Moody's assigns B3 rating to Mongolia's US-dollar denominated notes

Singapore, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a rating of B3 to the proposed senior unsecured, US dollar-denominated notes to be issued by the Government of Mongolia ("Mongolia"). The notes will rank pari passu with all of the Mongolia's current and future senior unsecured external debt. The proceeds of the notes will be used to fund a tender offer to repurchase a portion of its bonds maturing in 2022 and 2023.

The ratings mirror Mongolia's issuer rating of B3 with a stable outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mongolia's (B3 stable) credit profile incorporates a narrowly diversified economy and weak debt and fiscal metrics, balanced by strong growth potential.

Broadly balanced government budgets and high nominal GDP growth prior to the coronavirus pandemic supported a reduction in the debt burden from high levels, to around 61% of GDP in 2019. In the current shock, weaker growth due to the impact of the coronavirus on global and Chinese demand for coal and the government's announced fiscal stimulus measures have resulted in an uptick in the debt burden. Moody's expects government debt to rise to around 75% of GDP in 2021, delaying more marked improvements in weak fiscal strength.

A more pronounced increase in the debt burden will be prevented by a resumption in strong nominal GDP growth. Following a contraction in 2020, Moody's expects growth to return towards Mongolia's high potential rates in 2021 backed by strong commodity prices and relatively contained infection rates. High growth continues to represent an underlying credit strength, although dependent on large projects proceeding as planned beyond 2020. Moody's assumes that no major change to the mining agreement for Oyu Tolgoi - the country's largest copper mine - will occur.

The B3 rating also assumes that external financing will be available from multilateral and bilateral lenders, preventing an escalation of external risks. In addition, it is based on the expectation that Mongolia will meet all its direct and indirect debt obligations in the foreseeable future.

ISSUER RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects liquidity risks and external pressures that have stabilized for the foreseeable future, albeit at levels higher than seen prior to the pandemic. Higher government borrowing requirements resulting from sizeable stimulus measures in 2020 were financed primarily through a combination of concessional sources and a drawdown on fiscal reserves, thus relieving liquidity pressures. A debt refinancing exercise conducted last year, has also reduced upcoming maturities in 2021 and 2022. External vulnerabilities have receded, on the back of a faster than expected recovery in mining exports, that we expect will continue.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material for Mongolia. A global shift towards renewable energy and electric vehicles will likely drive strong demand for some of its mineral products, particularly copper, significantly lifting its growth potential. However, Mongolia is also exposed to environmental risk. Agriculture, also an important sector for the Mongolian economy, is negatively affected by land degradation, which hurts the livestock industry and increases its vulnerability to extreme weather conditions and climate change.

Social considerations are not material for Mongolia. While income levels are low on average and the distribution of proceeds from the mining sector is uneven, macroeconomic measures of income inequality such as the Gini coefficient do not signal significant exposure. Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For Mongolia, the shock mainly materializes mainly through a fall in commodity prices and tightening in financing conditions.

Governance considerations are material to Mongolia's credit profile and primarily relate to low credibility of fiscal targets, the absence of a track record of adherence of major reforms, and past experience of pro-cyclical policies linked to electoral and commodity price cycles. High levels of corruption and factious politics also present broad governance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook indicates that risks are balanced.

However, a consistently falling debt burden accompanied by steady improvements in debt affordability would alleviate fiscal constraints and drive upward rating momentum. These indications would likely relate to improvements in the management of domestic public finances, containing the government's funding requirements and the economy's external financing needs. Efforts towards gradually diversifying the economy away from its reliance on commodities that reduce growth volatility and susceptibility to boom-bust economic cycles would also likely be a trigger for upward rating action.

Conversely, a rating downgrade could transpire from widening gross borrowing requirements significantly above our baseline assumptions, and/ or rising government liquidity risks that point to difficulties in meeting these borrowing needs. Persistent external financing gaps that threaten macroeconomic stability would also exert downward rating pressures. A sustained shock to growth, for instance through the derailment of large mining projects, would also be a trigger for downward rating action.

This credit rating and any associated review or outlook has been assigned on an anticipated/subsequent basis. Please see the most recent credit rating announcement posted on the issuer's page on www.moodys.com, under the research tab, for related economic statistics included in rating announcements published after June 3, 2013.

