Moody's assigns B3 rating to NCR's new senior unsecured notes issuance

New York, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a B3 senior unsecured rating to NCR Corporation's (NCR) proposed senior unsecured notes issuance. Existing ratings including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3 senior secured credit facilities rating, SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating, and the stable outlook are unchanged. The net proceeds from the new senior unsecured notes will be used to finance a portion of the cash consideration in the pending acquisition of Cardtronics.

"NCR reduced outstanding debt and preferred stock in 2020 and finished the year with a strengthened credit profile despite the decline in hardware revenues" said Peter Krukovsky, Moody's Senior Analyst. "The acquisition of Cardtronics will reinforce NCR's strategic positioning, and planned deleveraging over the next two years will result in a meaningfully improved credit profile."

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: NCR Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

NCR sustained its credit profile and financial flexibility in 2020 despite the difficult macro environment that drove a steep decline in hardware sales leading to a total revenue decline of 10% even as recurring revenues grew 5%. Cost actions prevented margin decline despite negative operating leverage, and a meaningful working capital release due to lower hardware volumes supported strong free cash flow. The company applied about $470 million to debt repayment, preferred stock repurchase and discretionary pension funding in 2020, maintaining Moody's adjusted total leverage at about 5x. While NCR's addressable markets have muted long-term growth potential and the competitive environment is increasingly intense, the company has sustained its leadership and is well positioned for a moderate revenue rebound in 2021 and 2022 as market conditions improve.

The pending acquisition of Cardtronics for $2.5 billion in cash (closing mid-2021) is strategically beneficial to NCR, but also increases exposure to the adverse secular trend of cash displacement by electronic payments which has accelerated in the pandemic. The addition of Cardtronics' fully outsourced bank branded ATM service model and its Allpoint surcharge-free network provide important strategic flexibility to NCR's Banking business in supporting accelerating bank branch transformation trends. In Retail, good customer overlap and product adjacency should allow for expansion of more complete solutions. Cost synergies of $120 million to be actioned by the end of 2022 will support margin expansion. Pro forma adjusted total leverage is elevated at 6.3x, but NCR has articulated an objective to reduce net leverage (company definition) below 3.5x by the end of 2022 and has indicated it will suspend share repurchases until it is reached. Moody's believes that NCR is well positioned to complete deleveraging and expects debt prepayment of $250 million in the second half of 2021 and $400 million in 2022. Cash liquidity is ample with a pro forma cash balance of $350 million.

The Ba3 ratings for NCR's secured credit facilities reflect a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and a loss given default (LGD) assessment of LGD2. The ratings for these instruments reflect a one-notch differential from Moody's LGD model due to uncertainty surrounding the amount and treatment of non-debt liabilities in a default scenario. The senior secured bank credit facility benefits from a collateral package that includes upstream guarantees of certain domestic subsidiaries, a pledge of the shares of certain domestic subsidiaries and certain international subsidiaries, and a pledge of the assets of certain domestic subsidiaries. As a result, NCR's senior unsecured notes are rated B3, reflecting their junior position in the capital structure as the notes do not share in the collateral package.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of revenue and EBITDA growth on a pro forma basis and debt reduction over the next two years resulting in Moody's adjusted total leverage declining below 5x. The ratings could be upgraded if NCR generates consistent organic revenue, margin and free cash flow growth, and if Moody's adjusted total leverage is sustained below 5x. The ratings could be downgraded if NCR experiences sustained revenue or margin decline or weakened free cash flow generation, or if the company pursues aggressive financial policies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in August 2018

With revenues of $7.3 billion in 2020 pro forma for the pending acquisition of Cardtronics, NCR is a leading global financial technology company providing customer communication and point of sale equipment, software and services to financial institutions, enterprise retailers and hospitality service providers.

