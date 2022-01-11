Moody's assigns B3 rating to Pike's new USD notes

New York, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a B3 rating to the
new USD senior unsecured notes to be issued by Pike Corporation ("Pike").
With the proceeds, Pike plans to pay dividends and repay a bridge
loan used to fund the acquisition of Entregado Group, Inc.
Both debt-funded transactions are credit negative, as they
will increase debt leverage and reduce financial buffer against unexpected
cost overruns from electric construction and engineering projects.
They also reflect the company's aggressive financial policy and
elevate the risk of a rating decline should business integration or project
execution go against plan. Pike's B2 Corporate Family Rating
("CFR") with a stable outlook remains unchanged for now,
as its business profile and credit metrics including pro-forma
debt leverage are comparable to peers in the same rating category.
The B3 rating on the senior unsecured notes reflects the junior-ranking
position of this debt instrument with respect to the Ba3 rated senior
secured first-lien credit facilities and the limited assets available
for repayment after higher ranking debt in a default scenario.
Pike's gross debt will increase to $1,425 million,
including $700 million first-lien term loan due January
2028 and $725 million senior unsecured notes (including the new
$225 million issuance) due September 2028.
The ratings are subject to the transaction closing as proposed and receipt
and review of the final documentation.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Pike Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B3 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Pike's pro-forma debt leverage, including the incremental
debt and Moody's adjustment for operating lease, will increase
to about 5x from 4.2x at the end of September 2021. Although
the pro-forma leverage is in line with the rating requirement of
below 5.5x, we expect greater variation in Pike's credit
metrics and cash flows given Entregado's large exposure to fixed-price
electric infrastructure projects, restructuring needs to improve
Entregado's profitability, as well as Pike's earnings
volatility from storm restoration service and significant working capital
changes associated with a large electric transmission project.
Entregado's transmission and distribution construction services
to electric utilities in the South Central and Southeastern parts of the
US are complementary to Pike's electric construction and engineering
business. The acquisition will also strengthen Pike's geographic
footprint. However, Entregado had weak operating performance
from undertaking lump-sum contracts over the last three years.
The $110 million acquisition price paid by Pike assumes significant
earnings improvement from cost synergies, including more favorable
lease agreements and back office consolidation, to be realized in
the next 12 months. The integration risk is mitigated by Entregado's
small business scale and Pike's good operating track record.
The company's greater risk tolerance will likely lead to further
shareholder friendly actions and leave little leeway within its B2 CFR
against cost overruns or other business risks. Pike has embarked
on more frequent and sizable distributions to shareholders in the last
three years. The planned $125 million dividends this time
are larger than the prior ones—$60 million in August 2020
and $100 million in April 2021.
Pike's credit profile is constrained by its limited geographic and
end market diversity since it mostly provides engineering, maintenance,
repair, replacement and upgrade work for electric utilities.
It also incorporates its customer concentration, moderate scale
and the competitive nature of the utility and telecommunications services
sectors.
Pike's credit profile is supported by favorable industry fundamentals
as utilities continue to focus on replacing aging infrastructure,
modernizing and expanding the electricity grid and outsourcing more engineering
and construction services to third parties. The company's master
service agreements also support relative revenue stability.
Pike's liquidity profile is supported by its available revolving
credit facility and free cash flows. The $236 million revolver
had $177 million availability as of September 26, 2021 and
is subject to a 5.8x springing senior secured leverage covenant,
against which Pike has ample cushion. The completion of a large
transmission contract is likely to consume working capital in 2022,
but Pike's sound earnings and low capital expenditure continue to
support future free cash flow generation.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its scale and geographic
diversity and strengthens its cash generating ability as evidenced by
FFO/debt increasing to more than 17.5%, while maintaining
good margins and a leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) below 4.0x.
A downgrade could occur if deteriorating operating results, debt-financed
acquisitions or shareholder distributions result in the company's leverage
ratio being sustained above 5.5x, or FFO/debt sustained below
12.5%. A weakening of its liquidity profile could
also result in downward pressure.
Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Pike Corporation
provides installation, repair and maintenance and storm restoration
services for investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative
electric utilities and telecommunications companies in the United States.
The company provides engineering and design services and constructs and
maintains substations, underground and overhead distribution networks
and transmission lines. In December 2020, Lindsay Goldberg
acquired a 50.1% voting stake in Pike. Eric Pike
maintains a material minority equity stake in the company after this transaction.
Revenue for the twelve months ended September, 2021 was approximately
$1.9 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction published in September 2021
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
