Moody's assigns B3 rating to Montana Renewables' proposed term loan; stable outlook

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned first-time ratings to Montana Renewables, LLC (MRL), including a B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and a B3 rating on the company's proposed term loan B. The rating outlook is stable.

The proceeds from MRL's debt issuance will be used to repay its existing convertible term loan, pay fees and finance the remaining capital expenditures for its 15,000 bpd renewable diesel plant, which is under construction and expected to enter service in the fourth quarter 2022.

"We expect Montana Renewables, LLC to benefit from robust demand for its renewable diesel, positive free cash flow and modest financial leverage," said James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President. "However, there is execution risk for MRL entering the renewable diesel market and ongoing risks to profitability since renewable diesel economics are underpinned by government mandates and incentives."

Assignments:

..Issuer: Montana Renewables, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Term Loan B, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Montana Renewables, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

MRL's B3 CFR reflects the company's modest scale, lack of asset diversification, competition from industry participants with much greater resources, lack of operating track record, as well as execution risks associated with entering into renewable diesel production and marketing. The company expects to complete construction of its new Great Falls, Montana, renewable diesel plant and start production in the fourth quarter 2022. MRL's parent, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (Calumet, B3 stable), has ample experience in the refining industry, but is a new entrant to the renewable diesel market. Moody's expects the renewable diesel industry to experience substantial growth in capacity and demand during which feedstock costs, product prices and margins may vary from historical norms. The profitability of renewable diesel depends on certain federal and state government programs, including a blenders tax credit that is subject to ongoing renewal requirements, prices of D4 RINs (which support compliance with the renewable fuels standard) and prices of Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits offered under US state and Canadian provincial programs. Any loss or reduction in support for renewable diesel from government programs could decrease or eliminate the profitability of renewable diesel production.

The company expects to enjoy high margins, steady free cash flow and have low leverage after starting operations. The plant will have the ability to process a range of feedstocks and the site location provides advantaged access to certain feedstocks. MRL has transportation cost advantages over US Gulf Coast refineries when selling renewable diesel to West Coast markets. Calumet could expand the Great Falls plant after completion and may use MRL as a platform to grow further in the renewable diesel business. The company's Great Falls plant is a conversion project using existing on-site infrastructure that will require relatively low capital expenditures per gallon of capacity.

MRL's term loan B is rated at the same level as the B3 CFR since the term loan comprises the significant majority of the third-party debt in the capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MRL will seamlessly complete the construction of its renewable diesel plant and meet its projected sales volumes.

Moody's expects MRL will have adequate liquidity through 2023, supported by cash flow from operations, existing cash balances and a supply and offtake agreement. Following the term loan issuance, the company will have over $200 million of cash as of year-end 2021, pro forma for the transaction, and an estimated $34 million of cash as of year-end 2022, after starting up the new plant in the fourth quarter 2022. The company expects to generate positive cash flow from operations every quarter during 2023. The company will have a supply and offtake agreement that reduces its working capital liquidity requirements. Under the terms of the agreement, the counterparty will carry both feedstock and finished product inventory on its books. MRL does not have a revolving credit facility. Moody's does not consider uncommitted sources of liquidity when assessing MRL's liquidity, but note that support from its parent, Calumet, could be a source of funding.

The term loan agreement has one financial covenant – a maximum Net Total Leverage Ratio ( less than or equal to 4.5x starting Q4 2023 through Q3 2024, then stepping down to less than or equal to 4.0x through Q3 2025, and finally stepping down to less than or equal to 3.5x). The term loan also includes a waterfall outlining the priority application of cash payments (so long as the Net Total leverage Ratio greater than 3.0x) and a 50% excess cash flow sweep (so long as the Net Total leverage Ratio greater than or equal to 2.5x) that will limit MRL's ability to accumulate high cash balances that could support liquidity during potential periods of stress and a debt service reserve account (so long as the Net Total leverage Ratio is greater than or equal to 3.0x) with an amount equal to six months of scheduled principal and interest payments. The company has no near-term debt maturities; the term loan amortizes one percent per year and matures in 2027.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The CFR is unlikely to be upgraded in the near-term given the single plant site and modest scale. However, the rating could be upgraded if the company materially increases its scale, establishes a successful operating track record, the parent's credit profile supports a higher rating, and it maintains Debt to EBITDA below 2x and Retained Cash Flow (RCF) to Debt above 30%. The ratings could be downgraded if MRL is unable to start up its new renewable diesel plant on schedule and produce volumes as forecasted, EBITDA margins are materially lower than forecasted, free cash flow generation is inconsistent or liquidity declines.

Montana Renewables, LLC (MRL) was established in 2021 by its parent, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., to enter into the production and marketing of renewable diesel. It is constructing one renewable diesel facility with a capacity of 15,000 bpd that will enter service in the fourth quarter 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277301. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Wilkins

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

