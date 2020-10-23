Moody's assigns B3 rating to Neuraxpharm's new loans; outlook stable

Paris, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") to Cerebro Holdco GmbH, the new holding company and reporting entity for the pan-European central nervous system (CNS) pharmaceutical company, Neuraxpharm. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned B3 instrument ratings to the EUR670 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) and the EUR115 million senior secured multi currency revolving credit facility (RCF) made available to Cerebro BidCo GmbH. The outlook on both entities is stable.

Permira has acquired Neuraxpharm from incumbent Apax Partners for an undisclosed amount. Moody's will withdraw the instrument ratings on the EUR541 million existing TLB, the EUR35 million acquisition and capex facility upon their repayment, and the EUR60 million existing RCF upon its cancellation.

The ratings assigned to the new senior secured term loan B and senior secured multi currency RCF assume that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action is primarily driven by the agency's expectations that Neuraxpharm's new ownership will not materially change the company's business strategy, management or financial profile. It reflects Moody's expectation that Neuraxpharm's earnings will continue to grow and generate good free cash flow (FCF) of around EUR20 million in 2020, that will improve towards EUR35 million annually from 2022. The stable outlook assumes that the company will continue to have a strong operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months that will allow deleveraging over time. The rating agency expects that the Moody's adjusted gross leverage will close at 6.6x in 2020 and decrease towards 6.4x in the next 12 to 18 months, pro-forma of the new debt structure.

The rating factors the company's high leverage that is largely mitigated by the agency's expectation of strong Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest cover of 2.9x in 2020 and expectations of good FCF generation that will support a good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months.

The company's strong operating performance despite the coronavirus pandemic is driven by good organic growth since 2018, thanks to a resilient existing portfolio of over 260 products, new product launches made over the past three years, and its leading presence in its core markets. CNS has been one of the most resilient therapeutic areas throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Neuraxpharm's future organic growth will be supported by the expected growth of the CNS industry, the company's robust existing product portfolio, and an attractive pipeline of 39 projects, half of which have already been submitted for approval, which reduces materially development risk.

Also, recent drug acquisitions, especially Buccolam, will allow the company to enter new geographies and consolidate its position within the CNS segment in Europe. Buccolam is a branded product used for the emergency treatment of epileptic children with prolonged acute convulsive seizures. However, the rating agency also expects higher competition and lower profitability on this drug because it will lose its market exclusivity for the indication of epilepsy in children on September 2021.

The assignment of the company's B3 CFR also considers Neuraxpharm's high business concentration in the CNS therapeutic area, representing around 82% of the company's revenues. Social risks are lower for Neuraxpharm than for the remainder of the industry, but its product portfolio is arguably riskier than that of some of its European generic peers.

There are execution and integration risks related to recent and future acquisitions, especially if the company pursues growth opportunities by entering new geographies, although Neuraxpharm has a good integration track-record and high know-how in the CNS segment. Its overall modest size when compared to the wider pharmaceutical industry, with expected net sales of EUR340 million in 2020 is also factored into the rating.

The company's B3 rating takes into consideration Moody's expectations that the company's financial policy will not materially change. The rating agency understands that Neuraxpharm is committed to maintain leverage below its opening level.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Neuraxpharm's liquidity to be good and supported by: (i) the agency's expectations of strong free cash flow generation after capital expenditure of around EUR20 million in 2020 that should increase to EUR45-50 million during 2021 driven by earnings growth and an expected decrease in inventory levels; (ii) access to an undrawn EUR115 million senior secured multi currency RCF following the closing of the transaction; (iii) and substantial headroom to its springing financial covenant based on net leverage set at 10.44x and tested only when RCF is drawn by more than 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3-PD PDR, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, typical for covenant lite secured loan structures. The B3 rating assigned to the EUR670 million senior secured term loan B and EUR115 million senior secured multi currency RCF reflects their pari passu ranking, with upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries and collateral comprising share, financial securities account, bank accounts and intra-group receivables pledges.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The stable outlook includes our expectation that Moody's adjusted gross leverage will remain above 6x at least until 2022. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations that Neuraxpharm will continue to have a strong operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months that will allow earnings growth and good FCF generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure could develop if Neuraxpharm's strong operating performance continues, successfully rolls out its new pipeline products, allowing its Moody's adjusted gross leverage to move below 5.5x on a sustainable basis, and if its Moody's adjusted FCF to debt ratio increases above 5% on a sustained basis.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if (i) Neuraxpharm's Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA increments above 7x on a sustained basis; (ii) Neuraxpharm generates negative free cash flows leading to a deterioration of the company's good liquidity profile; or (iii) the company undertakes large debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Cerebro Holdco GmbH is the new consolidating entity for all operating companies of Neuraxpharm, following the acquisition of the company by Permira announced on 22 September. Neuraxpharm was founded in 2016 from the combination of two pharmaceutical groups, Invent Farma and Neuraxpharm. Since then, the company has transformed into a pan-European specialist in CNS disorders with presence in over 17 countries. Neuraxpharm's net sales stood at around EUR280 million and adjusted EBITDA at EUR90 million for the last twelve months to 30 June 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gilberto Ramos, CFA

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

