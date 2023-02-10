Moody's assigns B3 rating to Rubix's new extended first lien facilities; outlook stable

London, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned B3 ratings to the new senior secured first lien bank credit facilities to be issued by Rubix Group Finco Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rubix Limited (Rubix or the company). These comprise a €1,435 million term loan and €135 million revolving credit facility (RCF), both due in 2026. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and its B3-PD probability of default rating. The outlook on all the ratings is stable.

The proposed proceeds from the new issuance will be used to refinance the company's existing €1,190 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B, €135 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility and €187 million second lien facility, to pay associated expenses and provide additional cash on balance sheet. The transaction also serves to extend the company's debt maturities by two years to 2026. The B2 rating on the existing first lien facilities will be withdrawn on closing of the refinancing.

Today's rating action reflects:

• The upsizing of first lien debt facilities resulting in a first lien only structure, alongside the extension of debt maturities

• High Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA of 6.2x as at December 2022, which does not include significant non-recourse factoring which Moody's considers as debt

• The company's strong performance in 2022 and prospects for 2023, supported by its market leading positions

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects the company's: (1) market leadership in a fragmented European industrial parts distribution market, with a broad range of products and services; (2) relatively resilient margins thanks to diverse end markets and focus on the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) segment and non-cyclical sectors; (3) adequate liquidity, although with a degree of reliance on short term facilities; and (4) good opportunities for consolidation and track record of acquisition execution.

The ratings also reflect the company's: (1) Geographical concentration in mature markets in Western Europe with modest long term organic growth prospects; (2) high leverage resulting from debt-funded acquisitions and off-balance sheet factoring; (3) exposure to cyclical sectors including automotive and aerospace sectors and to wider industrial slowdown; (4) weak cash flow metrics impacted by high costs of financing, acquisitions, restructuring and working capital outflows.

Rubix holds a share of around 3% in a highly fragmented market. Its scale provides substantial advantages in terms of network density, procurement, diversity of revenue, customer service and responsiveness, leading to entrenched positions across a wide customer base.

The company has recovered strongly from the pandemic as European industrial production has returned, supported by new business wins and growth of key account customers. Moody's consider that supply chain constraints have been net positive for the business given its ability to solve challenges for customers.

Moody's expects the company to return to low to mid-single digit percentage organic revenue growth and stable to modestly growing margins over the next 12-18 months. The business has a degree of exposure to the economic cycle which would likely crimp organic growth rates and margins although historically the company has recovered relatively quickly.

The company is following a consolidation strategy leading to significant debt-financed acquisitions, typically spending in excess of €100 million per annum, which will limit the pace of deleveraging, which Moody's expects to remain at around 6x on a Moody's-adjusted basis. In addition, the company has incurred significant off-balance sheet non-recourse factoring in an undisclosed amount which is not included in Moody's leverage metrics but is considered in the overall assessment of leverage.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is adequate, with headroom of €298 million at December 2022. This comprises cash of €166 million and €132 million of available RCF. Liquidity is required to support its relatively large seasonal working capital swings of up to €100 million from peak to trough, a further year end working capital movement of around €100 million, as well as for acquisitions and further synergy and cost-saving projects.

The RCF is subject to a net senior leverage test under which Moody's expects substantial headroom. The RCF matures in March 2026 following the extension transaction carried out in February 2023. The company also has a degree of reliance on short term local facilities, of which €140 million was drawn at December 2022. Whilst there is a track record of facility renewals, liquidity could reduce rapidly in the event of significant underperformance.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's €1,435 million senior secured first lien term loan and the €135 million senior secured RCF are rated B3, in line with the corporate family rating, reflecting the senior only structure following the refinancing of second lien debt in February 2023. The first lien facilities are guaranteed by entities of the group representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. Security is relatively weak and consists mainly of share pledges, bank accounts and intercompany receivables.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance factors within Moody's assessment of the ratings include the company's relatively aggressive financial policy of pursuing debt financed acquisitions and operating with high leverage, including substantial levels of off-balance sheet financing. The company has a good track record of integration and the consolidation strategy appears appropriate in the context of a mature and fragmented market.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's performance will remain robust, with continued positive organic revenue growth and at least stable margins, positive free cash generation and adequate liquidity. The outlook assumes that debt-financed acquisitions continue to constrain deleveraging with Moody's-adjusted leverage (excluding non-recourse factoring) remaining at around 6x over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (i) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reduced sustainably well below 5.0x, before the inclusion of non-recourse factoring, (ii) cash flow generation improved, with Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt well in excess of 5%, (iii) Rubix adopted a more conservative financial policy, which limits the extent of re-leveraging from debt-financed acquisitions, and (iv) the company maintained positive organic revenue growth, at least stable margins, and adequate liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if (i) the company's leverage increased above 6.5x, before the inclusion of non-recourse factoring, or (ii) if free cash flow turns negative on a sustained basis, or (iii) if Moody's adjusted EBITA/Interest sustainably reduced to below 1.5x. A downgrade could also occur if there is a sustained deterioration in operating performance, resulting in a decline in organic revenue or margins, or if liquidity concerns arise.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Rubix, headquartered in London, is a leading European distributor of industrial MRO products and related services. Products offered include bearings, mechanical power transmission, pneumatics, hydraulics, tools, and health and safety equipment, and related technical services. The company is fully owned by funds advised by Advent International. In 2022, Rubix generated net sales of around €3 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of around €300 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

