Moody's assigns B3 rating to PGS ASA proposed new $450 million senior secured Nordic Bond; places PGS ASA's Caa1 corporate family rating on review for upgrade

London, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned B3 rating to the proposed new $450 million senior secured Nordic Bond ("Bond") with a 4 years maturity, expected to be placed by 17 March 2023 and issued by Petroleum Geo-Services AS (ultimately wholly owned by PGS ASA). Concurrently, Moody's has placed PGS ASA's ("PGS" or the "Company") Caa1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) on review for upgrade. The outlook was changed to rating under review from positive.

The proposed refinancing will be supported by $241 million of cash available on balance sheet to pre-pay the deferred Export Credit Facility balance (which took place on the 10 February 2023), pay for the transaction fees and reduce the TLB balance ($738 million as of 31 Dec 2022) due in March 2024 to $138 million; the existing $50 million super senior loan due in March 2024 (1 year extension option at company discretion) would remain in place.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PGS' review for upgrade reflects the launch of the refinancing of the existing senior secured Term Loan B due in March 2024. Based on the terms of the transaction as proposed, Moody's would likely upgrade PGS' CFR to B3 and its PDR for B3-PD, should the transaction close successfully. Based on this and the company's pro forma capital structure, Moody's assigned B3 rating to the PGS proposed first lien senior secured Bond.

The partial refinancing of the existing senior secured Term Loan B would resolve the liquidity pressure that would have started to build up after September 2023 with the acceleration of the debt amortization.

Additionally, PGS has delivered a solid set of 4Q 2022 financial results that combined with tangible signs of a recovery in oil & gas exploration activities, reduces uncertainty from the company's ability to deliver further growth in 2023. Moody's adjusted leverage stood at 3.3x based on the Q4 earning release from the company on the 26 January, well below the set-out upgrade guidance of 5.0x. At the same time, PGS returned to positive free cash flow generation, achieving FCF/Debt of 6.4%.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's view the proposed transaction as critical to improve PGS current weak liquidity. In Moody's view, PGS would have an adequate liquidity profile once the transaction closed as a result of next material debt maturity to be one year away. However, the company's free cash flow generation will remain limited in 2023 and 2024 due to investments in 3D streamers and multi-client library. Moody's view positively the additional flexibility the company would have in March 2024 to address its debt maturities; the $50 million super senior loan can be extended by one year into March 2025 should the company exercise its extension option, and the Bond documentation allows for an additional $50m tap issue supporting a partial refinancing of the TLB.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's assessed the group's governance to be a key driver for today's rating action. Moody's acknowledges that after the limited default assigned in 2020 when debtholder payments were suspended, management put significant effort and commitment to reduce leverage through cost savings and equity private placements and that management is on track to achieve a sustainable capital structure. The overall Governance score of PGS remain unchanged at highly negative for now but could be re-assessed once further track record is demonstrated.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's assigned rating to the proposed new Bond in line with the expected CFR of the company after the refinance is completed; the assessment included revision of the collateral package, the Bond ranking to other debt and of the cash flows retained within the company after the contractual servicing requirement towards the Export Credit Facility.

The new Bond, together with the existing TLB, would rank pari passu and benefit from a security package that includes key assets (streamers, multi-client library, five unencumbered vessels) in addition to shared security (company's receivables and key bank account pledges) with the Export Credit Facility lenders. Furthermore, any excess collateral from the Titan mortgaged vessels, would be to the benefit of the bondholders, TLB and Super Senior loan lenders.

The $50 million super senior debt facility has the same security package of the Bond and TLB, but is ranking ahead.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will focus on the credit profile benefits from the extended maturity profile while maintaining adequate liquidity, reduced debt leverage, as well as the impact of the upswing in the offshore seismic industry to PGS' revenue expected in 2023.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Placed On Review for Upgrade:

..Issuer: PGS ASA

.... Probability of Default Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Placed on Review for Upgrade, currently Caa1

Assignments:

..Issuer: Petroleum Geo-Services AS

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Petroleum Geo-Services AS

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: PGS ASA

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under Review From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397981. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

PGS ASA (PGS) is one of the leading offshore seismic acquisition companies with worldwide operations. PGS headquarters are located at Oslo, Norway. The company is a technologically leading oilfield services company specializing in reservoir and geophysical services, including seismic data acquisition, processing and interpretation, and field evaluation. PGS maintains an extensive multi-client seismic data library. PGS reported revenues of $825 million and EBITDA of $455 million with a margin of 55.2% in 2022. PGS is a public limited company and it is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

