Moody's assigns B3 rating to Pike's new USD notes

New York, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B3 rating to the new USD senior unsecured notes to be issued by Pike Corporation ("Pike"). With the proceeds, Pike plans to pay dividends and repay a bridge loan used to fund the acquisition of Entregado Group, Inc. Both debt-funded transactions are credit negative, as they will increase debt leverage and reduce financial buffer against unexpected cost overruns from electric construction and engineering projects. They also reflect the company's aggressive financial policy and elevate the risk of a rating decline should business integration or project execution go against plan. Pike's B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") with a stable outlook remains unchanged for now, as its business profile and credit metrics including pro-forma debt leverage are comparable to peers in the same rating category.

The B3 rating on the senior unsecured notes reflects the junior-ranking position of this debt instrument with respect to the Ba3 rated senior secured first-lien credit facilities and the limited assets available for repayment after higher ranking debt in a default scenario. Pike's gross debt will increase to $1,425 million, including $700 million first-lien term loan due January 2028 and $725 million senior unsecured notes (including the new $225 million issuance) due September 2028.

The ratings are subject to the transaction closing as proposed and receipt and review of the final documentation.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Pike Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pike's pro-forma debt leverage, including the incremental debt and Moody's adjustment for operating lease, will increase to about 5x from 4.2x at the end of September 2021. Although the pro-forma leverage is in line with the rating requirement of below 5.5x, we expect greater variation in Pike's credit metrics and cash flows given Entregado's large exposure to fixed-price electric infrastructure projects, restructuring needs to improve Entregado's profitability, as well as Pike's earnings volatility from storm restoration service and significant working capital changes associated with a large electric transmission project.

Entregado's transmission and distribution construction services to electric utilities in the South Central and Southeastern parts of the US are complementary to Pike's electric construction and engineering business. The acquisition will also strengthen Pike's geographic footprint. However, Entregado had weak operating performance from undertaking lump-sum contracts over the last three years. The $110 million acquisition price paid by Pike assumes significant earnings improvement from cost synergies, including more favorable lease agreements and back office consolidation, to be realized in the next 12 months. The integration risk is mitigated by Entregado's small business scale and Pike's good operating track record.

The company's greater risk tolerance will likely lead to further shareholder friendly actions and leave little leeway within its B2 CFR against cost overruns or other business risks. Pike has embarked on more frequent and sizable distributions to shareholders in the last three years. The planned $125 million dividends this time are larger than the prior ones—$60 million in August 2020 and $100 million in April 2021.

Pike's credit profile is constrained by its limited geographic and end market diversity since it mostly provides engineering, maintenance, repair, replacement and upgrade work for electric utilities. It also incorporates its customer concentration, moderate scale and the competitive nature of the utility and telecommunications services sectors.

Pike's credit profile is supported by favorable industry fundamentals as utilities continue to focus on replacing aging infrastructure, modernizing and expanding the electricity grid and outsourcing more engineering and construction services to third parties. The company's master service agreements also support relative revenue stability.

Pike's liquidity profile is supported by its available revolving credit facility and free cash flows. The $236 million revolver had $177 million availability as of September 26, 2021 and is subject to a 5.8x springing senior secured leverage covenant, against which Pike has ample cushion. The completion of a large transmission contract is likely to consume working capital in 2022, but Pike's sound earnings and low capital expenditure continue to support future free cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its scale and geographic diversity and strengthens its cash generating ability as evidenced by FFO/debt increasing to more than 17.5%, while maintaining good margins and a leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) below 4.0x. A downgrade could occur if deteriorating operating results, debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions result in the company's leverage ratio being sustained above 5.5x, or FFO/debt sustained below 12.5%. A weakening of its liquidity profile could also result in downward pressure.

Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Pike Corporation provides installation, repair and maintenance and storm restoration services for investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative electric utilities and telecommunications companies in the United States. The company provides engineering and design services and constructs and maintains substations, underground and overhead distribution networks and transmission lines. In December 2020, Lindsay Goldberg acquired a 50.1% voting stake in Pike. Eric Pike maintains a material minority equity stake in the company after this transaction. Revenue for the twelve months ended September, 2021 was approximately $1.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jiming Zou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

