current shock, weaker growth due to
the impact of the coronavirus on global and Chinese demand for coal and
the government's announced fiscal stimulus measures will increase borrowing
requirements and prevent a further decline in the debt burden.
Moody's expects government debt to rise to around - or slightly
above - 80% of GDP, and debt affordability to weaken
somewhat, which will at the very least delay potential improvements
in weak fiscal strength.
A more pronounced increase in the debt burden will be prevented by a resumption
in strong nominal GDP growth, at double digit rates from 2021.
Following a contraction this year, Moody's expects growth to return
towards Mongolia's high potential rates, which continue to represent
an underlying credit strength, although dependent on large projects
proceeding as planned beyond 2020. Moody's assumes that no major
change to the mining agreement for Oyu Tolgoi - the country's largest
copper mine - will occur.
The B3 rating also assumes that external financing will be available from
multilateral and bilateral lenders, preventing a further escalation
of external risks. In addition, it is based on the expectation
that Mongolia will meet all its direct and indirect debt obligations in
the foreseeable future.
The B3 rating incorporates a weak institutional framework, that
has historically amplified susceptibility to boom-bust cycles.
The coronavirus outbreak has triggered such a cycle with a slump in commodity
prices, even while government spending continues to increase,
on the back of fiscal stimulus measures.
ISSUER RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects rising external vulnerability risks related
to a sharp fall in export revenue at a time when access to external financing
is uncertain, threatening already weak foreign exchange reserves
adequacy, as well as the government's high gross borrowing
requirements. Efforts to refinance upcoming maturities will alleviate
some of these pressures, but only partially, since liquidity
risks, arising from a widening fiscal deficit, will continue
to weigh on the credit profile.
ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material for Mongolia. A global
shift towards renewable energy and electric vehicles will likely drive
strong demand for some of its mineral products, particularly copper,
significantly lifting its growth potential. However, Mongolia
is also exposed to environmental risk. Agriculture, also
an important sector for the Mongolian economy, is negatively affected
by land degradation, which hurts the livestock industry and increases
its vulnerability to extreme weather conditions and climate change.
Social considerations are not material for Mongolia. While income
levels are low on average and the distribution of proceeds from the mining
sector is uneven, macroeconomic measures of income inequality such
as the Gini coefficient do not signal significant exposure. Moody's
views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
For Mongolia, the shock mainly materializes mainly through a fall
in commodity prices and tightening in financing conditions.
Governance considerations are material to Mongolia's credit profile and
primarily relate to low credibility of fiscal targets, the absence
of a track record of adherence of major reforms, and past experience
of pro-cyclical policies linked to electoral and commodity price
cycles. High levels of corruption and factious politics also present
broad governance
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Increasing confidence that Mongolia will return to a more solid footing
on its external position, including through stable and stronger
foreign reserve coverage, while preserving macroeconomic stability
would likely lead to a return to a stable rating outlook. Such
a view might also be driven by improvements in the management of domestic
public finances, containing the government's funding requirements
and the overall economy's external financing needs.
Downward rating pressures would likely transpire from persistent external
financing gaps that threaten macroeconomic stability. A more severe
deterioration in fiscal and debt metrics than Moody's currently expects
would add to such pressures.
This credit rating and any associated review or outlook have been assigned
on an anticipated/subsequent basis. Please see the most recent
credit rating announcement posted on the issuer's page on www.moodys.com,
under the research tab, for related economic statistics included
in rating announcements published after June 3, 2013.
This credit rating and any associated review or outlook have been assigned
on an anticipated/subsequent basis. Please see the most recent
credit rating announcement posted on the issuer's page on www.moodys.com,
under the research tab, for related summary rating committee minutes
included in rating announcements published after June 3, 2013.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Sovereign Ratings Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Anushka Shah
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077