Moody's assigns B3 rating to Pearls BidCo; stable outlook

Stockholm, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned
a B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B3-PD probability of default
rating to Pearls (Netherlands) BidCo B.V. (Pearls BidCo
or Caldic Group) and B2 instrument ratings to the proposed €1,000
million equivalent senior secured 1st lien term loan B (TLB) and the €155
million senior secured 1st lien revolving credit facility (RCF),
both issued by Pearls (Netherlands) BidCo B.V.. The
outlook is stable. Moody's expects to withdraw all ratings
for Caldic Midco B.V., a subsidiary of Caldic Holdco
B.V. (Caldic), once all debt issued in the Caldic's
corporate family is repaid.
The proposed capital structure also includes an (unrated) pre-placed
€265 equivalent million second lien term loan. The proceeds
from the new facilities will be used primarily to finance the purchase
of Caldic Holdco B.V., repay existing debt at Caldic
Investments B.V. and GTM Group (GTM), pay for transaction-related
fees and finance general corporate purposes to the extent of any overfunding
at the closing date. Additional sources of funding include a significant
cash equity contribution from Advent International on top of the non-cash
equity contribution of GTM. Moody's anticipates that the equity
funding will be in the form of common equity. Pearls BidCo will
become the new holding company of Caldic and GTM.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assigned B3 CFR reflects Caldic Group's very high Moody's adjusted
and estimated gross leverage, on a pro-forma basis for the
transaction and including the full-year contribution of Scott Chemicals,
of around 7.5x for the last 12 months that ended December 2021.
Moody's anticipates gross leverage to decrease to around 7x over the next
12 to 18 months driven by organic EBITDA growth, albeit entailing
some execution risk related to the achievement of annual synergies,
while maintaining a good liquidity profile.
Caldic Group's position as one of the largest specialty chemicals-focused
distributors with strong market positions in the food ingredient end-market
and in Latin America; significant exposure to the resilient and higher-margin
life-science end-markets (52% of estimated gross
profit in 2021), such as food and pharma, with a strong focus
on value-added services; capacity for solid free cash flow
generation given its asset light business model; diversified customer
and supplier base with long standing relationships; and its good
liquidity profile support the B3 CFR.
However, the CFR is constrained by Caldic Group's very high
Moody's adjusted and estimated gross leverage of around 7.5x;
relatively small size compared to other rated distributors with estimated
revenues of around €1.7 billion in 2021; higher share
of sales to the more cyclical industrial end-markets compared to
some other pure-play specialty chemicals distributors; the
risk of debt-funded acquisitions which limits the visibility of
a sustainable deleveraging; some integration risk with regards to
the planned merger of GTM and Caldic; and a limited track record
of maintaining its profitability at current levels with an EBITDA margin
above 10% in 2021.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Caldic Group has a good liquidity profile. The estimated opening
cash balance at the transaction close is around €50 million,
and the company has full availability under its €155 million RCF
maturing in 2028. In combination with forecasted funds from operations
in the range of €90 million to €100 million over the next 12
months, these funds are sufficient to cover capital expenditure,
as adjusted and defined by Moody's, of around €30 million (including
lease repayments), moderate capital swings and day-to-day
cash needs.
The availability of the RCF is subject to a senior secured net leverage
covenant of 9.45x to be tested when RCF utilization (net of cash
on balance sheet) is at or above 40%. The starting senior
secured net leverage is 4.7x as of end December 2021.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's governance assessment for Caldic Group incorporates its highly
leveraged capital structure, reflecting high risk tolerance of its
private equity owners. The private equity business model typically
involves an aggressive financial policy and a highly leveraged capital
structure to extract value. Moody's expects debt-funded
acquisitions to be a feature of the company's growth strategy.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of increasing earnings
leading to a deleveraging, from its elevated starting gross leverage,
to around 7x over the next 12 to 18 months while maintaining a good liquidity
profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure, though unlikely over at least the next year given
the current leverage, could arise if the company would become more
prudent in its allocation of capital leading to a Moody's-adjusted
total debt/EBITDA below 6.0x on a sustainable basis and the company
continues to generate meaningful positive free cash flow.
Negative pressure on the ratings could arise with evidence of inability
to generate sustained positive free cash flow or deterioration of the
liquidity profile, or if Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA
remains above 7.5x on a sustainable basis. A downgrade also
would be likely if the company would face price pressure.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 ratings on the senior secured 1st lien term loan B and the senior
secured 1st lien RCF reflect their first priority claim on the security
package ahead of the (unrated) second lien term loan. The senior
secured facilities benefit from guarantors representing at least 80%
of EBITDA in certain jurisdictions. The security package includes
share pledge as well as pledges over bank accounts and intercompany receivables
over Pearls BidCo and the guarantors. The security package also
includes other securities, subject to customary limitations and
exceptions, in certain countries, however Moody's estimates
that these assets represent only a small fraction of Caldic's total
assets.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
Headquartered in the Netherlands, Caldic is a leading specialty
chemicals and ingredients distributor with a global footprint focusing
on the life-sciences and industrials end-markets.
On 22 November 2021, Advent International agreed to acquire Caldic
for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is expected to close
during Q1 2022 after obtaining regulatory approvals. Following
the acquisition, Advent intends to combine the activities of Caldic
and the Latin American based chemical distributor Grupo Transmerquim S.A.
(GTM), which has been owned by Advent since 2014. Pearls
(Netherlands) BidCo B.V. (Caldic Group or Pearls BidCo)
will be the holding company. Pro-forma for the merger with
GTM and including Scott Chemicals, Caldic Group generated revenues
of €1.7 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of €184
million as of the end of December 2021.
