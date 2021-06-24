Moody's assigns B3 rating to Mongolia's US-dollar denominated notes

Singapore, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a rating of B3 to the
proposed senior unsecured, US dollar-denominated notes to
be issued by the Government of Mongolia ("Mongolia"). The notes
will rank pari passu with all of the Mongolia's current and future senior
unsecured external debt. The proceeds of the notes will be used
to fund a tender offer to repurchase a portion of its bonds maturing in
2022 and 2023.
The ratings mirror Mongolia's issuer rating of B3 with a stable outlook.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mongolia's (B3 stable) credit profile incorporates a narrowly diversified
economy and weak debt and fiscal metrics, balanced by strong growth
potential.
Broadly balanced government budgets and high nominal GDP growth prior
to the coronavirus pandemic supported a reduction in the debt burden from
high levels, to around 61% of GDP in 2019. In the
current shock, weaker growth due to the impact of the coronavirus
on global and Chinese demand for coal and the government's announced fiscal
stimulus measures have resulted in an uptick in the debt burden.
Moody's expects government debt to rise to around 75% of GDP in
2021, delaying more marked improvements in weak fiscal strength.
A more pronounced increase in the debt burden will be prevented by a resumption
in strong nominal GDP growth. Following a contraction in 2020,
Moody's expects growth to return towards Mongolia's high potential rates
in 2021 backed by strong commodity prices and relatively contained infection
rates. High growth continues to represent an underlying credit
strength, although dependent on large projects proceeding as planned
beyond 2020. Moody's assumes that no major change to the mining
agreement for Oyu Tolgoi - the country's largest copper mine -
will occur.
The B3 rating also assumes that external financing will be available from
multilateral and bilateral lenders, preventing an escalation of
external risks. In addition, it is based on the expectation
that Mongolia will meet all its direct and indirect debt obligations in
the foreseeable future.
ISSUER RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects liquidity risks and external pressures that
have stabilized for the foreseeable future, albeit at levels higher
than seen prior to the pandemic. Higher government borrowing requirements
resulting from sizeable stimulus measures in 2020 were financed primarily
through a combination of concessional sources and a drawdown on fiscal
reserves, thus relieving liquidity pressures. A debt refinancing
exercise conducted last year, has also reduced upcoming maturities
in 2021 and 2022. External vulnerabilities have receded,
on the back of a faster than expected recovery in mining exports,
that we expect will continue.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material for Mongolia. A global
shift towards renewable energy and electric vehicles will likely drive
strong demand for some of its mineral products, particularly copper,
significantly lifting its growth potential. However, Mongolia
is also exposed to environmental risk. Agriculture, also
an important sector for the Mongolian economy, is negatively affected
by land degradation, which hurts the livestock industry and increases
its vulnerability to extreme weather conditions and climate change.
Social considerations are not material for Mongolia. While income
levels are low on average and the distribution of proceeds from the mining
sector is uneven, macroeconomic measures of income inequality such
as the Gini coefficient do not signal significant exposure. Moody's
views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
For Mongolia, the shock mainly materializes mainly through a fall
in commodity prices and tightening in financing conditions.
Governance considerations are material to Mongolia's credit profile and
primarily relate to low credibility of fiscal targets, the absence
of a track record of adherence of major reforms, and past experience
of pro-cyclical policies linked to electoral and commodity price
cycles. High levels of corruption and factious politics also present
broad governance
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook indicates that risks are balanced.
However, a consistently falling debt burden accompanied by steady
improvements in debt affordability would alleviate fiscal constraints
and drive upward rating momentum. These indications would likely
relate to improvements in the management of domestic public finances,
containing the government's funding requirements and the economy's external
financing needs. Efforts towards gradually diversifying the economy
away from its reliance on commodities that reduce growth volatility and
susceptibility to boom-bust economic cycles would also likely be
a trigger for upward rating action.
Conversely, a rating downgrade could transpire from widening gross
borrowing requirements significantly above our baseline assumptions,
and/ or rising government liquidity risks that point to difficulties in
meeting these borrowing needs. Persistent external financing gaps
that threaten macroeconomic stability would also exert downward rating
pressures. A sustained shock to growth, for instance through
the derailment of large mining projects, would also be a trigger
for downward rating action.
