Moody's assigns B3 rating to RYAM's proposed notes; changes outlook to positive

Approximately $325 million of newly rated debt

Toronto, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a B3 rating to Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.'s (RYAM) proposed $325 million senior secured notes due 2028. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating. Moody's downgraded RYAM's existing senior secured notes to B3 from B1. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

Proceeds from the proposed notes issuance will be used to refinance RYAM's senior unsecured $334 million notes (currently outstanding) due June 2024. Pro-forma for the transaction, RYAM will have two classes of debt, the priority-ranking $200 million ABL credit facility due 2025 and $800 million (currently outstanding) B3-rated senior secured notes due 2026 and 2028. The downgrade of the existing senior secured notes to the B3 corporate family rating is driven by the senior secured notes now making up the bulk of the capital structure.

"The positive outlook reflects our expectation for EBITDA growth to support deleveraging toward 5x, however we recognize there is some execution risk to achieve this," said Aziz Al Sammarai, Moody's analyst. "The proposed refinancing transaction enhances RYAM's maturity profile and the company's improved reliability will support a more stable operating performance," he added.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

RAYM's B3 CFR is constrained by exposure to volatile pulp pricing; limited growth in markets of acetate-based specialty cellulose (SC) pulp, which is primarily used to manufacture cigarette filters; and several high-cost assets that are challenged to generate cash during cyclical downturns. The rating benefits from a leading global market position as a SC pulp manufacturer; operational and geographic diversity through four SC facilities located in the US, Canada and France; end-market and product diversity with one consumer paper packaging mill, and one high yield commodity pulp mill; and good liquidity.

RYAM has good liquidity (SGL-2) with about $240 million of sources of cash to cover about $40 million of uses over the next twelve months. Pro-forma for the transaction, Moody's estimates cash on hand at year end 2022 of around $130 million in addition to close to $110 million of availability (after letters of credit and accounting for noncompliance with the springing covenant) under the company's $200 million ABL facility maturing November 2025. Although Moody's does not expect the company to use the revolver, RYAM is currently unable to draw on the full amount ($128 million at Q3-22) because it would not be in compliance with the ABL's springing fixed charge covenant of 1x, which is applicable if availability falls below 15% of the line cap. Moody's forecasts that the company will remain outside of the covenant threshold, however Moody's does not expect it to be applicable. Moody's forecasts negative free cash flow of about $25 million and around $10 million in mandatory debt payments during 2023. Most the company's assets are encumbered, and asset sale proceeds would be used to reduce debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to sustain adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 5.5x and EBITDA/Interest above 1.5x while generating meaningful positive free cash flow. The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity profile or operating performance deteriorates or if adjusted Debt/EBITDA is expected to remain at or above 7x.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a leading global producer of specialty cellulose pulp. RYAM also produces commodity pulp and consumer paper packaging.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Aziz Al Sammarai

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

