Moody's assigns B3 rating to National Power Company Ukrenergo's guaranteed notes

London, 28 October 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a definitive B3 rating on USD denominated (up to EUR750 million equivalent) guaranteed senior unsecured notes to be issued by National Power Company Ukrenergo ("Ukrenergo"), due 2026. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a stable outlook to Ukrenergo.

The assigned B3 rating is based solely upon the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of all amounts payable to be provided by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, on behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Ukrenergo is the electricity transmission network operator and system operator in Ukraine. The Government of Ukraine owns the plant, property and equipment of the electricity network, but has granted Ukrenergo rights over operating and economic management. Ukrenergo is a private joint stock company, with 100% of shares owned by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Ukrenergo will use the proceeds of the issuance to repay amounts owed to State Enterprise Guaranteed Buyer ("Guaranteed Buyer"). Guaranteed Buyer pays renewable generators a premium over wholesale market prices for the electricity they produce, and receives all its funding from Ukrenergo, who in turn recovers the monies through regulated tariffs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 rating on the notes is in-line with the Ukraine's government bond rating and reflects Moody's belief that the terms of the Guarantee provided by the Minister of Finance are sufficient for credit substitution. The outlook reflects the outlook on the rating of Ukraine.

In particular, the Guarantee: (1) contains an irrevocable and unconditional obligation on the guarantor to pay all amounts payable after receiving a demand notice from any noteholder; (2) remains in force until all obligations have been finally and irrevocably paid; (3) ensures payments are received within the non-payment event of default grace period of the notes; and (4) prevents the Minister of Finance from relying on defences to payment that would ordinarily be available to it as a guarantor under English law.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating of the guaranteed notes is fundamentally linked to that of the Government of Ukraine, and any change of that rating would be expected to translate into a rating change on the notes.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew Brown

Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Kevin Maddick

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

